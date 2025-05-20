Amazon Memorial Day deals preview slashes $170 off the M4 MacBook Air with 24GB of RAM
Amazon drops the M4 MacBook Air with 24GB of storage to its lowest price ever with $170 discount.
Memorial Day is just days away and Amazon like just about every other retailer in the U.S. is having a preliminary celebratory sale. Beyond mattresses, patio furniture, and outdoor grills for this weekend's Memorial Day cookouts, Amazon is slashing prices on our Apple's premium MacBooks.
In an apparent Memorial Day deals preview, Amazon slashes one of the most coveted Apple M4 MacBook Air configurations to an all-time low price.
Right now, you can get the M4 MacBook Air with 24GB of RAM and 512GB SSD for $1,229 at Amazon. That's $170 off its normal price of $1,399 and the lowest ever price for this caliber MacBook. By comparison, it undercuts Best Buy's current price for this same MacBook by $70.
This is one of the best Memorial Day MacBook deals up for grabs today.
If we're talking personal computers, the M4 MacBook Air is the best overall laptop to buy in 2025, period.
In our M4 MacBook Air review, we liked its excellent performance, bright Liquid Retina display, and long battery life, which lasted 15 hours and 30 minutes in one test. We also praised its superior webcam and new lower price point, rating it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars.
It's the Editor's Choice laptop for students, remote workers, and traveling professionals.
As a cheaper alternative, you can get the base model M4 MacBook Air for $848 ($151 off) from PC Richard & Son.
If you find yourself having a lot of tabs open at once and have a tendency to max out your storage, the M4 MacBook Air with 24GB of RAM and 512GB might be right for you. Especially now at this tempting deal price.
Today's best M4 MacBook Air deal
Overview
Amazon slices $170 off Apple's M4 MacBook Air with 24GB of RAM and 512GB of storage (model MC6C4LL/A).
Key specs: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 8-core GPU, 24GB RAM, 16-core neural engine, 512GB SSD, 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe 3 charging port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, 30W USB-C power adapter, macOS
Release date: March 12, 2025
Price check: Best Buy $1,299
| PC Richard & Son
Price history: At $849, the M4 MacBook Air is just $12 shy of its all time low price.
Reviews: In our 13-inch M4 MacBook Air review, we praise its excellent performance, 15+ hour battery life, and bright Liquid Retina Display. We also liked its superior webcam and the new lower price than the M3 MacBook Air.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want a capable, slim, lightweight laptop with long battery life. The M4 MacBook Air is ideal for daily productivity, video editing, and gaming.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop solely for general use. Browse our best laptops in 2025 buying guide for more options.
