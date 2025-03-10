Best MacBook deals right now in March 2025: MacBook Air from $699, MacBook Pro from $1,395

Deals
By
published

Shop today's best MacBook deals from Apple retailers.

Epic deals badge, 2025 M4 MacBook Air and 2024 M4 MacBook Air Pro against blue gradient background
Browse the best MacBook deals right now to save on Apple's premium laptops. (Image credit: Laptop Mag, Apple)


The M4 MacBook Air is now available for preorder and retailers are putting their best MacBook deals of March forward. Now is the best time to score huge savings on Apple's previous-gen M3 MacBooks.

On the more affordable end of the price spectrum is the M2 MacBook Air for just $699 ($300 off) at B&H and PC Richard. This is one of the best MacBook deals to snag now if you're looking for a sub-$700 laptop. It's also $300 cheaper than the 2025 M4 MacBook Air.

Succeeded by last year's M3 MacBook Air, the 2022 M2 MacBook Air is still one of the best laptops around. Despite its age, it was ahead of its time.

In our M2 MacBook Air review, we gave it our Editor's Choice Award for its solid performance, bright, colorful display, and impressive 14-hour battery life.

If you're a power user looking for a price break on the latest MacBook Pro, I bring good news.

The mighty M4 MacBook Pro is on sale for $1,395 ($205 off) at Amazon — its lowest price yet! Featuring Apple Intelligence (AI), the M4 MacBook Pro is the most advanced laptop from Apple yet. In our M4 MacBook Pro review, we rated it a rare 5 out of 5 stars for its outstanding performance, brilliant display, and whopping 18+ hour battery life.

And that's just a taste of the best MacBook deals happening this week. Keep scrolling to see MacBook deals of all sorts from as low as $799.

Looking for a price break on a new Windows laptop or Chromebook? See my recommended best laptop deals for more options.

Quick links

MacBook Air

Apple M4 MacBook Air 13 (Preorder)
Apple M4 MacBook Air 13 (Preorder): $999 at Apple

Preorder the new M4 MacBook Air 13 starting from $999 at Apple.com or via the Apple Store app. It can be configured with up to 32GB of unified memory, up to a 10-core GPU, and up to 2TB of storage.

Key specs: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 8-core GPU (up to 10-cores), 16GB RAM (up to 32GB), 16-core neural engine, 256GB SSD (up to 2TB), 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe 3 charging port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, 30W USB-C power adapter, macOS

View Deal
Apple M4 MacBook Air 15 (Preorder)
Apple M4 MacBook Air 15 (Preorder): $1,199 at Apple

Preorder the new M4 MacBook Air 15 starting from $1,199 at Apple. That's $100 cheaper than last year's M3 MacBook Air 15. The new 15-inch M4 MacBook Air may be configured with up to 32GB of unified memory, up to a 10-core GPU, and up to 2TB of storage.

Key specs: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16GB RAM (up to 32GB), 16-core neural engine, 256GB SSD (up to 2TB) , 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe 3 charging port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, 35W dual USB-C port compact power adapter, macOS

View Deal
Apple M3 MacBook Air 15
Apple M3 MacBook Air 15 : was $1,528 now $1,228 at Amazon

Save $300 on the M3 MacBook Air 15 with 3 years of Apple Care Plus. We gave the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award. Apple's powerful M3 chip enhances the series' performance and battery life. In real-world and benchmark tests, the M3 MacBook Air 15 impressed us with its strong performance, thin, light form factor, and more than 15-hour battery life.

Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 16-core neural engine,10-Core GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS

View Deal
Apple M3 MacBook Air 13
Editor's Choice
Apple M3 MacBook Air 13: was $1,099 now $849 at Best Buy

This MacBook deal knocks $250 off the 13-inch Apple M3 MacBook Air. This is the best laptop to buy if you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for its outstanding 15-hour battery life and powerful performance.

Key specs: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS

Price check: Amazon $879

View Deal
Apple M3 MacBook Air 15
Lowest price
Apple M3 MacBook Air 15: was $1,299 now $999 at Amazon

Save $300 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M3. Apple's latest M3-charged laptop raises the bar in terms of performance and battery life. In our 15-inch MacBook Air M3 review, we were impressed by its strong performance, thin, light form factor, and over 15-hour long battery life.

Base Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS

Price check: Best Buy $1,049

View Deal
Apple M2 MacBook Air
Lowest price
Apple M2 MacBook Air : was $999 now $699 at BHPhoto

Save $300 on the 2022 M2 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we were floored by the MacBook Air M2's elegant redesign, fantastic performance, and bright, colorful screen. Its battery life lasted 14 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test which is impressive.

Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 8-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, MacOS

Price check: PC Richard $699 | Best Buy $799

View Deal
Apple M2 MacBook Air (512GB)
Apple M2 MacBook Air (512GB): was $1,199 now $849 at Best Buy

Save $250 on the 8GB RAM/ 512GB SSD model 13.6" MacBook Air M2. The best laptop for most people, it's ideal for day-to-day computing and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming. As a bonus, the Magic Keyboard is a pleasure to type on.

Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS

View Deal

MacBook Pro

Apple M4 MacBook Pro 14
Apple M4 MacBook Pro 14: was $1,599 now $13,965 at Amazon

Amazon takes $205 off the M4 MacBook Pro 14 at Amazon. Featuring Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro series is the most advanced Apple laptop series yet.

Features: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 10-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage

Price check: B&H $1,399 | Best Buy $1,599

View Deal
Apple M4 Max MacBook Pro 16
Apple M4 Max MacBook Pro 16 : was $3,999 now $3,549 at Amazon

Save $450 on the normally $4,000 M4 Max MacBook Pro 16 with 40-core GPU and 48GB of RAM at Amazon. Apple rates the top-tier M4 Max MacBook Pro as up to a whopping 3.5x faster than the M1 Max.

Features: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 Max 16-core processor, 40-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 48GB of unified memory, 1TB SSD

View Deal
Apple M4 Pro MacBook Pro 14 (24GB/512GB)
Apple M4 Pro MacBook Pro 14 (24GB/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,779 at Amazon

Amazon takes $220 off the M4 Pro MacBook Pro 14 with 24GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Featuring Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro series is the most advanced Apple laptop series yet.

Features: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 12-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 24GB of unified memory, 512GB SSD, HDMI port, 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, 3 x Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) port, MacOS

Price check: B&H $1,779

View Deal
Apple M4 Max MacBook Pro 16 (32GB/1TB)
Apple M4 Max MacBook Pro 16 (32GB/1TB): was $3,499 now $3,129 at Amazon

Amazon takes $370 off the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Max. This Apple laptop is specifically engineered to deliver mind-boggling CPU performance, faster-unified memory, and enhanced machine learning accelerators. What’s more, Apple’s powerful Neural Engine helps streamline AI tasks like image upscaling and video captions.

Features: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 Max 14-core processor, 32-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 36GB of unified memory, 1TB SSD, MacOS

View Deal
Apple M4 Max MacBook Pro 14 (36GB/1TB)
Apple M4 Max MacBook Pro 14 (36GB/1TB): was $3,199 now $2,849 at Amazon

The 2024 M4 Max MacBook Pro 14 gets a $350 price slash at Amazon. This laptop features a 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple's new M4 Max 14-core processor, 32-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 36GB of unified memory, and a 1TB SSD storage to start. Featuring Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro series is the most advanced fleet of Apple laptops yet.

View Deal

MacBook deals for students

Apple M4 MacBook Air 13 (Preorder)
Apple M4 MacBook Air 13 (Preorder): was $999 now $899 at apple.com

Students, parents, educators, and faculty save $100 on the MacBook Air M4 preorder — prices start at $899. It can be configured with up to 32GB of unified memory, up to a 10-core GPU, and up to 2TB of storage.

Key specs: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 8-core GPU (up to 10-cores), 16GB RAM (up to 32GB), 16-core neural engine, 256GB SSD (up to 2TB), 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe 3 charging port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, 30W USB-C power adapter, macOS

View Deal
Apple M4 MacBook Air 15 (Preorder)
Apple M4 MacBook Air 15 (Preorder): was $1,199 now $1,099 at apple.com

Students, parents, educators, and faculty save $100 on M4 MacBook Air 15 preorders. The new 15-inch M4 MacBook Air may be configured with up to 32GB of unified memory, up to a 10-core GPU, and up to 2TB of storage.

Key specs: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16GB RAM (up to 32GB), 16-core neural engine, 256GB SSD (up to 2TB) , 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe 3 charging port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, 35W dual USB-C port compact power adapter, macOS

View Deal
Apple M4 MacBook Pro 14
student deal
Apple M4 MacBook Pro 14: was $1,599 now $1,499 at apple.com

Students, parents, educators, and faculty save $100 on the MacBook Pro M4 series at the Apple Education Store so prices start at $1,499. Featuring Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro series is the most advanced Apple laptop series yet.

Features: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 10-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage

View Deal

MacBook Accessories

Apple AirPods 4
Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon

Save $30 on the latest AirPods 4 in this limited time deal. Successor to the AirPods 3, the AirPods 4 features a new design and enhanced audio via Apple's H2 chip.

Features: Apple H2 chip, Voice cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, hands-free Siri, 1P54 dust, sweat, water-resistant

Price check: Best Buy $99 | Apple $129

View Deal
Apple AirPods 4 (ANC)
Apple AirPods 4 (ANC): was $179 now $149 at Amazon

Save $30 on the AirPods 4 with ANC. For a better fit and enhanced sound, the AirPods 4 features an all-new design and Apple H2 chip. This upgraded model adds active-noise cancellation, similar to the AirPods Pro 2.

Features: Active noise-cancellation (ANC), Apple H2 chip, Voice cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, hands-free Siri, 1P54 dust, sweat, water-resistant

Price check: Best Buy $149 | Apple $179

View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods Pro 2 : was $249 now $169 at Amazon

Save $80 on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, and personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry-free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.

Price check: Best Buy $169| Apple $249

View Deal
Apple EarPods USB-C
Apple EarPods USB-C: was $19 now $17 at Amazon

If you prefer wired earbuds, pick up the new Apple EarPods with USB-C for just under $17. Cheaply priced and sufficient for listening to Apple Music playlists on commutes, these wired buds pump out clean, pleasant sound that emphasizes treble and vocals. Inline controls let you easily adjust volume, control playback, and answer or end calls.

View Deal
Apple AirPods Max (USB-C)
Apple AirPods Max (USB-C): was $549 now $479 at Amazon

Save $70 on the Apple AirPods Max with USB-C, These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones, and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

Price check: Best Buy $549 | Apple $549 w/ free engraving

View Deal
Apple Magic Mouse
Apple Magic Mouse: was $79 now $69 at Best Buy

Apple's wireless Magic Mouse pairs instantly via Bluetooth with your Mac and is designed to glide smoothly across surfaces. Its built-in rechargeable battery lasts a month or longer in between charges. It's compatible with Mac with OS X 10.11 or later, iPad with iPadOS 13.4, and later.

Price check: Amazon $79

View Deal
Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID
Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID: was $149 now $129 at Best Buy

The Magic Keyboard with Touch ID enables fast, easy, and secure logins and purchases. Meanwhile, its nifty numeric keypad is great if you find yourself working with spreadsheets or applications relative to finance. Easy to set up, it pairs "magically" with your Mac and ships with a woven USB-C to Lightning cable.

Price check: Amazon $149 | Apple $149

View Deal
Apple Magic Trackpad
Apple Magic Trackpad: $129 at Amazon

Apple Magic Trackpad is wireless and rechargeable, and it includes the full range of Multi-Touch gestures and Force Touch technology. The trackpad's sensors make scrolling and swiping through your favorite content more productive and comfortable than ever. Magic Trackpad automatically pairs with your Mac ships with a woven USB-C to Lightning Cable that lets you pair and charge via a USB-C port on your Mac.

Price check: Apple $129

View Deal
Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.

