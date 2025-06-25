The Editor's Choice Award-winning Asus Zenbook 14 OLED sheds $121 for Walmart's 4th of July sale
Save $121 on the excellent Asus Zenbook 14 OLED laptop.
Walmart's July 4th sale starts now, and it's a hot deals summer. If a new laptop is number one on your tech refresh checklist, here's a deal worth a look.
For a limited time, you can get the Editor's Choice Asus Zenbook 14 OLED for $979 at Walmart. Previously priced at $1,100, that's $121 in savings. This is the lowest price I could find for this AMD Ryzen AI-charged Zenbook 14 refresh which launched in 2025.
It's also one of the best laptop deals you can get ahead of Walmart's big summer sale.
If I were in the market for a Copilot+ PC, this Asus Zenbook 14 OLED would be on my radar, and here's why. It's sophisticated, portable, long-lasting, and packs 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.
What's more, in our Zenbook 14 OLED review, our expert said it's a nearly perfect laptop and rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars. During real-world and benchmark tests, it delivered snappy performance, impressive audio, and a tremendous 16-hour battery life.
Connectivity-wise, for a 14-inch laptop, the Zenbook 14 OLED has plenty of ports. It supplies you with a USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.
This is impressive, as many of today's portable laptop ports are scant.
At $979, the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED is a solid buy if you're looking for an AI-ready laptop with long battery life.
Today's best Asus Zenbook 14 OLED deal
Overview
Save $121 on the Editor's Choice Award-winning Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3406KA).
Key specs: 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 500-nit touch screen, AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 5-core CPU, 32GB RAM, AMD Radeon graphics, 1TB SSD, webcam with privacy shutter, Windows 11 Home
Price check: Asus $1,100 (16GB RAM)
Release date: February 2025
Reviews consensus: In our review, we called the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED a nearly perfect laptop and gave it an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Our tests found snappy performance, impressive audio, and a tremendous 16-hour battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You crave a balance between power and portability. This 3-pound model has a beefy processor, lots of storage, and a vibrant display. Plus, it has 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, making it a great choice for creative tasks as well as general computing use and casual gaming.
Don't buy it if: You prefer ChromeOS or macOS, prefer a higher-resolution display, or want to play AAA games at high refresh rates.
