Now $150 off, the M4 MacBook Air is the best value Apple laptop

Launched in March 2025, the M4 MacBook Air is the best value Apple laptop money can buy. Even without a discount, it's $150 cheaper than the previous-gen M3 MacBook Air's debut price.

If you're in the market for a new laptop, here's an M4 MacBook deal that doubles down on the savings.

Right now, you can get the 13-inch Apple M4 MacBook Air for just $849 from Amazon. It normally costs $999, so that $150 off and one of the lowest prices ever for Apple's lastest flagship laptop.

Browse: Amazon's entire sale

For you number crunchers out there, that's $300 below the M3 MacBook Air's list price, making it an excellent value. As far as laptop deals go, this is one of the best for the money. Plus, it has 16GB of RAM, which is twice as much as last year's M3 release, which had only 8GB of RAM.

In our M4 MacBook Air review, we liked its excellent performance, bright Liquid Retina display, and long battery life, which lasted 15 hours and 30 minutes in one test. We also praised its superior webcam and new lower price point, rating it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars.

It's Laptop Mag's top pick for best overall laptop in 2025.

At $150 off, the M4 MacBook Air is a no-brainer if you're looking for the best bang for your buck.

Today's best M4 MacBook Air deal