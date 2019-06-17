How to Use Windows 10

Windows 10 is the most powerful operating system that Microsoft has ever made, but it's also the most complex. While the user interface is extremely intuitive, you'll have to dig a little deeper to customize your experience, get maximum performance and make the most of features such as the Cortana voice assistant, Edge browser and multiple desktops. If you're still using Windows 7 and dread its impending death, then we've put together this helpful guide to ease your transition into Windows 10.

Below, you'll find over 100 Windows 10 tips and tutorials, split into nine categories and designed to help you learn the basics, disable common annoyances, save storage or be more productive.

Windows 10 Basics

Learn how to install Windows 10, tweak the most important settings, add users and perform key, everyday tasks.

Customize Windows 10

Tweak the Windows UI so it looks and feels just the way you like it. Change the theme, adjust the icon size, or turn the new OS into a dead ringer for Windows 7.

Fix Annoyances and Problems

We love Windows 10, but like a close relative, sometimes it can overstep boundaries and get on your nerves. Learn how to prevent the operating system from restarting to update without your permission, speed up a slow-opening Downloads folder or disable personalized ads. Also, find out how to fix serious problems by booting into your BIOS, running older programs in compatibility mode or even rotating your screen.

Cortana Tips

Windows 10's built-in digital assistant can help you gather important information, manage your schedule, send messages and more. Find out how to wake Cortana with a voice command, use her to send email, have her ring your phone, change her accent and more.

Edge Browser Tips

The default Microsoft browser is blazing fast and dead simple. Here's how to perform a variety of tasks in Edge, from common actions like blocking pop-ups, managing favorites and clearing cookies to tweaking key settings like the default search engine or crash-recovery options.

Performance and Productivity

Make both Windows 10 and yourself faster and more powerful. Configure the operating system to boot faster, mirror your screen to an external monitor, record your Xbox games, or activate the platform's built-in "God Mode."

Security and Networking

Connect your PC to a network or use it as a hotspot while keeping your system secure. Learn how to create limited-privilege guest accounts, password-protected folders and more.

Storage and Backup

Find extra space on your hard drive or SSD by making Windows as small as possible, installing apps on an SD card and deleting the unnecessary Windows.old folder. Make the most of Microsoft's OneDrive cloud backup service by controlling which folders you sync, mapping your account as a network drive and more.

Windows File Explorer Tips

Every time you browse through your hard drive, copy files over from a USB Flash drive or organize your photos folder, you're using File Explorer. Make this most of this important utility by taking advantage of all its features and customizing the UI.

Paint 3D Tips

Learn how to make the most of Microsoft's built-in drawing program.