This Corsair MMO mouse just might replace my daily driver

I'm a sucker for a good MMO mouse. The hours of my life that I've spent plugged in to Final Fantasy XIV can be measured in months rather than hours or days.

At this point, the fact that I will run Final Fantasy as my test game on just about any computing device is a meme in the Laptop Mag office.

So imagine my surprise when I saw Corsair demoing the new Scimitar Elite Wireless SE MMO mouse at Computex, using Final Fantasy XIV as one of the test games.

Look, obviously, I was a bit sold on this mouse from the start. But it's more than just the game tie-in that has me debating whether or not it's time to retire my Razer Naga V2.

After all, the previous version of the Scimitar Elite is currently our pick for best MMO mouse.

But don't just take my word for it. Let's get into the details on what makes this version of Corsair's Scimitar mouse better than its predecessors.

16 programmable buttons, 150 hours of wireless battery life, and StreamDeck functionality

The Scimitar Elite SE features 16 programmable buttons, including the 12 placed right under your thumb. Like the previous generation, this version of the Scimitar also has an adjustable key slider that allows you to reposition the 12-button panel to ensure each button is in the optimal position for your hand and playstyle.

The Scimitar Elite SE features the Corsair Marksman S 33,000 DPI optical sensor, which can track speeds of 750 IPS (inches per second) and accelerate up to 50 G (gravitational force).

Unlike our top MMO mouse, the Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite, the Elite SE is fully wireless and has a battery life of up to 150 hours. However, if you prefer a more wired experience, the Scimitar Elite SE does ship with a 1.8m braided fiber charge cable.

While you can still program the Scimitar SE with Corsair's iCUE interface, it can also be updated and customized using Corsair's new online Firmware Update Utility. This makes the Scimitar Elite SE a bit more drag-and-drop for an easier setup experience.

But if that's not enough of an upgrade over the previous gen, well: The Scimitar Elite SE is a fully functional Stream Deck. While you can use the mouse in conjunction with a Stream Deck, it can also be used as a full Elgato Stream Deck replacement for all sorts of macros and control integrations.

And you can easily swap between different Stream Deck control schemes, allowing you to easily share clips with your friends or control your stream without having to leave the game or take your hand off your mouse.

Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE is available now

I'm itching to get my hands on a review unit and really put the Scimitar Elite through its paces. While I did get to poke around with the mouse at Computex in both Final Fantasy XIV and Monster Hunter Wilds, the mouse was already set up with abilities and features mapped in.

And an MMO mouse lives or dies on how easy it is to program. While it looks like the Scimitar Elite Wireless SE is easy to use out of the box, I can't say for certain until I get to test it out for myself.

However, if you're ready to take home the Scimitar Elite Wireless SE now, the mouse is available for purchase for just $139 from Corsair and Best Buy.