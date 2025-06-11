Best phone deals in June 2025: iPhone up to $1,000 off, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge $150 off

Hello, summer! It's officially June, and that means it's time for some seriously fantastic phone deals.

No, it's not yet Prime Day (although there are some Prime Day-worthy deals to sink your teeth into). That's not it. So why are so many phones discounted? Well, two reasons. One: We're kind of in the middle of the usual upgrade cycle. The Apple iPhone 17 is still a while away, and the latest Samsung Galaxy S25 is a few months old.

Of course, we've had a couple of new notable releases recently, and I spotted some sweet phone deals on both. You can get the iPhone 16e for free if you sign up with Verizon, and you can grab the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge for $1,099 (instead of $1,149) at Amazon.

I've been hunting for a new phone for myself, with my current Samsung daily driver being a few years old. I spotted this deal on the Samsung S25 Plus, and it caught my eye. Previously $999, it's now $749 on Amazon, and it's unlocked, so you don't have to commit to any particular carrier.

On the other hand, I'm almost willing to get over my fear of commitment and might sign up with a carrier just to save a lot of money. Take the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max, for example. With an AT&T plan (and if you trade in your previous phone), you could knock down the price from $1,199 all the way down to $199. That's about as good as it gets.

Still, I'm halfway tempted to just go with something more budget-friendly (that leaves you loads of money to explore some of the best headphone deals, for example). The super budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy A16 5 G is now $174, down from $199, and it's still a solid phone.

I'm honestly stumped. I need a new phone, but there are almost too many options to pick from.

I hope you're more decisive than I am, because I'm about to show you even more of the best phone deals to shop this spring.

Best phone deals in June 2025

iPhone

Apple iPhone 15 : was $829 now $679 at Best Buy Save $150 on an unlocked 256GB Apple iPhone 15 at Best Buy with activation via AT&T or Verizon. Although it's been replaced by the latest iPhone 16, the 2023 iPhone 15 is still one of the best phones to buy in 2025. It's scheduled to receive security updates through September 2030, so it still has plenty of life left. Key specs: 6.1-inch (2556 x 1179) Super Retina XDR OLED 1000-nit display (up to 2000 nits), A16 Bionic 6-core processor, 16-core neural engine, 8-core GPU, 256GB of storage, 48MP wide/12MP ultrawide rear camera, 12MP front camera, WiFi 6, MagSafe wireless charging, Face ID, Apple Pay, 3349mAh battery, iOS 17 Price check: Apple $699

Pixel phone

New arrival Google Pixel 9a: was $499 at T Mobile Postpaid T-Mobile is now offering the fresh Google Pixel 9a at a massive discount if you sign up for a new plan or trade in an eligible phone. Depending on the plan or trade-in device, you might actually get it for free!



Features: 6.3-inch (1080 x 2424) 2,700-nit 120Hz pOLED display, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G4 8-core CPU, 128GB/256GB of storage, Dual camera: 48MP (f/1.7, OIS) main and 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide with LED flash, under-display fingerprint reader, 5,100mAh battery with 23W wired and 7.5W wireless charging Price check: was $499, now $449 at Amazon

Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $599 at Best Buy Save $200 on the Pixel 9, Google's latest flagship phone, or $300 if you connect to an eligible carrier. Powered by Google's latest Android 15 mobile OS and driven by advanced AI, it's the most advanced Pixel phone yet. Effortlessly search, browse, text, call, and schedule your daily routines smarter. The Pixel 9's dual rear camera array consists of a 50MP wide lens and 48MP ultrawide lens with Super Res Zoom up to 8x. For selfies and video calls, it equips you with a 10.5 MP front camera with autofocus. IP68 dust-and-water resistance, the Pixel 9 supports fast wireless charging and battery share. Features: 6.3-inch (1080 x 2424) 120Hz OLED up to 1800-nit display (2700-nits peak), HDR support, Google Tensor G4 processor, Titan M2 co-processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 4 ,700 mAh battery, Andriod 15. Price check: Best Buy $599

Google Pixel 9 Pro : $999 at Best Buy Save $100 on the Google Pixel 9 Pro with activation at Best Buy, which bumps you up to a pro-grade triple camera (50MP primary, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto), and 42MP front camera. Features: 6.3-inch (1280 x 2856) 120Hz LTPO OLED up to 1,800-nit display (3,000-nits peak), Google Tensor G4 processor, Titan M2 co-processor, 16GB RAM, 128GB of storage, resistance, Android 15. Price check: Amazon $999

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: was $1,799 now $799 at Best Buy Save up to $1,000 on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold if you choose Verizon's Ultimate Unlimited plan and trade in your old phone. Features: 6.3-inch (1080 x 2424) 120Hz OLED display up to 1,800-nit display (3,000-nits peak), opens to an 8-inch (2076 x 2152) OLED Super Actua Flex display (LTPO) up to 1600 nits (up to 2700 nits peak) Google Tensor G4 processor, Titan M2 security coprocessor, 16GB RAM, 256GB of storage (options up to 512GB, Advanced triple rear camera system: 48 MP wide | 10.5 MP ultrawide with Macro Focus | 10.8 MP 5x telephoto lens | Super Res Zoom up to 20x10 and optical quality at 0.5x, 1x, 5x10, 10MP front camera and inner camera, 4,650 mAh battery, fast wireless charging, battery share, IP68 dust-and-water resistance

Google Pixel 8 (Unlocked): was $699 now $599 at Amazon Save $100 on an unlocked Google Pixel 8 on Amazon. It works with Google Fi, Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, as well as prepaid carriers. Featuring powerful new specs and useful Google AI functions, the Pixel 8 Series aims to deliver the best Android experience in a mobile phone. Features: 6.2-inch (1080 x 2400) 120Hz Actua 1400-nit display (up to 2000 peak), Google Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 50MP main camera, 10.5MP front camera, 4,575 mAh battery, Qi fast wireless charging

Google Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now $620 at Amazon Save $379 on the 2023 Google Pixel 8 Pro at Amazon. Boasting powerful specs and useful AI functions, the Pixel 8 Series delivers a true Android experience in a mobile phone. Features: 6.7-inch (1344 x 2992) 120Hz Super Actua 1600-nit display (up to 2400 peak), Google Tensor G3 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, triple camera array (50MP primary, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto camera), 10.5MP front camera, 5,050 mAh battery, Qi fast wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy phone

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: was $1,149 now $1,099 at Amazon Who would've thought that the recently released Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge would already be discounted? Lucky us, because the slim smartphone is now $150 off when you shop at Amazon, and you also get a $50 gift card as a, well, gift. You can also trade-in your existing phone and get up to $785 in Amazon Gift Card credit. Features: 6.7-inch QHD+ (3120x1440) 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 8-core processor, Adreno 830 graphics, 12GB RAM, 256GB of storage (up to 512GB), dual rear camera (200MP wide OIS, 12MP ultrawide), 12MP front camera, 3900 mAh battery, One UI 7, and Android 15 OS

Lowest price Samsung Galaxy S25: was $799 now $675 at Best Buy Save $124 on the Samsung Galaxy S25 at Best Buy, or $224 if you choose a phone plan to go with it. This drops Samsung's latest flagship phone to an all-time low price, making it one of the Galaxy S25 deals you can get today. Features: 6.2-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080) 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite 8-core processor, 12GB RAM, 128GB of storage (up to 256GB) triple rear camera (50MP wide AF OIS, 10MP 3x tele, 12MP ultrawide) 12MP front camera, 4000 mAh battery, One UI 7, Android 15

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: was $999 now $799 at Amazon Save $200 on the Galaxy S25 Plus at Amazon and snag Samsung's latest 6.7-inch phone at a 13% discount. Features: 6.7-inch QHD+ (3120x 1440) 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite 8-core processor, Adreno 830 graphics, 12GB RAM, 256GB of storage (up to 512GB), a triple rear camera (50MP wide AF OIS, 10MP 3x tele, 12MP ultrawide) 12MP front camera, 4900 mAh battery, One U1 7, and Android 15 OS

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (512GB): was $1,419 now $1,119 at Amazon Save $300 on the 512GB model Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in Titanium Whitesilver. Features: 6.8-inch (3120x 1440) 120Hz Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 8-core processor, Adreno 830 graphics, 12GB RAM (up to 16GB), 256GB of storage (up to 1TB), a quad rear AF camera (200MP wide, 50MP wide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 50MP tele 12MP ultrawide) 12MP front camera, 5000 mAh battery, Samsung One U1 7, Android 15 OS.

Best under $200 Samsung Galaxy A16 5G: was $199 now $174 at Amazon Save a little money that can go towards a new phone case with this Samsung deal. The Galaxy A16 is now $15 off at Amazon.



Features: Features: 6.7-inch (2340 x 1080) 90Hz Super AMOLED display, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1330 8-core CPU, 256GB of storage, Triple camera: 50MP (wide), 5MP (ultrawide), 2MP (macro) with LED flash, fingerprint reader, 5,000mAh battery with 25W Super Fast Charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was $1,899 now $1,299 at Amazon Save $600 on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in Pink, or $400 if you choose one of the other two colors. You can also save up to $785 if you trade in your current device. Level up your screen and your gaming experience and immerse yourself in the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The massive folding screen and lightning-fast processor are game-changers for mobile productivity and entertainment. Make huge discoveries when you use Circle to Search. Plus, say bye to being lost in translation and hi to fluency in up to 16 languages with Interpreter with Galaxy AI. Features: 7.6-inch (2160 x 1856) AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB of storage, 50MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, IP48 water resistant, 4,400mAh battery, works with Alexa, Arlo, Bixby, Cortana, Google Assistant, Hue, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, Wink

Motorola phone

Motorola Moto G 5G : was $199 now $169 at Best Buy Save $30 on the 2024 Motorola Moto G 5G smartphone. This unlocked phone is compatible with all major carriers in the US. It's BYOD activation-ready for AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and their pay-as-you-go counterparts Cricket Wireless, Metro by T-Mobile, Mint Mobile, Visible, and others. Key specs: 6.6-inch 1612 x 720-pixel 120Hz display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, Snapdragon Adreno graphics, 50MP quad pixel rear camera, 8MP front camera, 128GB of storage, Android 14

Budget-friendly Moto G Play : was $149 now $124 at Amazon Save $25 on the already modestly priced unlocked Motorola Moto G Play. With a durable Sapphire Blue exterior and 4G support, it's the perfect starter device for kids or anyone looking for a cheap, unlocked phone. Features: 6.9-inch (1600 x 720) 90Hz LCD, 8MP front-facing camera, 50MP rear-facing camera, up to 4G connectivity, headphone jack, USB-C connection, expandable storage, fingerprint reader, and facial recognition.

Motorola razr+ : was $999 now $799 at Amazon Save $200 on the Motorola razr + at Amazon. The phone is unlocked, so you can connect it to any carrier, and trading in your old phone may get you up to a $785 discount. From Motorola: Introducing Motorola razr+, powered by moto AI, giving you new ways to interact, capture, and create. Featuring the largest, most intelligent external display of any flip phone, you can do it all without flipping the phone open. Capture next-level photos and videos. Features: 6.9-inch (2640 x 1080) AMOLED 3000-nit 165Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 3 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage, IPX8 water-resistance, Cameras: 32MP, 50MP

Lowest price Moto G Power : was $299 now $179 at Amazon Save $120 on an unlocked Motorola Moto G Power smartphone. It features a stunning 120Hz display, stereo speakers, and fast charging support. Its massive 5000mAh battery keeps you powered throughout the day. Features: 6.7-inch FHD (2400 x 1080) 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor, 8GB RAM, 125GB of microSD-expandable storage, headphone jack,16MP front-facing camera, 50MP rear-facing camera, 5000mAh battery, Android 15

Motorola Edge+: $619 at Amazon Once priced at $799, the Motorola Edge+ is now back at $619. It works with GSM networks in the U.S. like AT&T and T-Mobile, as well as prepaid carriers like Cricket Wireless, Metro by T-Mobile, Simple Mobile, Total Wireless, Tracfone, and Mint Mobile. Features: 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080) 165Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Dolby Atmos, and 128GB of storage. 50MP triple camera, 5,100mAh battery, 512GB of storage

Motorola razr Plus: $499 at Amazon Once $999, this Motorola razr + (2023) now costs $499 and is up for grabs at Amazon. It features an immersive and functional outside screen. Instantly access your music on the dedicated Spotify panel, jump into your favorite apps, or respond to messages. Plus, play games and watch videos without even opening your phone. Customize your external display with any one of the many Motorola razr + clock styles. Features: 3.6 (1066 x 1056) pOLED external screen, 6.9-inch (2640 x 1080) pOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage, 12MP OIS, 13MP ultra-wide + macro lens with 0.5-8x digital zoom, 32MP/ 8MP main front camera, cover front-camera: 12MP OIS wide, 13MP lens.

OnePlus phone

OnePlus 13 w/ OnePlus magnetic charger & case: was $999 now $849 at OnePlus Pick up the OnePlus 13 from $849 and get a free OnePlus AIRVOOC magnetic charger and one of two magnetic cases with your purchase. Features: 6.8-inch touchscreen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB of storage, Intelligent Search, Google AI, 50MP Wide + 50MP Ultra Wide Camera + 50MP Telephoto) rear camera, with 3X Triprism, 3x optical zoom, and up to 120x digital zoomm 32MP front camera, 6,000mAh battery with fast charging.