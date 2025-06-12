I found 5 early Prime Day deals under $25 on Amazon

Each year, frugal shoppers flock to Amazon's 48-hour summer sale for Prime Day tech deals. If you're cutting back on spending, Prime Day is one savings event you don't want to miss.

Especially if you want to rack up on laptop accessories, back-to-school gear, and video games. The next Prime Day event is scheduled for July, but Amazon has never shied away from slashing prices early.

I shop sales for a living, which means I keep a close eye on Amazon's daily discounts. While browsing today's deals under $25 in the categories of electronics and gaming, I found a good amount of Prime Day-like deals.

That means the lowest prices of the year with markdowsn as much as 60%.

Logitech Signature M550 Wireless Mouse: was $29 now $24 at Amazon Amazon takes $5 off the Logitech Signature M550 Wireless Mouse, which drops it to just under $25. Enjoy silent clicking and scrolling with the perfect portable mouse for minimalists. It has an impressive two-year battery as well and works with Windows, macOS, Linux, ChromeOS, iPadOS, as well as Android-powered devices.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $34 now $19 at Amazon Save $25 on the Amazon Fire TV Stick HD. It's a solid streaming device that provides a user-friendly menu navigation of your favorite streaming apps. The Fire TV Stick makes it easy to watch movies and TV shows from streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more.

Lowest price TOZO NC3 Earbuds: was $49 now $24 at Amazon Amazon knocks 50% off TOZO NC3 Noise Cancelling Earbuds. They feature 12mm dynamic drivers for rich, lifelike sound with a wide soundscape. Customize your sound with any of up to 32 preset EQ modes and get up to 15 hours on a full charge (up to 55 hours with the charging case).

Anker 351 Surge Protector Power Strip: was $35 now $23 at Amazon Take $12 off this 12-outlet, flat-plug design Anker 351 Surge Protector Power Strip with Amazon's on-page coupon at checkout. Power and charge your electronics with 2100-joule surge protection. Besides 12 AC outlets, you get a 20W USB-C port and a pair of USB-A ports for charging your devices.

Targus Slim Briefcase Laptop Bag: was $24 now $19 at Amazon Save $5 on the already discounted Target Classic Slim Laptop Bag. It has a dedicated padded protective sleeve that fits laptops up to 16 inches and a spacious main compartment to fit power banks, a wireless mouse, and other laptop accessories.