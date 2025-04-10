Hot Swap: A Laptop Mag series about making the tech switch

In technology terms, a "hot swap" is when you change out your tech without powering down. It's fast and enables you to be nimble.

Unfortunately, the idea of switching out our technology can leave us feeling cold. There's risk in the unknown, and it could be costly. But it doesn't have to be this way.

Laptop Mag staff and its contributing writers are swapping out their tech constantly and reporting back on how life was before after the switch.

If you've ever wondered if you should make the switch — no matter how unconventional — Hot Swap, an occasional series from the Laptop Mag editorial staff, has the answer.

Disclaimer Have a swap idea for us? Email nick.lucchesi@futurenet.com with the subject line "Hot Swap Idea" and we'll consider it for an upcoming story.

Below are our latest stories in the Hot Swap series.