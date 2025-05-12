Details on Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge will get Unpacked at its "Beyond slim" event

On Tuesday, Samsung's launch event for the long-awaited S25 Edge kicks off at 9 a.m. Korean Standard Time (Monday, 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time), which is expected to be "the slimmest Galaxy S series yet."

This will make Apple fashionably late to the budding thin phones market, with the S25 Edge arriving months ahead of the rumored iPhone 17 Air (or Slim). That could give Samsung a major edge over Apple and give us a look at what to expect from this new generation of ultra-thin phones, including potential drawbacks like battery life and durability.

Here's a look at everything we know so far about the Galaxy S25 Edge, what to expect from today's event, and how you can watch live.

Samsung edges out Apple in thin phones market: What we know about the S25 Edge

It's clear that the perceived next frontier in the smartphone world is ultra-thin designs, and Samsung and Apple are both vying to rule that market. Unfortunately for Apple, it looks like Samsung will be crossing the finish line first.

Samsung's "Beyond slim" event will finally reveal the rest of the details regarding the Galaxy S25 Edge, which debuted on January 22 at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025. The first-gen ultra-thin phone will be the upcoming iPhone 17 Air's prime competition. While Samsung has saved most of the official details for today's event, there have been some leaks over the past few months that offer a sneak peek of what to expect.

As of April 2025, rumors indicate that the S25 Edge will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip with 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 200MP main camera.

Additional spec rumors from May 1 point to a 3,900 mAh battery, which is probably still enough to get you through the day but is notably smaller than the battery in the Galaxy S25+.

Battery life could be one of the biggest drawbacks to thinner smartphones, so it will be a feature to watch once these phones hit our labs for testing. There's no getting around the lack of room for a large battery compared to a thicker phone. Apple will face a similar challenge with the iPhone 17 Air, but it will be interesting to see how the 17 Air's battery life compares to the S25 Edge.

Speaking of the Air, current spec rumors highlight a minor advantage Apple may have out of the gate. The S25 Edge is reportedly 5.8mm (0.23 inches) thick, making it a hair thicker than the iPhone 17 Air, which is rumored to be 5.6mm (0.22 inches) thick.

With a chassis that thin, durability is a clear concern, especially in light of past controversies like the infamous "bendgate" incident with the iPhone 6.

Samsung seems to be taking durability concerns seriously with the S25 Edge. Ahead of Monday's event, it announced that the S25 Edge will include the new Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 to protect the display. Hopefully, the chassis itself has similar durability features baked in.

How to watch Samsung's "Beyond Slim" event

[Invitation] Beyond Slim: Discover Unprecedented Innovation With Galaxy S25 Edge - YouTube Watch On

Samsung's "Beyond Slim" event will be livestreamed starting at 9 a.m. Korean Standard Time on May 13, which is 8 p.m. Eastern or 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time on May 12 for viewers in the United States.

The easiest way to watch, whichever timezone you're in, is through the official livestream on YouTube, where you can set yourself a notification for when the livestream kicks off.

We'll be unpacking everything Samsung unveils tonight, so make sure to stay tuned here for more updates, analysis, and the latest Samsung deals.