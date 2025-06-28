7 best early Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2025: Games, consoles, accessories

Amazon's next Prime Day sale runs from July 8-11, and this year's Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals are bound to be impressive. Outside of end-of-year holiday sales, Prime Day is one of the best savings events to score excellent deals on all things Nintendo Switch.

I track sales for a living, and I found many Prime Day-like Nintendo Switch deals today on Amazon and at other retailers.

Whether you own an og Nintendo Switch, Switch OLED, Switch Lite, or the latest Switch 2, racking up on games and accessories can put a dent in your wallet. That's where big events like Prime Day come to the rescue, offering numerous opportunities to save.

I'm a shopping aficionado, so trust me when I say that Amazon won't be the only retailer slashing prices on Switch consoles, games, and accessories in July. E-commerce giant will face some stiff competition from Best Buy and Walmart. The two big-box retailers are known to hold their anti-Prime Day sales to rival Amazon.

During Prime Day, Nintendo fans can expect to see the best summer discounts on Nintendo Switch games and accessories. Other game retailers like Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and others will also offer Nintendo Switch deals during Amazon's sale.

As a reminder, Prime Day 2025 will be a four-day sale taking place from July 8 to July 11. Be sure to visit our Amazon Prime Day 2025 deals hub for the best early discounts on tech and gaming.

Early Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals

PowerA Nintendo Switch Accessories: from $10 at Amazon

Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals typically offer solid discounts on PowerA's officially licensed Nintendo Switch accessories like controllers, Joy-Con Comfort Grips, carrying cases, and headsets.

Nintendo Switch 2 Accessories: from $10 at Amazon

Amazon's Nintendo Switch 2 listing has yet to go live, but you can buy and preorder Switch 2 games. Plus, pick up must-have Switch 2 accessories like protective carrying cases, screen protectors, steering wheels, and more.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was $60 now $50 at Amazon Save $10 on Super Mario Bros. Wonder. 2D Mario is often beloved, but Wonder takes things to a new level by bringing a whole collection of unique "Wonder" effects, like ones that turn Mario and his friends into humanoid elephant versions of themselves.

SanDisk 512GB Memory Card: was $60 now $47 at Amazon Save $13 on the 512GB SanDisk MicroSD card for the Nintendo Switch offers high-capacity storage for games. This high-speed memory card delivers incredible read and write speeds of 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively, for fast file transfers.

Nintendo Switch OLED: was $349 now $297 at Walmart Save $52 on the Nintendo Switch OLED (Japanese version) at Walmart. Play at home on the TV or the go with the Nintendo Switch OLED. In addition to the screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model includes a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port for TV play, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio.