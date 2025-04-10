Hot Swap: A Laptop Mag series about making the tech switch
Whether it's a so-called "downgrade" that has upgraded your life, an operating system migration that has moved you, or you want to embrace the clarity of a docking station, making the swap can be sweet.
In technology terms, a "hot swap" is when you change out your tech without powering down. It's fast and enables you to be nimble.
Unfortunately, the idea of switching out our technology can leave us feeling cold. There's risk in the unknown, and it could be costly. But it doesn't have to be this way.
Laptop Mag staff and its contributing writers are swapping out their tech constantly and reporting back on how life was before after the switch.
If you've ever wondered if you should make the switch — no matter how unconventional — Hot Swap, an occasional series from the Laptop Mag editorial staff, has the answer.
Have a swap idea for us? Email nick.lucchesi@futurenet.com with the subject line "Hot Swap Idea" and we'll consider it for an upcoming story.
Below are our latest stories in the Hot Swap series.
EIC for Laptop Mag. Admirer of a good adjective. Killer of passive voice. Mechanical keyboard casual.