$719 for a Pixel 9 with two years of unlimited service! Save $800 in short-term Mint Mobile deal.

This deal sounds too good to be true — you can stop thinking about your phone bill until mid-2027, and you've got one of the best flagship Android phones with the Pixel 9 .
To put that in perspective, the Pixel 9 alone starts at $799 unlocked. For $80 less, you’re getting two full years of Mint’s unlimited talk, text, and high-speed 5G data — that’s typically a $720 value in service alone. It’s one of the best phone + plan bundles we’ve seen all year, saving you up to $800.
The Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch OLED display, the Tensor G4 chip powering its Gemini AI features, and a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and 48MP ultra-wide. You also get advanced Pixel software features, such as Magic Eraser, Live Translate, and Call Screen, along with the promise of 7 years of software and security updates.
And Mint Mobile is no slouch, either. It runs on T-Mobile’s fast and widespread 5G network, and your plan includes mobile hotspot support and free calling to Mexico and Canada.
Whether you’re due for a phone upgrade or just want to lock in two years of service, this deal is an absolute no-brainer. Not a Pixel fan? Head to the Mint Mobile deals page for similar savings on Samsung Galaxy S25 models. But don’t wait, this offer may not last long.
Overview: Save $800 in total! The Google Pixel 9 is the smallest of Google's flagship phones, but it's also the most affordable and most pocketable. Now, this Mint Mobile offer drops the phone to just $359 if you add two years of unlimited Mint Mobile service for just $360. That brings the total cost of the phone and service to $719, which is $80 less than you'll find the phone alone for through other retailers.
Features: 6.3-inch (1080 x 2424) OLED display with 120Hz refresh and up to 1800 nits brightness (2700 nits at peak), HDR support, Google Tensor G4 processor, Titan M2 co-processor, 12GB RAM, 128GB of storage (options up to 256GB), dual rear camera: 50MP wide lens with Super Res Zoom up to 8x, 48MP ultrawide lens, 10.5 MP front camera with autofocus, 4,700 mAh battery, fast wireless charging, battery share, IP68 dust and water resistance, Android 14
Release Date: August 2024
Price comparison: Amazon $799 (unlocked) | Google $799 (unlocked)| Best Buy $799 (unlocked)
Reviews consensus: Tom's Guide reviewed the Google Pixel 9 and gave it 4 out of 5 stars in their review. The reviewer loved this phone's excellent camera performance, bright display, and above-average battery life.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want to save on an AI-capable unlocked phone with a terrific display and phone features.
Don't buy it if: You are a power user and crave a larger display or a 5x optical zoom lens (as found on the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL).
