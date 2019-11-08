Latest Reviews

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (4th Gen, 2019) Review
Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Yoga is a brilliant business laptop that offers a sleek, flexible chassis, a gorgeous 1080p display and long battery life.
Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Yoga is a brilliant business laptop that offers a sleek, flexible chassis, a gorgeous 1080p display and long battery life.
The MSI WS65 9TM is a powerful workstation with solid battery life and a gorgeous 4K display in a superslim, durable chassis.
The Dell XPS 15's striking OLED screen, Core i9 CPU and Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU make it a beautiful and powerful workhorse.
Dell updated the XPS 13 with 10th-Gen Comet Lake CPUs, giving the best-overall laptop a big performance boost.
Acer's incredibly thin Swift 7 is an excellent laptop, even if corners were cut in the name of portability.
With solid performance, good battery life and plenty of ports, the sub-$400 Acer Aspire E 15 is one of the best values on the market.
The HP Pavilion x360 (14-Inch) features strong performance and a comfortable keyboard, but its battery life is a little short.
The 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar delivers even faster performance and a slightly better keyboard, but the battery life could be better.
If you're willing to splurge, the 2019 MacBook Pro is crazy fast, offers long battery life, and features a (moderately) improved keyboard.
A timeless design paired with a modern sensor makes the SteelSeries Sensei Ten an excellent ambidextrous gaming mouse.
The HP Envy 13 is a near-perfect Ultrabook that offers fast performance, long battery life and a bright display at a reasonable price.
The Dell XPS 13 serves up a new color, a powerful Intel Whiskey Lake processor, a 4K display (and ditches the ridiculous "nosecam") - all in a slim, lightweight chassis.
The Lenovo Legion Y530 is a sleek and slim budget gaming laptop with enough graphics power to play demanding games on lower settings.
The GeForce GTX 1060-equipped Asus TUF Gaming FX705 is a reasonably priced gaming laptop with strong performance and a vivid display.
Acer's strongest addition to the Nitro 5 series offers casual gamers stellar performance at an affordable price.
The 2019 MacBook Air is a sleek laptop with good endurance, but it could use more speed.
The Acer Nitro 5 Spin is a sleek convertible that has enough oomph to play games on lower settings.
The Dell G7 15 delivers strong gaming performance for a budget gaming laptop and has a slick design, but the display doesn't pop.
MSI's GF63 gaming laptop offers strong performance for the price, but a disappointing display and plastic chassis are hard to overlook.
Current page: 1