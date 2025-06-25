The Editor's Choice Award-winning Asus Zenbook 14 OLED sheds $121 for Walmart's 4th of July sale

Walmart's July 4th sale starts now, and it's a hot deals summer. If a new laptop is number one on your tech refresh checklist, here's a deal worth a look.

For a limited time, you can get the Editor's Choice Asus Zenbook 14 OLED for $979 at Walmart. Previously priced at $1,100, that's $121 in savings. This is the lowest price I could find for this AMD Ryzen AI-charged Zenbook 14 refresh which launched in 2025.

It's also one of the best laptop deals you can get ahead of Walmart's big summer sale.

If I were in the market for a Copilot+ PC, this Asus Zenbook 14 OLED would be on my radar, and here's why. It's sophisticated, portable, long-lasting, and packs 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

What's more, in our Zenbook 14 OLED review, our expert said it's a nearly perfect laptop and rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars. During real-world and benchmark tests, it delivered snappy performance, impressive audio, and a tremendous 16-hour battery life.

Connectivity-wise, for a 14-inch laptop, the Zenbook 14 OLED has plenty of ports. It supplies you with a USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.

This is impressive, as many of today's portable laptop ports are scant.

At $979, the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED is a solid buy if you're looking for an AI-ready laptop with long battery life.

Today's best Asus Zenbook 14 OLED deal