Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 price leaks take fans on an emotional rollercoaster — how much will it be?

The next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for July 9, and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are likely to be the spotlight products. One of the biggest concerns fans are experiencing ahead of the event is yet another price increase on the already pricey foldables.

On Tuesday, Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 pricing appeared early on an Italian electronics website, showing price increases of roughly €100-€200 on the phones.

However, on Wednesday, a potential reprieve emerged from a new price leak spotted by German tech site WinFuture.de, indicating that the prices for the new phones will remain the same as last year.

So, which rumor is to be believed?

The case for a price hike

Given the price increases that we've seen across laptops and other consumer tech over the last few months, it wouldn't come as a shock if Samsung saw fit to bump the prices on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Galaxy Z Flip 7 by $50-$100.

Samsung has never really managed to bring down the cost of the Galaxy Z Fold line, while the Galaxy Z Flip line got a substantial cut of almost $400 to bring it to a starting price of $999 with the release of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, but that was almost four years ago now.

On top of the general increase in manufacturing costs, there are multiple rumors suggesting potentially pricey upgrades to the phones.

For the Galaxy Z Fold 7, this includes a much thinner design, a larger and nearly creaseless display, a more durable design, and a massive camera improvement to match the Galaxy S25 Ultra's 200MP main sensor.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is similarly rumored to be thinner, lighter, and more durable, but with a slightly larger 6.85-inch internal display and a 4-inch cover display, up from 6.7 inches and 3.4 inches, respectively. No other major changes for the Z Flip 7, so at a minimum, the expectation would be a smaller price bump.

The case for a price hold

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

Last year, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 both saw a $100 price increase over their predecessors, moving to $1,899 and $1,099, respectively. Samsung is already at or near the top of the market with both of these phones, so increasing prices two years in a row would not be seen favorably.

While Samsung offers an abundance of deals on its phones for Unpacked, the Z Fold line in particular remains in a price category almost by itself, with other large foldables, such as the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and OnePlus Open, starting at $100 to $200 less.

I just ran down the list of upgrades anticipated for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, but they are also potentially removing the digitizer from the display, which is a cost-saving move for them. And while it may match many of the Galaxy S25 Ultra features, it's doing so 6 months later, so component costs should be at least slightly reduced.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 faces considerable price pressure from Motorola's foldables, with the Razr line starting at just $699. And while there are a few design changes for the Flip 7, none of these are particularly expensive, and rumors of an Exynos processor and no changes to the cameras would make a price increase a tough sell.

What's the verdict?

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

Based on what I've seen so far, I'll be surprised if Samsung raises the prices on either phone. My one hedge to that bet would be if they announce a new high-end Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra or Galaxy Z Flip 7 Ultra, but that would likely mean a slight price drop for the base models as again Samsung is already at the ceiling of what the market will bear with the prices on its foldables.

I love Samsung's foldables, but pricing remains the biggest factor holding them back from mainstream success. Particularly the Galaxy Z Fold, where rumors of a more affordable version have been circulating for as long as the line has existed, but Samsung has never managed to crack the $1,799 price point. This doesn't seem to be the year for it either, but at least we can hope for the prices to stay the same.