7 best early Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2025: Games, consoles, accessories
Best early Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals at Amazon and competing game retailers.
Amazon's next Prime Day sale runs from July 8-11, and this year's Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals are bound to be impressive. Outside of end-of-year holiday sales, Prime Day is one of the best savings events to score excellent deals on all things Nintendo Switch.
I track sales for a living, and I found many Prime Day-like Nintendo Switch deals today on Amazon and at other retailers.
Whether you own an og Nintendo Switch, Switch OLED, Switch Lite, or the latest Switch 2, racking up on games and accessories can put a dent in your wallet. That's where big events like Prime Day come to the rescue, offering numerous opportunities to save.
I'm a shopping aficionado, so trust me when I say that Amazon won't be the only retailer slashing prices on Switch consoles, games, and accessories in July. E-commerce giant will face some stiff competition from Best Buy and Walmart. The two big-box retailers are known to hold their anti-Prime Day sales to rival Amazon.
During Prime Day, Nintendo fans can expect to see the best summer discounts on Nintendo Switch games and accessories. Other game retailers like Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and others will also offer Nintendo Switch deals during Amazon's sale.
As a reminder, Prime Day 2025 will be a four-day sale taking place from July 8 to July 11. Be sure to visit our Amazon Prime Day 2025 deals hub for the best early discounts on tech and gaming.
Browse my favorite Prime Day-worthy deals
Early Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals — Quick links
- Browse: Early Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals
- PowerA Joy Con Comfort Grips: was $15 now $10 at Amazon
- PowerA Slim Nintendo Switch OLED Case: was $15 now $11 at Amazon
- DOG MAN: Mission Impawsible: was $39 now $29 at Amazon
- MLB The Show 25: was $60 now $43 at Amazon
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: was $50 now $25 at Amazon
- Five Nights at Freddy's: The Core Collection: was $40 $25 at Amazon
Early Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals
Take $10 off the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller at checkout with My Best Buy Plus or Total. Click the "Get It For Less" arrow to save.
The new Switch 2 Pro controller features HD Rumble 2, motion controls, built-in amiibo support, a capture button, a C Button for GameChat, mappable GL/GR buttons, and a 3.5mm audio jack.
PowerA Nintendo Switch Accessories: from $10 at Amazon
Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals typically offer solid discounts on PowerA's officially licensed Nintendo Switch accessories like controllers, Joy-Con Comfort Grips, carrying cases, and headsets.
Nintendo Switch 2 Accessories: from $10 at Amazon
Amazon's Nintendo Switch 2 listing has yet to go live, but you can buy and preorder Switch 2 games. Plus, pick up must-have Switch 2 accessories like protective carrying cases, screen protectors, steering wheels, and more.
Save $10 on Super Mario Bros. Wonder. 2D Mario is often beloved, but Wonder takes things to a new level by bringing a whole collection of unique "Wonder" effects, like ones that turn Mario and his friends into humanoid elephant versions of themselves.
Save $13 on the 512GB SanDisk MicroSD card for the Nintendo Switch offers high-capacity storage for games. This high-speed memory card delivers incredible read and write speeds of 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively, for fast file transfers.
Save $22 on the Nintendo Switch at Amazon. Compact and lightweight with a sleek, unibody design, the Switch Lite is great for handheld gaming anywhere. Unlike the other Switch consoles, which have detachable Joy-Con controllers, the Switch Lite has fully integrated controls and a built-in D-pad. It's outfitted with 32GB of Switch game storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via microSD.
Save $52 on the Nintendo Switch OLED (Japanese version) at Walmart. Play at home on the TV or the go with the Nintendo Switch OLED. In addition to the screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model includes a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port for TV play, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio.
Retailer sales
Sign up to receive The Snapshot, a free special dispatch from Laptop Mag, in your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.