Best early Prime Day deals under $50 to shop now: Save on headphones, chargers, gaming gear, and more

Amazon's annual Prime Day sale doesn't officially start until next month, but some great budget-friendly deals are already popping up.

Good phone and laptop accessories don't have to break the bank, especially when you're getting them at a discount. We hand-picked some of the best devices currently on sale for Prime Day that are under $50, making them perfect for anyone looking to save on headphones, gaming gear, chargers, and more.

For instance, the HyperX SoloCast is down to just $39, a steal for this already budget-friendly USB mic. If you're looking for an upgrade over the built-in mic on your headset or laptop, the SoloCast is a great choice. It nails all the basics you need for great sound quality and easy setup.

That's just one of many bargains we found ahead of Prime Day. Here are today's top nine under $50.

See also: Amazon's next Prime Day sale starts July 8, here's what's new this year

Top 9 early Prime Day deals under $50

Amazon Luna Wireless Controller: was $69 now $39 at Amazon Save $30! The Amazon Luna wireless controller is designed for Amazon's Luna cloud gaming service. You can also use it as a regular Bluetooth controller on Windows, Mac, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android. It's a steal at $39, especially if you already use Amazon Luna.

Soundcore Anker Life Q20 wireless headphones: was $65 now $43 at Amazon Save $22: The Soundcore Anker Life Q20 is one of the most affordable pairs of Active Noise-Canceling headphones you can buy. At 34% off, it's a bargain, featuring 60 hours of battery life, and memory foam ear cups. You can choose from four different colors: black, blue, pink, and silver.

HyperX SoloCast: was $59 now $39 at Amazon Save $20: Want to upgrade your audio quality without breaking the bank? The HyperX SoloCast is one of the best value USB mics you can buy. It delivers all the basics you need with super-easy setup and a price that's tough to beat. This mic is ideal for PC gaming but also works with PS4 and PS5.

Anker MagGo MagSafe Charging Stand: was $39 now $28 at Amazon Save $11: The Anker MagGo charging stand is the perfect accessory for MagSafe iPhones. It's clean and minimalistic, blending on your desk or nightstand. It can even hold your phone in landscape mode so you can see your clock and calendar while charging.

TP-Link AC1900 Smart Wi-Fi Router (Archer A8): was $79 now $49 at Amazon Save $30! Are you tired of the slow internet performance on your provider's default router? A new TP-Link router might be the solution. The AC1900 (Archer A8) is a dual-band router with support for guest networks and parental controls. It also supports Wi-Fi 5, which is great for online gaming and streaming 4K content.

Anker 7-in-2 MacBook USB Type-C Hub: was $54 now $34 at Amazon Save $20: Ever wish your MacBook had more ports to choose from? The Anker 7-in-1 USB-C hub might be the answer. It expands your two USB Type-C slots to include two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-C port, and even an SD card reader. This is a great accessory for creators and productivity users. The steel gray design will even blend right in with your MacBook chassis.

Save 51% YUNZII B68 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard: was $89 now $44 at Amazon Save $45! You don't need to pay a premium to get a great mechanical keyboard. The YUNZII B68 offers a super budget-friendly entryway into mechanical keyboards with a compact 65% form factor and stylish, colorful keycaps. It's even hot-swappable and gasket-mounted, which is really impressive at this price.

Logitech G435 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset: was $79 now $49 at Amazon Save $30! Upgrade your gaming experience with the Logitech G435 Lightspeed, now 38% off on Amazon. This over-ear gaming headset delivers all the basics you need for a great audio experience at a price that's hard to beat. It's compatible with PC, PS4/PS5, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices, so you can use it across your favorite gaming platforms.

Logitech MX Anywhere 2S Bluetooth Mouse: was $59 now $49 at Amazon Save $10: The Logitech MX Anywhere 2S is the perfect no-frills mouse for stowing in your pocket or bag wherever you need to take your laptop. If you want the precision of a mouse without the hassle of cords or a bulky design, this is the solution. It sports a polished, compact design that's perfect for students and commuters. Plus, the Bluetooth connection won't take up one of your laptop's ports.