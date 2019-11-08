Latest Reviews

Trending

MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019) review A new Magic Keyboard, larger display, better sound and faster performance make the 16-inch MacBook Pro an excellent choice for power users.
Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition
Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Review Silly parents, this tablet's for kids
Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019)
Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019) Review The very best Amazon tablet

Latest mixed

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (4th Gen, 2019)

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (4th Gen, 2019) Review

By Phillip Tracy

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Yoga is a brilliant business laptop that offers a sleek, flexible chassis, a gorgeous 1080p display and long battery life.

MSI WS65 9TM

MSI WS65 9TM review

By Rami Tabari

The MSI WS65 9TM is a powerful workstation with solid battery life and a gorgeous 4K display in a superslim, durable chassis.

Dell XPS 15 (2019) Review

By Sherri L. Smith

The Dell XPS 15's striking OLED screen, Core i9 CPU and Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU make it a beautiful and powerful workhorse.

Dell XPS 13 (Late 2019)

Dell XPS 13 (Late 2019) Review

By Phillip Tracy

Dell updated the XPS 13 with 10th-Gen Comet Lake CPUs, giving the best-overall laptop a big performance boost.

Acer Swift 7 (2019)

Acer Swift 7 (2019) Review

By Phillip Tracy

Acer's incredibly thin Swift 7 is an excellent laptop, even if corners were cut in the name of portability.

Apple Airpods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro Review

By Phillip Tracy

The best wireless earbuds yet

Acer Aspire E 15 Review

By Phillip Tracy

With solid performance, good battery life and plenty of ports, the sub-$400 Acer Aspire E 15 is one of the best values on the market.

HP Pavilion x360 (14-inch) Review

By Rami Tabari

The HP Pavilion x360 (14-Inch) features strong performance and a comfortable keyboard, but its battery life is a little short.

MacBook Pro 13-inch with Touch Bar (2019) Review

By Mark Spoonauer

The 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar delivers even faster performance and a slightly better keyboard, but the battery life could be better.

Apple MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2019) Review

By Henry T. Casey

If you're willing to splurge, the 2019 MacBook Pro is crazy fast, offers long battery life, and features a (moderately) improved keyboard.

SteelSeries Sensei Ten

SteelSeries Sensei Ten Review

By Phillip Tracy

A timeless design paired with a modern sensor makes the SteelSeries Sensei Ten an excellent ambidextrous gaming mouse.

HP Envy 13 (2019) Review

By Phillip Tracy

The HP Envy 13 is a near-perfect Ultrabook that offers fast performance, long battery life and a bright display at a reasonable price.

Dell XPS 13 (2019) Review

By Sherri L. Smith

The Dell XPS 13 serves up a new color, a powerful Intel Whiskey Lake processor, a 4K display (and ditches the ridiculous "nosecam") - all in a slim, lightweight chassis.

Lenovo Legion Y530 Review

By Phillip Tracy

The Lenovo Legion Y530 is a sleek and slim budget gaming laptop with enough graphics power to play demanding games on lower settings.

Asus TUF Gaming FX705 Review

By Phillip Tracy

The GeForce GTX 1060-equipped Asus TUF Gaming FX705 is a reasonably priced gaming laptop with strong performance and a vivid display.

Acer Nitro 5 (2019) Review

By LAPTOP Staff

Acer's strongest addition to the Nitro 5 series offers casual gamers stellar performance at an affordable price.

Apple MacBook Air (2019) Review

By Henry T. Casey

The 2019 MacBook Air is a sleek laptop with good endurance, but it could use more speed.

Acer Nitro 5 Spin Review

By Sherri L. Smith

The Acer Nitro 5 Spin is a sleek convertible that has enough oomph to play games on lower settings.

Dell G7 15 (2018) Review

By Sherri L. Smith

The Dell G7 15 delivers strong gaming performance for a budget gaming laptop and has a slick design, but the display doesn't pop.

MSI GF63 8RB Review

By Phillip Tracy

MSI's GF63 gaming laptop offers strong performance for the price, but a disappointing display and plastic chassis are hard to overlook.