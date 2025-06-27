Best Buy's early anti-Prime Day sale ends Sunday, here are the top deals this weekend
Best Buy is having a huge summer sale to rival Amazon's four-day Prime Day July sale.
Good news for bargain shoppers looking for summer clearance discounts and back-to-school deals on must-have tech. Best Buy is set to rival Amazon's July Prime Day sale — the biggest shopping event of the year, next to Black Friday.
Electronics expert retailer Best Buy will try to grab your attention during Prime Day 2025. We expect last year's Best Buy Black Friday in July sale to return this summer to offer Prime Day alternative deals.
Although Amazon's four-day Prime Day sale is scheduled for July 8-11, Prime members can shop early deals. Similarly, Best Buy Member Deals Days is currently on through June 29 and rewards My Best Buy Plus members with exclusive summer deals. Sound familiar?
If you don't shop on Amazon or like to place orders online for in-store pickup, Best Buy is one of the top go-to retailers. During Amazon's Prime Day summer takeover, we'll be curating the Best Buy Prime Day alternative deals right here.
Until then, shop and save with today's Best Buy Prime Day-rivaling deals. See my recommended discounts below.
Early Best Buy Prime Day deals
My Best Buy Plus: $49.99 per year
My Best Buy Plus costs $49.99 a year and includes exclusive deals, special in-app savings via Best Buy Drops, free 2-day shipping, and extended 60-day return windows.
Take $10 off the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller at checkout with My Best Buy Plus or Total. Click the "Get It For Less" arrow to save.
The new Switch 2 Pro controller features HD Rumble 2, motion controls, built-in amiibo support, a capture button, a C Button for GameChat, mappable GL/GR buttons, and a 3.5mm audio jack.
Save $40 on the JBL Live 670NC if you want a pair of solid on-ear headphones that don't cost a fortune. These headphones offer adaptive noise cancelling with smart ambient, a massive battery life that goes as high as 65 hours, and speed charge when you need that extra boost.
Take $40 off the Galaxy Tab A9 at checkout with My Best Buy Plus. We didn't test this particular Samsung tablet, but in our Galaxy Tab A7 review, we liked its colorful display, Dolby Atmos quad speakers, and impressive 13-hour+ battery life.
Key specs: 11-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 90Hz LCD touchscreen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 8-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage (expandable via microSD), works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, Dex support, Android 13, 7,040mAh battery.
Save $20 on the Apple AirPods Max. These stylish headphones feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones, and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other. They don't often go on sale, much less with a $100 discount, so snag them while they're available.
Take $300 off the 43-inch Samsung The Frame QLED TV at checkout with My Best Buy Plus or Total. What sets Samsung's The Frame QLED TV apart from other TVs is that it doubles as a work of art when it's not in use. It sits flush against the wall to look like a framed painting or photo with Samsung's latest lifestyle TV.
Features: 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 120Hz QLED display, HDR 10+, Art mode, anti-reflection with matte display, motion sensor + brightness sensor, Quantum processor 4K, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant
Save $400 on the UltraGear OLED 32" 4K Gaming Monitor (LG 32GS95UE-B) at Best Buy. Sister site Tom's Guide gave this monitor 4 out of 5 stars and their Editor's Choice Award for its vivid OLED display, fast performance, and user-friendly interface.
Features: 31.5-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) matte OLED panel, 240Hz refresh rate (up to 480Hz at 1080p), 0.03ms response time, HDR10 support, 275-nit brightness, 16:9 aspect ratio, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Nvidia G-Sync compatible
Price check: B&H $1,246
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
