I used the Switch 2 and Switch OLED side by side for a week — here’s what surprised me

The Nintendo Switch 2 is the fastest-selling console of all time —imagine waking up to that headline and kicking yourself for not getting one. But is it all hype?

I recently reviewed the Nintendo Switch 2 , and I can tell you that it is not just hype, but there are a few caveats. If you’re rocking a Nintendo Switch OLED or considering buying one in spite of the Switch 2’s $450 price tag, there are some advantages over the Switch 2.

So, how much did Nintendo actually change with the Switch 2? Let me tell you why you shouldn’t count out the Switch OLED just yet, and why it might be worth upgrading depending on your needs.

What’s the same?

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Rami Tabari)

Despite some of the radical changes from afar, there are quite a few similarities between the Switch 2 and Switch OLED (for better and worse).

Thankfully, most Nintendo Switch games are compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2, including the game cartridges. However, some are incompatible , but I won’t fully count that against the Switch 2 just yet, as both Nintendo and developers are working to resolve that with future updates.

One of the most significant and disappointing similarities is the ergonomics of the Joy-Con controllers . For the most part, the layout of the Joy-Con 2 and Joy-Con controllers is the same. Not improving upon the ergonomics of the original Switch is a wild choice from Nintendo. If you’re using third-party Joy-Con controllers like I am, you know they're infinitely more ergonomic. Now, it’s great that Nintendo improved the process of attaching the Joy-Con to the Switch, but that means you’ll need to buy another third-party controller.

A majority of the operating system and UI are the same. I think that’s fine. It’s frustrating to learn a new UI, but at least the Nintendo eShop is improved on the Switch 2. My one criticism, however, for both consoles is that the Home themes are limited to white and black. Where are my cool PlayStation-esque backgrounds? Come on, Nintendo, get with the program.

Virtual Game Cards are a huge new addition for the Nintendo Switch 2 launch, but they also work on the Switch OLED. Essentially, you can let your friends borrow one of your games for up to two weeks. I have issues with how this process works when you’re trading with yourself (why is this a thing?), but overall, it’s a neat feature.

The difference: Where the Switch OLED wins

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Rami Tabari)

I've made it clear in my review of the Nintendo Switch 2 — no OLED is an absolute dealbreaker . Nintendo can't just give us the greatest handheld display out there and rip it from our hands.

The depth of color and contrast outpace all other LCD/LED displays, and that’s because OLED panels feature self-emitting pixels — when you see black, you’re looking at a pixel that’s turned off, thus you get virtually infinite contrast. The bezels are also considerably thinner.

Running around Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom looked breathtaking, from the crisp grass to the crystal blue ocean. It felt like gazing into a window of one of Nintendo’s most iconic worlds. Playing Echoes of Wisdom on the Switch 2 looked crisp, and while the screen displayed plenty of brightness, the depth of color didn’t capture the natural environments as well as the Switch OLED. It still looks great, but side by side? Switch OLED wins.

For those with longer commutes, the Nintendo Switch OLED is rated for longer battery life — 4.5 to 9 hours, compared to the Switch 2’s 2 to 6.5 hours.

Speaking of portability, the Switch OLED is smaller and lighter, coming in at 9.5 x 4 x 0.55~1.12 inches (Joy-Con attached) and 0.71 pounds (0.93 pounds with Joy-Con attached). Meanwhile, the Switch 2 measures 10.7 x 4.5 x 0.55~1.2 inches (Joy-Cons 2 attached) and weighs 0.88 pounds (1.18 pounds with Joy-Con 2). That’s a lot more weight to hold up when you’re using the same ergonomically unsound Joy-Con controllers.

Speaking of Joy-Con controllers, I use the Hori Split Pad Pro for my Switch OLED, which means I feel extremely comfortable playing games for hours. The Switch 2 will likely get some third-party controllers in the future, but we’re not there yet. At the very least, I’d wait until the Hori Split Pad Pro 2 gets released. (Hopefully, Hori will add haptics this time.)

The difference: Where the Switch 2 wins

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Rami Tabari)

Performance is where the Nintendo Switch 2 shines. With its new Nvidia T239 chip, Nintendo introduces frame generation into the Switch. That gives this relatively small handheld gaming console the power to run famously taxing games like Cyberpunk 2077 . Nintendo Switch OLED cannot handle demanding AAA titles, as we’ve seen with its cloud-based ports of games like Control and Resident Evil Village . Of course, it also has 4x storage.

Then there’s the display. Yeah, I know I complained about the Switch 2 ditching OLED, but the overall specs in its display and connectivity are a massive improvement. It features a larger 7.9 display clocked at a 1080p resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. And when you connect it to the dock, you can get 4K/60Hz. That puts the Nintendo Switch 2 into a more competitive ring with its rival consoles, which have offered these specs for years. It also crushes the Switch OLED’s 7-inch, 720p (1080p when docked), 60Hz display.

I previously mentioned that the Joy-Con 2 controller layout is the same, which is true, except when they’re used individually. The Switch 2 drastically improves upon its interior Joy-Con controllers by carving out larger buttons that offer a smoother, satisfying click. The original Joy-Con controllers made me feel like I needed to fight just to click the buttons. Additionally, the Joy-Con 2 controllers being bigger overall helps with the comfort, even though they’re still a bit awkward to use.

Of course, one of the biggest additions to the controllers and the console itself is GameChat. Clicking the C button brings up GameChat, which is exactly what it sounds like. Surprisingly, the previous Nintendo Switch did not have any party chat capabilities. So while it’s not a revolutionary feature, it’s a much-needed one. And you can also stream your game to your friends, which is pretty sick.

The Switch dock is also nicer — it looks and feels more premium, but that feels more like a cherry on top than a competitive quality, outside of its performance gains.

Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Rami Tabari)

I still think most people can wait.

There’s no denying that the Nintendo Switch 2 is a superior purchase compared to the Switch OLED. Yes, I am distraught over the OLED display, but it is what it is. Yet, the Switch OLED still might be the best Switch for you.

Why? Well, the Switch OLED is $350 . That’s $100 cheaper than the Switch 2, and $150 cheaper if you’re considering the Mario Kart World bundle. The truth is: There aren’t many Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games out right now (although, Donkey Kong Bananza looks pretty darn good). Even some of Nintendo’s blockbuster titles like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will be available for the original Nintendo Switch. Will new games run as well? Probably not. But if you’re not interested in new Nintendo exclusives, you probably don’t need to upgrade.

However, if you want all the latest games from Nintendo, and especially demanding AAA games on launch day, you’ll want to jump on the Nintendo Switch 2. But I still think most people can wait. I plan on purchasing a Nintendo Switch 2… OLED model, which Nintendo will hopefully launch relatively soon. Sure, it’ll be more expensive, but I’ll get my shiny new display. And if it seems too far away, I’ll try to get the Switch 2 on sale at the very least.