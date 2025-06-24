Samsung’s next Unpacked is official, and an "Ultra" foldable might be coming

After weeks of rumors, leaks, and speculation, on Monday, Samsung finally locked in the official date for its next Galaxy Unpacked: July 9, 2025, at 10 a.m. Eastern in Brooklyn, New York. Just as rumors speculated, the in-person event will indeed take place in Brooklyn, New York.

Similar to every other Unpacked event, you’ll be able to livestream the event on Samsung’s official website or its YouTube channel.

The Korea-based giant launched its flagship S25 series during the January Unpacked and followed up with the S25 Edge (which it considers a flagship as well) during a May Unpacked event. And though the company hasn’t explicitly name-dropped the products it plans to announce during the event, all signs point toward new foldables and possibly updates to the Galaxy Watch line.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 are expected, but there might be more

Traditionally, Samsung announces its new Flip and Fold models during the summer Unpacked event, and this year is expected to follow suit. So, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 are almost certain to take the spotlight.

Samsung shared three separate teasers in June, all hinting at a new era of foldables. Leaks and teasers both suggest that 2025’s Z Fold series will sport thinner designs than ever. What stands out is this bit from a press release Samsung posted on June 9: “This year, that journey reaches a new milestone. The newest Galaxy Z series is the thinnest, lightest, and most advanced foldable yet – meticulously crafted and built to last.”

Thinner phones are no surprise in 2025, though. We’ve seen Samsung’s own S25 Edge, and the iPhone 17 Air is expected to launch this fall. Here’s the exciting bit: there may be more than just two foldables on deck.

The first teaser, posted on June 3 on Samsung’s Newsroom, was titled “Meet the Next Chapter of Ultra,” and focused on how an “Ultra experience” in a “smaller and more portable form factor” is what people have been demanding. The tech giant hinted that that’s exactly what it's working toward and ended it with: “The Ultra experience is ready to unfold.”

Traditionally, Samsung has used the Ultra branding for its most feature-packed and premium flagships, like the Galaxy S25 Ultra. So, if the teasers are anything to go by, the upcoming Unpacked could mark the debut of Samsung’s first-ever Ultra-branded foldable, signaling a more premium and powerful take on the Z Fold lineup. The fifteen-second Galaxy Unpacked teaser seems to support that theory, too, and ends with the bold statement: “Ultra Unfolds.”

Speaking of the Unpacked teaser, it begins with a profile view of a device that sports a noticeably thin frame. The foldable aspect then sneaks in, with a beam of light slicing through the middle. Two halves (presumably of a phone) split apart, reunite at the corners, and the bottom half then unfolds like a book, likely hinting at the Z Fold 7 or possibly the rumored Ultra foldable.

At the same time, it’s entirely possible that the Z Fold 7 and the so-called Ultra foldable are the same device, and that Samsung is simply adjusting its naming convention to better reflect the device’s premium positioning.

What else to expect at Galaxy Unpacked 2025

Other than foldables, leaks also speculate that Samsung will announce an updated smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 8, which is expected to sport a redesigned display. Samsung might also shed more light on Project Moohan, the codename for its upcoming headset powered by Android XR.

We’ll surely also hear about Galaxy AI, which was mentioned in the official Unpacked July announcement. If you have even the slightest thought of purchasing one of the devices Samsung is expected to announce, the tech giant is offering a $50 credit simply for providing your name and email address ahead of the launch event.

Though you won’t be able to use the credit toward purchasing a pre-order device, you can put it toward additional eligible products (select Buds, Watches, Tablets, or Galaxy Ring).