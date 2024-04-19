Memorial Day sales 2024: Date, what to expect, early deals

Nowadays, Memorial Day sales are not just all about outdoor grills, kitchen appliances, patio furniture, and mattresses. Last year, we saw epic Memorial Day deals on laptops , tablets, PC monitors , wearables and more. In fact, some of the markdowns were worthy of the best deals we're accustomed to seeing during the holidays. For Memorial Day 2024, expect to see more of the same.

Just before, on and around Memorial Day, May 27 is when you'll see solid markdowns on tech and gaming, So if you have any gadget upgrades planned for the future, block your calendar for May's Memorial Day sales. Keep in mind that Amazon's Prime Day sale is typically held in July and not too far from Memorial Day. I've been covering big sales for nearly 6 years and here's a little tidbit. I've found that Amazon and its competitors typically check the temperature on Memorial Day by offering Prime Day-like discounts.

As always, I'll help settle the chaos of all the Memorial Day deals going on all at once by sharing my recommendations from all the sales. Until then, see today's best sales and a recap of last year's Memorial Day deals.

Memorial Day 2023 recap

Dell XPS 13: $1,399 $881 @ Dell

Save $218 on the Dell XPS 13 via coupon, "ARMMPPS". This laptop has a stunning 13.4- inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500 nit display, Intel Core i7-1250U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Home, the Dell XPS 13 is the best overall laptop to buy.

Apple MacBook Pro M2: $1,299 $1,099 @ B&H

Save $200 on the M2 MacBook Pro. It packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID are also on board. B&H sells it for the same price.

Apple MacBook Air M2: $1,199 $1,049 @ B&H

Save $150 on the M2 Apple MacBook Air. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11: $2,319 $1,415 @ Lenovo

Save $904 on the 2023 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. Plus, get 4 months of Amazon Music for free (valued at $44). The base model ThinkPad X1 Gen 11 packs a boasts a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) display with 400 nits of brightness, 13th Gen Evo Intel Core i5-1335UP 10-core vPro CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 256GB SSD. Take an extra 100 off via coupons, "THINKVICW1" "SURPRISEOFFER" and drop it to $1,355 ($964 off).

Acer Predator Helios 300 RTX 3060: $1,499 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $500 on the Acer Predator Helios 300. We went hands-on with the SpatialLabs Edition Acer Predator Helios and liked its powerful overall performance and bright, vibrant display. The keys on the island-style keyboard are large and nicely spaced. Acer's Pulsar Lighting utility in the Predator Sense app lets you customize your battlestation. This machine packs a 15.6-inch, (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Nvdia's powerful RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory handles graphics.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 w/ Keyboard: $1,099 $969 @ Best Buy

Save $130 on the 256GB model Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Keynoard. The tablet in this deal packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and Iris Xe Graphics. Meanwhile, its speedy 256GB SSD provides fast file transfers and ample storage.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 M2 128GB: $1,099 $999 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the 12.9-inch Apple M2 iPad Pro at checkout via Amazon's on-page coupon. This pro-model iPad packs a gorgeous 12-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple's M2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 8-core GPU and 128GB of ample storage. Powerful enough the replace your laptop, the M2 iPad Pro Apple Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil 2.

Apple iPad 10: $449 $399 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the 10.9-inch Apple iPad 10th generation. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than the iPad 9. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: $1,099 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra at Best Buy. The tablet in this deal packs a laptop-sized 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Super AMOLED display at up to 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage. It ships with an S Pen stylus which instantly converts the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra into a drawing tablet. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a massive 11,200mAh battery. You can order online and it will be ready for pick up at your nearest Best Buy within the hour. Best Buy also offers the 12GB RAM/256GB storage model for $1,079 ($130 off).

Alienware 38" WQHD+ Curved Monitor:$1,349 $899 @ Amazon

Save $360 ($450 off list) on the Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor (AW3821DW) wit G-Sync. In our Alienware 38 AW3821DW review, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its bright, vivid ultra-wide 4K panel, high refresh rate and fast response time. It features a huge 37.5-inch WQHD+ (3840 x 1600) 144Hz Nano IPS panel with 2300R curvature, 1ms response, 450 nits of brightness and DisplayHDR 600 support. You may also get it directly from Dell for the same price via Dell's price match guarantee.

LG UltraGear 32" 1080p: $499 $329 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the LG UltraGear 32-inch gaming monitor (model 32GP750-B). It features a 32-inch (2560 x 1440) display, 165Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time. AMD FreeSync Premium, Dynamic Action Sync, and motion blur reduction provide buttery-smooth gameplay. By comparison, it undercuts Best Buy's current price by $70.

Samsung Odyssey Ark 55" 2160p Curved Monitor: $2,999 $1,999 @ Samsung

Save $1,000 on the 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark Curved Gaming Monitor. Samsung's first 55-inch, 4K curved gaming screen has a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response rate. It packs a host of features like can convert from horizontal viewing to vertical viewing mode.

Sony 55" Bravia XR A80K OLED TV: $1,799 $1,298 @ Amazon

Save $400 on the 55-inch Sony Bravia OLED TV with Dolby Vision HDR and Exluisve PS5 gaming features. Sony's Cognitive Processor XR produces natural colors and contrast in 4K resolution. Enjoy life-like images with immersive depth and fantastic brightness, whether you're watching movies, catching on your favorite TV series or gaming. Snag it now for an all-time low price. Amazon also offers the 77-inch Sony Bravia OLED for $2,798 ($401 off).

LG C2 65" OLED Evo TV: $2,500 $1,395 @ Woot

Save a massive $1,105 on the top-rated 65-inch LG C2 OLED Evo 4K TV. Powered by an a9 Gen 5 CPU, LG's Dynamic Tone-mapping Pro Algorithm processes and enhances over 5,000 areas on the display. This results in more vivid, detailed imagery, in brighter and darker parts of the picture. It's equipped with 4 x HDMI 2.1 ports for connecting the latest game consoles and personal computers. Powered by webOS, the LG C2 makes it easy to stream your favorite movies and TV shows on Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+ and more.

Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV: up to $800 off @ Samsung

This Samsung Memorial Day deal knocks $800 off Samsung The Frame QLED 4K Smart TVs. Prices start at $899 and range from 43" to 85". When you're not watching, this stunning display's Art Mode transforms into a beautiful work of art and conversation piece. Artfully designed to sit flush against the wall and look like framed painting or photo, The Frame accents any décor. For $150 more, the Frame’s bezel may be customized to match your room's style and color.

Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB (Green): $1,379 $449 @ Samsung w/ trade-in

Save up to $930 on 512GB model Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Green colorway with eligible trade-in at Samsung. The Galaxy S23 Ultra features an embedded S Pen, 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB RAM, Adreno 740 graphics and 512GB of storage. Its rear camera includes: 200MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP tele 3X optical zoom with 10MP tele 10X optical zoom and 100X space zoom.

Sony WH-1000XM5: $399 $349 @ Amazon

Save $50 on Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones. They feature industry leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. Precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing ensure crystal clear hands-free calls. Lightweight with soft fit leather headband and on-ear cushions, Sony WH-1000XM5 promise up to 30 hours of comfortable listening.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $199 @ Amazon

Save $50 on Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation. The AirPods Pro 2 feature Apple's H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Pick them up now for their lowest price ever.

Samsung 990 Pro SSD 2TB: $289 $169 @ Amazon

Save $120 on the PS5 compatible 2TB Samsung 990 Pro M.2 SSD. This is a worthy investment if you want to add lightning fast storage space your gaming PC or console. Its read/write speeds are 40%/55% faster than the Samsung 980 Pro at up to 7,450/6900 MB/s.

Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller: $129 $103 @ Microsoft

Save $25 on the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller. It features interchangeable thumb-sticks, paddles and D-pads, adjustable tension thumb-sticks, rubberized palm grips, the ability to save up to three custom profiles and a rechargeable battery with charging dock.

When is Memorial Day 2024?

This year's Memorial Day falls on May 27, however, I've seen Memorial Day sales start weeks ahead of the actual calendar date. In fact, after Star Wars Day or May 4, the pre-Memorial Day sale countdown begins. Mother's Day is on May 12 which means great pre-Memorial Day deals on various gadgets will be afoot.

Over the past several years, retailers have adopted the pattern of jump starting their sales early. I expect Memorial Day discounts will start trickling in mid-May after Mother's Day and ramp up as we head into the long Memorial Day weekend.

What should I buy on Memorial Day?

Memorial Day falls around the time of year when retailers purge their inventory to make way for the next generation of gadgets. Outside of big sales like Black Friday and Prime Day, Memorial Day is a great time to buy a laptop, tablet, phone or smartwatch for less. Besides mobile devices, peripherals like monitors, docking stations, keyboards, mice and SSD storage typically go on sale.

If you're a gamer, even a casual one such as myself, you know all too well that gaming can be an expensive habit. That said, Memorial Day sales will be your golden ticket to saving on video games and accessories for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

Do stores have sales for Memorial Day?

Big box stores Best Buy, Target and Walmart typically have Memorial Day sales. As for Amazon, the aptly named online retail mammoth may not usually advertise Memorial Day deals, its pre-summer savings are on par with its competitors.

You'll also find direct manufacturer Memorial Day discounts from tech brands like Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Microsoft. Last year, Lenovo's Memorial Day sale slashed up to 75% off top-rated Lenovo laptops, tablets, monitors , gaming gear and PC accessories.