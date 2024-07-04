15 deals I recommend from Best Buy's 4th of July sale

Best Buy's 4th of July sale kicks off this month with epic summer savings through Sunday, July 7. During the sale, shop jaw-dropping deals on laptops, tablets, phones, headphones, and more.

For a limited time, save up to $500 on select Windows laptops like the HP Envy 16 with RTX 4060 graphics. Or, upgrade your gaming noebook with the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 OLED which is now $300 off. Even better, get the high-performance Alienware m18 RTX 4070 for $1,749 ($800 off).

If you'd prefer a tablet that does double duty as a laptop, the fully-loaded Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with Dex support is now $1,269 ($350 off).

These are just a sample of the epic 4th of July deals going on at Best Buy this week. See my 15 favorite discounts below and browse the entire Best Buy 4th of July sale below.

Best Buy 4th of July sale — deals I recommend

HP Envy 16 RTX 4060: was $1,499 now $999

For a limited time, save $500 on the 2023 HP Envy 16 with RTX 4060 graphics. In our previous-gen HP Envy 16 review, we loved its sleek, aluminum design, impressive 5MP camera, and overall great performance. We gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and expect the laptop in this deal to be just as impressive. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (2560 x 1600) 400-nit 120Hz touch screen, Intel Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB VRAM,1TB SSD, B&O quad speakers. 5MP webcam, Wi-Fi 6E, Windows 11 Home

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 OLED RTX 4060: was $1,599 now $1,299

The 2024 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with RTX 4060 GPU, is $300 off in the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale. In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review, we praised its sleek, compact design, stunning OLED display, and powerful performance. We also found its 8+ hour battery life impressive and gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars. If you want to play games on an immersive display for long periods, the ROG Zephyrus 14 is a wise choice. Features: 14-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 120Hz OLED display, NVIDIA G-Sync AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, 1080 webcam, Windows 11 Home

Alienware m18 RTX 4070: was $2,549 now $1,749

This epic Best Buy Black Friday in July deal slashes $800 off the Alienware m18 gaming laptop. Though we didn't test this release, we've reviewed various Alienware laptops throughout the year. These laptops are for gamers who seek powerhouse performance and power. Features: 18-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 480Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX 12-core CPU, 32GB RAM, RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Sennheiser Momentum 4: was $379 now $249

Save $68 on Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless (Denim) Headphones and tune out the world. In our Sennheiser Momentum 4 review, these headphones earned a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating. We found their soundstage, active noise-cancelling (ANC), clear call quality, and battery life impressive. On a full charge, the headphones still had 60% juice left after 3 hours of daily use throughout a workweek. Features: 42mm dynamic drivers, adaptive noise cancellation, auto on/off, on-ear touch controls, built-in EQ, up to 60-hour battery life, vegan leather ear pads, fabric headband, fold-flat design, carrying case

JBL Tune 235NC Earbuds: was $99 now $49 w/ Plus

Take 50% off JBL Tune 235 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds with My Best Buy Plus. Powering festivals and concerts around the world for decades, now JBL brings your own world to life with incredible Pure Bass sound in these wireless earbuds. Features: 6mm drivers, JBL Pure Bass sound, active noise-cancelling, ambient aware mode, four microphones, up to 40 hours of battery life with included case, water-and-sweat resistant, dedicated JBL Headphones App

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was $299 now $209

Best Buy slashes $90 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 in this deal — one of the best Apple Watch alternatives out there. In our hands-on Galaxy Watch 6 review, we liked its gorgeous display and sturdy feel. If you're looking for a smartwatch with heart monitoring, sleep coaching, and fitness tracking, the Galaxy Watch 6 is worth considering. Features: 40mm aluminum case, IP68 water resistant, Exynos W930 dual-core processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB of storage, tracks blood oxygen, cadence, calories burned, distance traveled, duration of exercise, hours slept, laps and more

Google Pixel 8 (Unlocked): $699 $599 @ Best Buy w/ Activation

Save $150 on an unlocked Google Pixel 8. It works with Google Fi, Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and prepaid carriers. Featuring powerful new specs and useful Google AI functions, the Pixel 8 Series aims to deliver the best Android experience in a mobile phone. Features: 6.2-inch (1080 x 2400) 120Hz Actua 1400-nit display (up to 2000 peak), Google Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 50MP main camera, 10.5MP front camera, 4,575 mAh battery, Qi fast wireless charging

Lenovo Tab M11: was $179 now $129

Best Buy knocks $50 off the Lenovo Tab M11. Launched its 2023 This is a fantastic entry-level tablet for basic tasks like streaming media, video-calling friends and family, playing mobile games, or browsing the web. Features: 11-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit touch display, MediaTek Helio G88 octa-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC storage, front 8MP camera, rear 8MP camera, Android 13

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: was $1,619 now $1,269

Save $350 on the fully loaded Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. In our Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra hands-in review, we loved its gorgeous AMOLED 2X display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core, S Pen, and quad-speaker array. Features: 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, 11,200mAH battery, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, Ring, SmartThings, Android 13

Adam Wolfe PS5: was $29 now $19

Best Buy takes $10 off Adam Wolfe for PS5. You can get the PS4 and Nintendo Switch version for the same price. From the developer: Acting as Adam Wolfe, an investigator of the paranormal, you will discover a hidden world under the modern San Francisco. In this city, ghosts, artifacts, secret orders and curses are just some of the things that Adam will come across working on his most important case.

EA Sports FC 24 Nintendo Switch (Digital): was $59 now $14

Lowest price! Save $40 on EA Sports FC 24 in digital format. This latest release from the popular sports game franchise among soccer fans marks a new era for The World’s Game. It features more than 19,000 fully licensed players, over 700 teams, and 30+ leagues.

LG 27-inch FHD Monitor: $219 $119 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, Best Buy is slashing $100 off this 27-inch LG 1080p monitor. Suitable for work and play, you'll breeze through projects, stream content, and game on a vibrant, colorful display. Features: 27-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit 100Hz matte display, 16:9 aspect ratio, HDMI port, AMD FreeSync, 178 degree viewing angle, VESA mount compatible

48" LG B4 OLED 4K TV (2024): was $1,499 now $799

Best Buy knocks $700 off the 48" LG B4 OLED 4K TV for a limited time. Great for gamers, it features NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync technology to give you the competitive edge you need in competitive games. Features: 48-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) OLED panel, LG a8 AI processor, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), 4 x HDMI 2.1 ports, G-SYNC Compatible (NVIDIA Adaptive Sync), FreeSync (AMD Adaptive Sync), webOS

65" LG C3 OLED TV (2023): $1,699 $1.449 @ Best Buy

Save $250 on the 2023 LG OLED C3 65-inch 4K OLED TV — that's a staggering $1,150 off its original price at launch. Powered by an a9 Gen 6 processor, it delivers enhanced picture and performance over the a9 Gen 5 which powers last year's LG C2 OLED TV. Straight out of the box, you get access to over 300 free channels with LG Channels. Four built-in HDMI 2.1 ports make it easy to connect your game console or laptop. It works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit.

65" TCL Q7 QLED 4K TV: was $799 now $699

Save $100 on the 65-inch model TCL Q7 QLED 4K Smart Google TV. Featuring a 120Hz display, this is one the best value 65-inch QLED TVs under $700. I own this TV and I have zero complaints. The picture quality is excellent, the colors pop and dark areas don't look washed out. I also love how it automatically switches to HDMI mode when you pick up your game console's controller and hit the wake button. Features: 65-inch QLED 120Hz display, 4K resolution, QLED technology, Full Array Local Dimming, AIPQ Engine Gen 3, DTS Virtual:X 3D sound, 4 x HDMI ports, Google TV Smart OS, Chromecast, Airplay 2 support. Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit.