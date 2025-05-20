Amazon Memorial Day deals preview slashes $170 off the M4 MacBook Air with 24GB of RAM

Apple's M4 MacBook Air with 24GB of RAM is at its lowest price ever.

Memorial Day is just days away and Amazon like just about every other retailer in the U.S. is having a preliminary celebratory sale. Beyond mattresses, patio furniture, and outdoor grills for this weekend's Memorial Day cookouts, Amazon is slashing prices on our Apple's premium MacBooks.

In an apparent Memorial Day deals preview, Amazon slashes one of the most coveted Apple M4 MacBook Air configurations to an all-time low price.

Browse: Amazon's entire sale

Right now, you can get the M4 MacBook Air with 24GB of RAM and 512GB SSD for $1,229 at Amazon. That's $170 off its normal price of $1,399 and the lowest ever price for this caliber MacBook. By comparison, it undercuts Best Buy's current price for this same MacBook by $70.

This is one of the best Memorial Day MacBook deals up for grabs today.

If we're talking personal computers, the M4 MacBook Air is the best overall laptop to buy in 2025, period.

In our M4 MacBook Air review, we liked its excellent performance, bright Liquid Retina display, and long battery life, which lasted 15 hours and 30 minutes in one test. We also praised its superior webcam and new lower price point, rating it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars.

It's the Editor's Choice laptop for students, remote workers, and traveling professionals.

As a cheaper alternative, you can get the base model M4 MacBook Air for $848 ($151 off) from PC Richard & Son.

If you find yourself having a lot of tabs open at once and have a tendency to max out your storage, the M4 MacBook Air with 24GB of RAM and 512GB might be right for you. Especially now at this tempting deal price.

Today's best M4 MacBook Air deal