Best MacBook deals right now in March 2025: MacBook Air from $699, MacBook Pro from $1,395

Browse the best MacBook deals right now to save on Apple's premium laptops.

The M4 MacBook Air is now available for preorder and retailers are putting their best MacBook deals of March forward. Now is the best time to score huge savings on Apple's previous-gen M3 MacBooks.

On the more affordable end of the price spectrum is the M2 MacBook Air for just $699 ($300 off) at B&H and PC Richard. This is one of the best MacBook deals to snag now if you're looking for a sub-$700 laptop. It's also $300 cheaper than the 2025 M4 MacBook Air.

Succeeded by last year's M3 MacBook Air, the 2022 M2 MacBook Air is still one of the best laptops around. Despite its age, it was ahead of its time.

In our M2 MacBook Air review, we gave it our Editor's Choice Award for its solid performance, bright, colorful display, and impressive 14-hour battery life.

If you're a power user looking for a price break on the latest MacBook Pro, I bring good news.

The mighty M4 MacBook Pro is on sale for $1,395 ($205 off) at Amazon — its lowest price yet! Featuring Apple Intelligence (AI), the M4 MacBook Pro is the most advanced laptop from Apple yet. In our M4 MacBook Pro review, we rated it a rare 5 out of 5 stars for its outstanding performance, brilliant display, and whopping 18+ hour battery life.

And that's just a taste of the best MacBook deals happening this week. Keep scrolling to see MacBook deals of all sorts from as low as $799.

Looking for a price break on a new Windows laptop or Chromebook? See my recommended best laptop deals for more options.

MacBook Air

Apple M4 MacBook Air 13 (Preorder): $999 at Apple Preorder the new M4 MacBook Air 13 starting from $999 at Apple.com or via the Apple Store app. It can be configured with up to 32GB of unified memory, up to a 10-core GPU, and up to 2TB of storage. Key specs: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 8-core GPU (up to 10-cores), 16GB RAM (up to 32GB), 16-core neural engine, 256GB SSD (up to 2TB), 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe 3 charging port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, 30W USB-C power adapter, macOS

Apple M4 MacBook Air 15 (Preorder): $1,199 at Apple Preorder the new M4 MacBook Air 15 starting from $1,199 at Apple. That's $100 cheaper than last year's M3 MacBook Air 15. The new 15-inch M4 MacBook Air may be configured with up to 32GB of unified memory, up to a 10-core GPU, and up to 2TB of storage. Key specs: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16GB RAM (up to 32GB), 16-core neural engine, 256GB SSD (up to 2TB) , 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe 3 charging port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, 35W dual USB-C port compact power adapter, macOS

Apple M3 MacBook Air 15 : was $1,528 now $1,228 at Amazon Save $300 on the M3 MacBook Air 15 with 3 years of Apple Care Plus. We gave the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award. Apple's powerful M3 chip enhances the series' performance and battery life. In real-world and benchmark tests, the M3 MacBook Air 15 impressed us with its strong performance, thin, light form factor, and more than 15-hour battery life. Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 16-core neural engine,10-Core GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS

Apple M2 MacBook Air (512GB): was $1,199 now $849 at Best Buy Save $250 on the 8GB RAM/ 512GB SSD model 13.6" MacBook Air M2. The best laptop for most people, it's ideal for day-to-day computing and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming. As a bonus, the Magic Keyboard is a pleasure to type on. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS

MacBook Pro

Apple M4 Max MacBook Pro 16 : was $3,999 now $3,549 at Amazon Save $450 on the normally $4,000 M4 Max MacBook Pro 16 with 40-core GPU and 48GB of RAM at Amazon. Apple rates the top-tier M4 Max MacBook Pro as up to a whopping 3.5x faster than the M1 Max. Features: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 Max 16-core processor, 40-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 48GB of unified memory, 1TB SSD

Apple M4 Max MacBook Pro 16 (32GB/1TB): was $3,499 now $3,129 at Amazon Amazon takes $370 off the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Max. This Apple laptop is specifically engineered to deliver mind-boggling CPU performance, faster-unified memory, and enhanced machine learning accelerators. What’s more, Apple’s powerful Neural Engine helps streamline AI tasks like image upscaling and video captions. Features: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 Max 14-core processor, 32-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 36GB of unified memory, 1TB SSD, MacOS

Apple M4 Max MacBook Pro 14 (36GB/1TB): was $3,199 now $2,849 at Amazon The 2024 M4 Max MacBook Pro 14 gets a $350 price slash at Amazon. This laptop features a 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple's new M4 Max 14-core processor, 32-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 36GB of unified memory, and a 1TB SSD storage to start. Featuring Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro series is the most advanced fleet of Apple laptops yet.

MacBook deals for students

Apple M4 MacBook Air 13 (Preorder): was $999 now $899 at apple.com Students, parents, educators, and faculty save $100 on the MacBook Air M4 preorder — prices start at $899. It can be configured with up to 32GB of unified memory, up to a 10-core GPU, and up to 2TB of storage. Key specs: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 8-core GPU (up to 10-cores), 16GB RAM (up to 32GB), 16-core neural engine, 256GB SSD (up to 2TB), 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe 3 charging port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, 30W USB-C power adapter, macOS

Apple M4 MacBook Air 15 (Preorder): was $1,199 now $1,099 at apple.com Students, parents, educators, and faculty save $100 on M4 MacBook Air 15 preorders. The new 15-inch M4 MacBook Air may be configured with up to 32GB of unified memory, up to a 10-core GPU, and up to 2TB of storage. Key specs: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16GB RAM (up to 32GB), 16-core neural engine, 256GB SSD (up to 2TB) , 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe 3 charging port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, 35W dual USB-C port compact power adapter, macOS

student deal Apple M4 MacBook Pro 14: was $1,599 now $1,499 at apple.com Students, parents, educators, and faculty save $100 on the MacBook Pro M4 series at the Apple Education Store so prices start at $1,499. Featuring Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro series is the most advanced Apple laptop series yet. Features: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 10-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage

MacBook Accessories

Apple EarPods USB-C: was $19 now $17 at Amazon If you prefer wired earbuds, pick up the new Apple EarPods with USB-C for just under $17. Cheaply priced and sufficient for listening to Apple Music playlists on commutes, these wired buds pump out clean, pleasant sound that emphasizes treble and vocals. Inline controls let you easily adjust volume, control playback, and answer or end calls.

Apple Magic Mouse: was $79 now $69 at Best Buy Apple's wireless Magic Mouse pairs instantly via Bluetooth with your Mac and is designed to glide smoothly across surfaces. Its built-in rechargeable battery lasts a month or longer in between charges. It's compatible with Mac with OS X 10.11 or later, iPad with iPadOS 13.4, and later. Price check: Amazon $79