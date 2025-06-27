Best Buy's early anti-Prime Day sale ends Sunday, here are the top deals this weekend

Good news for bargain shoppers looking for summer clearance discounts and back-to-school deals on must-have tech. Best Buy is set to rival Amazon's July Prime Day sale — the biggest shopping event of the year, next to Black Friday.

Electronics expert retailer Best Buy will try to grab your attention during Prime Day 2025. We expect last year's Best Buy Black Friday in July sale to return this summer to offer Prime Day alternative deals.

Although Amazon's four-day Prime Day sale is scheduled for July 8-11, Prime members can shop early deals. Similarly, Best Buy Member Deals Days is currently on through June 29 and rewards My Best Buy Plus members with exclusive summer deals. Sound familiar?

If you don't shop on Amazon or like to place orders online for in-store pickup, Best Buy is one of the top go-to retailers. During Amazon's Prime Day summer takeover, we'll be curating the Best Buy Prime Day alternative deals right here.

Until then, shop and save with today's Best Buy Prime Day-rivaling deals. See my recommended discounts below.

Early Best Buy Prime Day deals

My Best Buy Plus: $49.99 per year

My Best Buy Plus costs $49.99 a year and includes exclusive deals, special in-app savings via Best Buy Drops, free 2-day shipping, and extended 60-day return windows.

JBL Live 670NC: was $129 now $89 at Best Buy Save $40 on the JBL Live 670NC if you want a pair of solid on-ear headphones that don't cost a fortune. These headphones offer adaptive noise cancelling with smart ambient, a massive battery life that goes as high as 65 hours, and speed charge when you need that extra boost.

Apple AirPods Max (USB-C): was $549 now $529 at Best Buy Save $20 on the Apple AirPods Max. These stylish headphones feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones, and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other. They don't often go on sale, much less with a $100 discount, so snag them while they're available.