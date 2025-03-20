The best laptop deals right now in March 2025: Spring savings on Mac, Windows, ChromeOS

With spring tech refresh season now upon us, chances are a new laptop is on your checklist. Buying a new laptop for school, work or the family shouldn't be a daunting task or a huge strain on your wallet. That's where our expert laptop reviews and my shopping savvy come in. I'm hand-selecting and sharing the best laptop deals I find here in one place.

So if you're looking for a price break on a new personal computer for school, work, gaming, or just every family laptop, you've come to the right source.

Now is one of the best times of the year to buy a laptop, and here's why. This window between winter and spring is when retailers prep their inventory for the next generation of laptops arriving this year. We expect to see new computers landing on shelves within the coming weeks.

So if you're financially stretched, you'll want to take advantage of today's hefty discounts on Windows notebooks, MacBooks, Windows, and Chromebooks.

Shop the best laptop deals right at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. Outside of the usual suspects, smaller retailers like Antonline, B&H, and Newegg are known to offer excellent laptop deals.

Whether you want a budget laptop for basic tasks, a college laptop for online courses, or a business notebook for remote work, you don't have to pay full price. From sub-$500 laptops to premium workstations, keep scrolling to browse the best laptop deals on laptops right now:

Laptop Mag's Top picks

Best laptop deals under $500

Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE (2024): was $649 now $419 at Best Buy Now $230 off, the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE is one of the best value laptop for the money. Thoughtfully designed for work and play, it packs a powerful Intel Core 5 10-core processor. Experience seamless cloud gaming and high fps gameplay on its stunning 16-inch 120Hz 2K display. Features: 16-inch WQXGA 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 120Hz IPS display, Intel Core 5 120U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel graphics, RGB anti-ghosting keyboard, 256GB PCIe Gen4 SSD, Chrome OS

Acer Chromebook Spin 312: $449 at Best Buy The 2024 Acer Chromebook Spin 312 is a great value 2-in-1 laptop under $500. Although we didn't test this exact model, we gave its 14-inch sibling, the 2024 Acer Spin Plus 714, our Editor's Choice Award. Featuring a compact 2-in-1 design and 8-core processing power alongside 8GB of RAM, it's a portable and capable multitasking laptop for school, work, and everything else. Features: 12.2-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) touchscreen, Intel Core i3-N305 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD graphics, and 128GB of eMMC flash storage, ChromeOS

Best laptop deals under $800

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus: $699 at Samsung Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook Plus costs is priced at $699. Or, save up to $559 with eligble laptop, phone or tablet trade-in at Samsung. The iPhone 15 Pro Max nets you the highest value to drop the Galaxy Chromebook Plus to just $199. In our Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus review, we called the a worthy choice for its solid performance, bright AMOLED display, and thin, lightweight design. We gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars for these welcome attributes as well as its solid 11 hour battery life. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 X 1080) 400-niit display Intel Core 3 100U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Graphics, 256GB of storage, ChromeOS Price check: Best Buy $625

Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7: was $1,489 now $769 at Lenovo USA Lenovo takes 49% off the ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 for a limited time. This particular laptop is capable of all the multitasking productivity and entertainment you may need a laptop for, especially thanks to its spacious 16-inch touchscreen display. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touchscreen, Snapdragon X Plus X1P-42-100 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Acer Swift 14 Copilot+ PC: was $1,199 now $799 at Best Buy Save $400 on the excellent Acer Swift 14 AI Copilot+ PC. In our Acer Swift 14 AI review, we praise the laptop's strong performance, sharp, smooth display, and remarkable 17-hour battery life. Though we wish it did more in terms of graphics handling, it makes up for it with killer performance and reliability. It's the Editor's Choice AI laptop. Features: 14.5-inch (2560 x 1600) 120Hz touchscreen, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+ AI

Best laptop deals under $1000

Apple M4 MacBook Air 13 : was $999 now $949 at Best Buy Save $50 when you buy the new M4 MacBook Air 13 starting from $999 with My Best Buy Total. For $179.99 per year, My Best Buy Total adds to all the great benefits of My Best Buy Plus with protection plans like AppleCare Plus, for up to 24 months. It covers all the Apple products you buy from Best Buy — Mac, iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, HomePod, Apple TV, AirPods, Apple display, and Beats headphones. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 8-core GPU (up to 10-cores), 16GB RAM (up to 32GB), 16-core neural engine, 256GB SSD (up to 2TB), 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe 3 charging port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, 30W USB-C power adapter, macOS

Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7: was $1,289 now $960 at Lenovo USA One of the best Lenovo deals today takes 47% off the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7. Engineered for business pros, it offers biometrics for extra protection. There's a fingerprint reader built into the power button, and the laptop's IR camera supports facial recognition software. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Integrated Intel graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p IR Hybrid camera with privacy shutter and dual microphone, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro

Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 2: was $1,669 now $951 at Lenovo USA This laptop deal from Lenovo takes $718 off the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 with coupon, "SAVEONESERIES" at checkout. Ideal for small and medium businesses, the ThinkPad E16 is big on power, reliable performance, and security. Key specs: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Integrated Intel Graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p RGB camera with dual microphone and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro

Apple M3 MacBook Air 15 : was $1,199 now $999 at Best Buy One of the best MacBook deals right now slashes $200 off the M3 MacBook Air 15. The 15-inch MacBook Air M3 earned 4.5 out of 5 star rating from us and high praise across our brands. Apple's latest M3-charged laptop raises the bar in terms of performance and battery life. In our 15-inch MacBook Air M3 review, it impressed us with its strong performance, thin, light form factor, and over 15-hour battery life. Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 16-core neural engine,10-Core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS

Apple M3 MacBook Air 15 : was $1,299 now $999 at Amazon One of the best MacBook deals right now slashes $300 off the M3 MacBook Air 15. The 15-inch MacBook Air M3 earned a 4.5 out of 5 star rating from us and high praise across our brands. Apple's latest M3-charged laptop raises the bar in terms of performance and battery life. In our 15-inch MacBook Air M3 review, it impressed us with its strong performance, thin, light form factor, and over 15-hour battery life. Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 16-core neural engine,10-Core GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS

Best laptop deals under $1500

Copilot+ PC Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360: was $1,699 now $1,499 at Best Buy Best Buy knocks $200 off the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 2-in-1 for a limited time. Our experts put the Galaxy Book 5 Pro through testing and gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating. Although it has a lot going for it, like its bright, vivid touchscreen, AI features, and more than 12 hours of battery life, it fell short in multitasking performance. Despite this, it has more than enough oomph for everyday tasks and is pretty snappy. Features: 16-inch WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800) AMOLED anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 7 256V 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Apple M4 MacBook Air 15 : $1,199 at Apple Buy the new M4 MacBook Air 15 starting from $1,199 at Apple. That's $100 cheaper than last year's M3 MacBook Air 15. From now through April 2, you'll get extra Apple Trade-In credit with rebates of up to $860 for your old MacBook. The new 15-inch M4 MacBook Air may be configured with up to 32GB of unified memory, up to a 10-core GPU, and up to 2TB of storage. Key specs: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16GB RAM (up to 32GB), 16-core neural engine, 256GB SSD (up to 2TB) , 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe 3 charging port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, 35W dual USB-C port compact power adapter, macOS

Apple M4 MacBook Air 15 : was $1,199 now $1,149 at Best Buy Buy the new 15-inch M4 MacBook Air starting from $1,199 at Best Buy and save $50 with My Best Buy Total. For $179.99 per year, My Best Buy Total adds to all the great benefits of My Best Buy Plus with protection plans like AppleCare Plus, for up to 24 months. It covers all the Apple products you buy from Best Buy — Mac, iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, HomePod, Apple TV, AirPods, Apple display, and Beats headphones. Key specs: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16GB RAM (up to 32GB), 16-core neural engine, 256GB SSD (up to 2TB), 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe 3 charging port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, 35W dual USB-C port compact power adapter, macOS

Editor's Choice HP Spectre x360 14 : $1,465 at HP US You can get the fantastic HP Spectre x360 14-inch OLED 2-in-1 laptop for its regular price of $1,465 from HP. We reviewed the HP Spectre x360 14 and gave it a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for its sleek design, beautiful OLED display, and excellent performance. It's the Editor's Choice 2-in-1 laptop. Features: 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800)450-nit OLED touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 1TB SSD, top firing DTS:X Ultra quad speakers, fingerprint reader, HP Wide Vision 9MP IR camera with privacy shutter and dual array mics, HP rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen, Wi-Fi 7, Windows 11 Home

Editor's Choice Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Copilot+ PC: $1,199 at Best Buy Priced at just under $1,200, the Editor's Choice Award-winning Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Copilot+ PC is one of the best laptops to buy. Portable, powerful, and reliable, it's a solid producitvity laptop for school or remote work. In our Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x review, we called it a great all-around laptop for students and professionals. It's a satisfying introduction to Copilot+ PCs. Features: 14.5-inch 3K (2944 x 1840) 1000-nit 90Hz OLED display, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home