$719 for a Pixel 9 with two years of unlimited service! Save $800 in short-term Mint Mobile deal.

This deal sounds too good to be true — you can stop thinking about your phone bill until mid-2027, and you've got one of the best flagship Android phones with the Pixel 9 .

To put that in perspective, the Pixel 9 alone starts at $799 unlocked. For $80 less, you’re getting two full years of Mint’s unlimited talk, text, and high-speed 5G data — that’s typically a $720 value in service alone. It’s one of the best phone + plan bundles we’ve seen all year, saving you up to $800.

The Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch OLED display, the Tensor G4 chip powering its Gemini AI features, and a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and 48MP ultra-wide. You also get advanced Pixel software features, such as Magic Eraser, Live Translate, and Call Screen, along with the promise of 7 years of software and security updates.

And Mint Mobile is no slouch, either. It runs on T-Mobile’s fast and widespread 5G network, and your plan includes mobile hotspot support and free calling to Mexico and Canada.

Whether you’re due for a phone upgrade or just want to lock in two years of service, this deal is an absolute no-brainer. Not a Pixel fan? Head to the Mint Mobile deals page for similar savings on Samsung Galaxy S25 models. But don’t wait, this offer may not last long.

Today's best Google Pixel 9 deal