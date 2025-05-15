Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge pre-order deals: Freebies and trade-in offers
As announced on Tuesday, the Galaxy S25 Edge is the latest addition to Samsung's S-series family of smartphones. Thin yet durable, the 6.7-inch Galaxy S25 Edge is just 0.23 inches svelte and features an IP68 dust-tight and water-resistant titanium frame.
Set to release on May 30, 2025, the Galaxy S25 Edge is now in the pre-order stage.
Pre-order pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge starts at $1,099 for the 256GB model, whereas the 512GB version costs $1,219. As an incentive for early adopters, several Galaxy S25 Edge pre-order deals double your storage for free.
For example, when you buy the Galaxy S25 Edge directly from Samsung for $1,099, you'll get a free storage upgrade (valued at $120). This is an excellent deal since you're getting the 512GB Galaxy S25 Edge (valued at $1,219) for the price of the 256GB base model.
What's more, you can take advantage of Samsung's trade-in offer to get $630 off the Galaxy S25 Edge instantly. Or, save up to $1,100 with carrier offers from AT&T, T-Mobile, US Cellular, and Verizon via Samsung.
Some carriers will even give you a free Galaxy S25 Edge for trading in your device and opening a new line of service.
Running on Google's latest Android 15 mobile software, the Galaxy S25 Edge's specs rundown is impressive. It boasts a 6.7-inch QHD+ 2,600-nit 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and is powered by a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite 8-core processor alongside 12GB RAM with Adreno 830 graphics.
Rounding out its features are a 200MP/12MP ultrawide rear camera, a 12MP front camera, and 3,900 mAh battery.
Starting at just under $1,100, the Galaxy S25 Edge is slim, stylish, and powerful. If you want to upgrade your Android phone or switch from an iPhone, the Galaxy S25 Edge might be right for you.
See today's best Galaxy S25 Edge pre-order deals below.
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge directly from Samsung and get a free storage upgrade (valued at $120). Stack your bonus with savings up to $630 when you trade in an eligible device, or up to $1,100 in savings with carrier offers via Samsung.
Galaxy S25 Edge pre-orders are expected to ship by May 30.
Features: 6.7-inch QHD+ (3120x 1440) 2600-nit Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite 8-core processor, Adreno 830 graphics, 12GB RAM, 512GB of storage, dual rear (200MP, 12MP ultrawide) 12MP front camera, 3,900 mAh battery, One U1 7, Samsung DeX support, Android 15 OS
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge unlocked smarphone from Best Buy and get a free storage upgrade (valued at $120) and extra savings of up to $750 with eligible trade in. Additionally, My Best Buy Plus and Total members get a bonus $50 coupon with their Galaxy S25 Edge pre-order.
Galaxy S25 Edge pre-orders are expected to ship by May 30.
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge unlocked smartphone from Amazon and get a free storage upgrade (valued at $120) and a free $50 Amazon Gift Card.
Galaxy S25 Edge pre-orders are expected to ship by May 30.
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge from Verizon and get it for free when you trade in your old device. To get this deal, you must open a new line under a Verizon plan.
Galaxy S25 Edge pre-orders are expected to ship by May 30.
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone from T-Mobile and get it free with the carrier's current offers.
Galaxy S25 Edge pre-orders are expected to ship by May 30.
