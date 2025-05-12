Now $150 off, the M4 MacBook Air is the best value Apple laptop
With a $150 price cut, the M4 MacBook Air is the best bang-for-buck value.
Launched in March 2025, the M4 MacBook Air is the best value Apple laptop money can buy. Even without a discount, it's $150 cheaper than the previous-gen M3 MacBook Air's debut price.
If you're in the market for a new laptop, here's an M4 MacBook deal that doubles down on the savings.
Right now, you can get the 13-inch Apple M4 MacBook Air for just $849 from Amazon. It normally costs $999, so that $150 off and one of the lowest prices ever for Apple's lastest flagship laptop.
For you number crunchers out there, that's $300 below the M3 MacBook Air's list price, making it an excellent value. As far as laptop deals go, this is one of the best for the money. Plus, it has 16GB of RAM, which is twice as much as last year's M3 release, which had only 8GB of RAM.
In our M4 MacBook Air review, we liked its excellent performance, bright Liquid Retina display, and long battery life, which lasted 15 hours and 30 minutes in one test. We also praised its superior webcam and new lower price point, rating it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars.
It's Laptop Mag's top pick for best overall laptop in 2025.
At $150 off, the M4 MacBook Air is a no-brainer if you're looking for the best bang for your buck.
Today's best M4 MacBook Air deal
Overview
Save $150 on the M4 MacBook Air 13 built for Apple Intelligence at Amazon. Apple's new MacBook Air upgrades the series with a new M4 10-core processor, RAM options of up to 32GB, and a cheaper price point.
Key specs: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 8-core GPU (up to 10-cores), 16GB RAM (up to 32GB), 16-core neural engine, 256GB SSD (up to 2TB), 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe 3 charging port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, 30W USB-C power adapter, macOS
Release date: March 12, 2025
Price check: Best Buy $849
Price history: At $849, the M4 MacBook Air is just $12 shy of its all time low price.
Reviews: In our 13-inch M4 MacBook Air review, we praise its excellent performance, 15+ hour battery life, and bright Liquid Retina Display. We also liked its superior webcam and the new lower price than the M3 MacBook Air.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want a capable, slim, lightweight laptop with long battery life. The M4 MacBook Air is ideal for daily productivity, video editing, and gaming.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop solely for general use. Browse our best laptops in 2025 buying guide for more options.
