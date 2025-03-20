The best laptop deals right now in March 2025: Spring savings on Mac, Windows, ChromeOS
Browse the best laptop deals right now for a price break on a new MacBook, Windows Notebook, or Chromebook.
With spring tech refresh season now upon us, chances are a new laptop is on your checklist. Buying a new laptop for school, work or the family shouldn't be a daunting task or a huge strain on your wallet. That's where our expert laptop reviews and my shopping savvy come in. I'm hand-selecting and sharing the best laptop deals I find here in one place.
So if you're looking for a price break on a new personal computer for school, work, gaming, or just every family laptop, you've come to the right source.
Now is one of the best times of the year to buy a laptop, and here's why. This window between winter and spring is when retailers prep their inventory for the next generation of laptops arriving this year. We expect to see new computers landing on shelves within the coming weeks.
So if you're financially stretched, you'll want to take advantage of today's hefty discounts on Windows notebooks, MacBooks, Windows, and Chromebooks.
Shop the best laptop deals right at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. Outside of the usual suspects, smaller retailers like Antonline, B&H, and Newegg are known to offer excellent laptop deals.
Whether you want a budget laptop for basic tasks, a college laptop for online courses, or a business notebook for remote work, you don't have to pay full price. From sub-$500 laptops to premium workstations, keep scrolling to browse the best laptop deals on laptops right now:
Best laptop deals — Quick links
- Apple M3 MacBook Air 15: was $1,199 now $999 at Best Buy
- NEW Apple M4 MacBook Air 13: was $999 now $949 at Best Buy w/ Total
- NEW Apple M4 MacBook Air 15: was $1,199 now $1,149 at Best Buy w/ Total
- Dell Inspiron 15: was $379 now $249 at Dell
- Lenovo Flex 5i 2-in-1: was $549 now $399 at Best Buy
- Dell Inspiron 16 Plus: was $1,099 now $799 at Dell
- Acer Nitro V RTX 4050 Gaming Laptop: was $849 now $799 at Amazon
- Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 2: was $1,699 now $951 at Lenovo via coupon, "SAVEONSERIES"
- Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7: was $1,289 now $960 at Lenovo
- Microsoft Surface Pro 11 with Keyboard: was $1,349 now $1,049 at Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro: was $1,349 now $1,149 at Samsung
- Apple M4 MacBook Pro 14: was $1,599 now $1,399 at Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 2-in-1: was $1,699 now $1,499 at Samsung
- Amazon: Laptop deals from $142
- Best Buy: Laptop deals from $129
- Newegg: Laptop deals from $299
- Walmart: Laptop deals from $239
- Dell: Laptop deals from $279
- HP: Laptop deals from $299
- Lenovo: Laptop deals from $249
- Microsoft: Laptop deals from $699
Laptop Mag's Top picks
Best Overall
Best overall
The MacBook Air M3 is the best overall laptop. Period. This is the best laptop to buy if you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for its outstanding 15-hour battery life and powerful performance.
Best Budget
Best budget
Experts agree that the Acer Chromebook 515 Plus packs great performance into a sturdy design. Its keyboard and trackpad are a pleasure to use. If you want a budget-friendly laptop for creative tasks, productivity, and play. One of the best Chromebooks you can get, the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 doesn't sacrifice performance for price.
Best 2-in-1
Best 2-in-1
If you're in the market for a 14-inch convertible laptop, the HP Spectre 14 is the best 2-in-1 laptop to buy. It's ideal for productivity, creating, streaming content, and cloud gaming. In our HP Spectre x360 14 review, we were blown away by its impressive performance, battery life, and gorgeous OLED display. We loved it so much that we gave it our Editor's Choice Award.
Best laptop deals under $500
Save $60 on one of our favorite Chromebooks, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 Gen 9 (model 83HH0000US). From pre-school to College, and even to the workplace, this budget-friendly Chromebook is a great buy for kids of all ages with slick touch and stylus controls, solid performance, and incredible portability.
Features: 10.95-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit touchscreen, MediaTek Kompanio 838 8-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage, 8MP AF rear camera + 5MP with privacy shutter, keyboard folio case, includes Lenovo USI Pen 2
Price check: Amazon $299
Now $230 off, the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE is one of the best value laptop for the money. Thoughtfully designed for work and play, it packs a powerful Intel Core 5 10-core processor. Experience seamless cloud gaming and high fps gameplay on its stunning 16-inch 120Hz 2K display.
Features: 16-inch WQXGA 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 120Hz IPS display, Intel Core 5 120U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel graphics, RGB anti-ghosting keyboard, 256GB PCIe Gen4 SSD, Chrome OS
The 2024 Acer Chromebook Spin 312 is a great value 2-in-1 laptop under $500. Although we didn't test this exact model, we gave its 14-inch sibling, the 2024 Acer Spin Plus 714, our Editor's Choice Award. Featuring a compact 2-in-1 design and 8-core processing power alongside 8GB of RAM, it's a portable and capable multitasking laptop for school, work, and everything else.
Features: 12.2-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) touchscreen, Intel Core i3-N305 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD graphics, and 128GB of eMMC flash storage, ChromeOS
Best laptop deals under $800
Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook Plus costs is priced at $699. Or, save up to $559 with eligble laptop, phone or tablet trade-in at Samsung. The iPhone 15 Pro Max nets you the highest value to drop the Galaxy Chromebook Plus to just $199. In our Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus review, we called the a worthy choice for its solid performance, bright AMOLED display, and thin, lightweight design. We gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars for these welcome attributes as well as its solid 11 hour battery life.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 X 1080) 400-niit display Intel Core 3 100U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Graphics, 256GB of storage, ChromeOS
Price check: Best Buy $625
Lenovo takes 49% off the ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 for a limited time. This particular laptop is capable of all the multitasking productivity and entertainment you may need a laptop for, especially thanks to its spacious 16-inch touchscreen display.
Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touchscreen, Snapdragon X Plus X1P-42-100 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Amazon takes $300 off the M2 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage via coupon. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we were floored by the MacBook Air M2's elegant redesign, fantastic performance, and bright, colorful screen. Its battery life lasted 14 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test which is impressive.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD storage, MacOS
Price check: Best Buy $699
Save $400 on the excellent Acer Swift 14 AI Copilot+ PC. In our Acer Swift 14 AI review, we praise the laptop's strong performance, sharp, smooth display, and remarkable 17-hour battery life. Though we wish it did more in terms of graphics handling, it makes up for it with killer performance and reliability. It's the Editor's Choice AI laptop.
Features: 14.5-inch (2560 x 1600) 120Hz touchscreen, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+ AI
Best laptop deals under $1000
Save $150 on the base model 2022 M2 MacBook Air. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we were floored by the MacBook Air M2's elegant redesign, fantastic performance, and bright, colorful screen. Its battery life lasted 14 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test, which is impressive.
Save $50 when you buy the new M4 MacBook Air 13 starting from $999 with My Best Buy Total. For $179.99 per year, My Best Buy Total adds to all the great benefits of My Best Buy Plus with protection plans like AppleCare Plus, for up to 24 months. It covers all the Apple products you buy from Best Buy — Mac, iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, HomePod, Apple TV, AirPods, Apple display, and Beats headphones.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 8-core GPU (up to 10-cores), 16GB RAM (up to 32GB), 16-core neural engine, 256GB SSD (up to 2TB), 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe 3 charging port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, 30W USB-C power adapter, macOS
One of the best Lenovo deals today takes 47% off the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7. Engineered for business pros, it offers biometrics for extra protection. There's a fingerprint reader built into the power button, and the laptop's IR camera supports facial recognition software.
Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Integrated Intel graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p IR Hybrid camera with privacy shutter and dual microphone, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro
This laptop deal from Lenovo takes $718 off the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 with coupon, "SAVEONESERIES" at checkout. Ideal for small and medium businesses, the ThinkPad E16 is big on power, reliable performance, and security.
Key specs: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Integrated Intel Graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p RGB camera with dual microphone and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro
One of the best MacBook deals right now slashes $200 off the M3 MacBook Air 15. The 15-inch MacBook Air M3 earned 4.5 out of 5 star rating from us and high praise across our brands. Apple's latest M3-charged laptop raises the bar in terms of performance and battery life. In our 15-inch MacBook Air M3 review, it impressed us with its strong performance, thin, light form factor, and over 15-hour battery life.
Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 16-core neural engine,10-Core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS
This MacBook deal knocks $300 off the 13-inch Apple M3 MacBook Air with 512GB SDD. This is the best laptop to buy if you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for its outstanding 15-hour battery life and powerful performance.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS
Save $400 on the Asus Zenbook S 14, one of our Editor's Choice Award-winning laptops. In our Asus Zenbook S 14 review, we rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its sleek, portable design, responsive performance, vivid display, powerful audio, and near 14-hour battery life.
Key specs: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 500-nit touch screen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Price check: Asus $1,599
Best laptop deals under $1500
Best Buy knocks $200 off the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 2-in-1 for a limited time. Our experts put the Galaxy Book 5 Pro through testing and gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating. Although it has a lot going for it, like its bright, vivid touchscreen, AI features, and more than 12 hours of battery life, it fell short in multitasking performance. Despite this, it has more than enough oomph for everyday tasks and is pretty snappy.
Features: 16-inch WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800) AMOLED anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 7 256V 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Buy the new M4 MacBook Air 15 starting from $1,199 at Apple. That's $100 cheaper than last year's M3 MacBook Air 15. From now through April 2, you'll get extra Apple Trade-In credit with rebates of up to $860 for your old MacBook.
The new 15-inch M4 MacBook Air may be configured with up to 32GB of unified memory, up to a 10-core GPU, and up to 2TB of storage.
Key specs: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16GB RAM (up to 32GB), 16-core neural engine, 256GB SSD (up to 2TB) , 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe 3 charging port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, 35W dual USB-C port compact power adapter, macOS
Buy the new 15-inch M4 MacBook Air starting from $1,199 at Best Buy and save $50 with My Best Buy Total. For $179.99 per year, My Best Buy Total adds to all the great benefits of My Best Buy Plus with protection plans like AppleCare Plus, for up to 24 months. It covers all the Apple products you buy from Best Buy — Mac, iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, HomePod, Apple TV, AirPods, Apple display, and Beats headphones.
Key specs: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16GB RAM (up to 32GB), 16-core neural engine, 256GB SSD (up to 2TB), 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe 3 charging port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, 35W dual USB-C port compact power adapter, macOS
You can get the fantastic HP Spectre x360 14-inch OLED 2-in-1 laptop for its regular price of $1,465 from HP. We reviewed the HP Spectre x360 14 and gave it a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for its sleek design, beautiful OLED display, and excellent performance. It's the Editor's Choice 2-in-1 laptop.
Features: 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800)450-nit OLED touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 1TB SSD, top firing DTS:X Ultra quad speakers, fingerprint reader, HP Wide Vision 9MP IR camera with privacy shutter and dual array mics, HP rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen, Wi-Fi 7, Windows 11 Home
Priced at just under $1,200, the Editor's Choice Award-winning Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Copilot+ PC is one of the best laptops to buy. Portable, powerful, and reliable, it's a solid producitvity laptop for school or remote work. In our Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x review, we called it a great all-around laptop for students and professionals. It's a satisfying introduction to Copilot+ PCs.
Features: 14.5-inch 3K (2944 x 1840) 1000-nit 90Hz OLED display, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
One of the best laptop deals today from Amazon takes $200 off the Asus Zenbook Duo. It's the best laptop to buy if want a portable two-screen viewing experience. For a dual-screen laptop, it's relatively lightweight at just 3.6 pounds. In our Asus ZenBook Duo 14-inch review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars and said it offers a "phenomenal dual-screen configuration and excellent performance."
Features: Dual 14-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit 120Hz OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris GPU, 1TB SSD.
Price check: B&H $1,299
Amazon takes $200 off the M4 MacBook Pro 14. Featuring Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro series is the most advanced Apple laptop series yet.
Features: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 10-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage
Price check: Best Buy $1,499 | B&H $1,399
Save $1,192 on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 via coupon "THINKBIGSALE". As we said in our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 review, this laptop offers excellent performance, a sleek design, and a beautiful OLED display. Just about the only main gripe we had about it was the price, which is why I'm sharing this fantastic deal. Like all Lenovo ThinkPads, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is a rugged laptop that can withstand everyday use. Plus, it has the security features professionals require in a personal computer.
Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit touchscreen Intel Core Ultra 5 125U 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Integrated Intel graphics, 256GB SSD, 1080p IR camera with privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home