Mint Mobile is practically giving away the Galaxy S25 for free with this shocking phone deal

Mint Mobile is kicking off the summer savings with one best phone deals I've seen in a while.

Switch to Mint Mobile now and get the Samsung Galaxy S25 for just $360 ($440 off) or $30 a month. Plus 2 years of Unlimited service for $15/month ($360 off). Yes, you read that right.

Browse: Mint Mobile's deals

This plan usually costs $30 per month, so you're saving 50% and getting a great value on unlimited talk, text, and data. Given that you're getting the Galaxy S25 for $360, which is the same amount as the money you're saving each month, the phone is basically free.

For you number crunchers, that's a total of $800 in savings and a no-brainer if you or a family member is due for an upgrade.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S25 Mint Mobile deal

Samsung Galaxy S25: was $1,520 now $720 at Mint Mobile Save $800 with this exclusive Samsung Galaxy S25 with Unlimited service plan from Mint Mobile. Key specs: 6.2-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080) 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite 8-core processor, 12GB RAM, 128GB of storage (up to 256GB) triple rear camera (50MP wide AF OIS, 10MP 3x tele, 12MP ultrawide) 12MP front camera, 4000 mAh battery, One UI 7, Android 15

Mint Mobile runs on T-Mobile's network, so its coverage area blankets 99% of the U.S. region.

I made the switch from Metro by T-Mobile to Mint Mobile in January, and I have no regrets. I'm spending less money for the same service, and I get a bonus feature like truly unlimited data with no caps, and 10GB of Hotspot for free.

Most importantly, I don't have to worry about paying my phone bill until January 2026. That's what Mint Mobile likes to call "no bill chill".

Whether you need a new phone yourself or for a family member, this deal is too good to miss!