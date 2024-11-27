I've found the perfect companion for Final Fantasy XIV and it's on sale

I've been playing Final Fantasy XIV since the Heavensward expansion came out in the summer of 2015, which is almost a decade ago. I've played the game on nearly every platform, including PlayStation 4, Xbox, and macOS. I've used old-school keyboard and mouse controls, and I've played with gamepads on console and PC. My in-game time counter is ranked in months, not hours or days.

I tested the Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail graphic updates on two gaming laptops and PS5 to see what specs you need to fully enjoy the increased texture details that came with the latest expansion. I frequently use my FF14 addiction to test gaming rigs and even thin-and-light premium laptops. I used the Dawntrail benchmark and live gameplay to evaluate AMD's new Fluid Motion Frames 2 technology for integrated GPUs.

So, I think it's safe to say that I know Final Fantasy XIV pretty well.

And with Black Friday tech deals this year, you can get a solid $47 (26%) off my favorite Final Fantasy XIV companion, the Razer Naga V2 Pro at Amazon.

If you need new hardware to go along with this slick gaming mouse, we're also tracking the best Black Friday laptop deals so you can get the gaming laptop you've always wanted at a satisfyingly low price.

The best Razer Naga V2 Pro Black Friday deal

Razer Naga V2 Pro: was $179 now $132 at Amazon When I opt for a keyboard and mouse setup for my Final Fantasy XIV raids, I opt for the gaming mouse built with MMOs in mind. The Razer Naga V2 Pro comes with three hot-swappable thumb plates to run with two to twelve additional custom control buttons. The twelve-button MMORPG faceplate is ideal for keeping your main class rotation off the numeric hotbar and on the mouse where it belongs so you can instantly get off the next ability in your combo the instant your global cooldowns reset. Features: Interchangeable side plat with 2, 6, or 12 button configurations, Razer Focus Pro 30K DPI optical sensor, Razer HyperSpeed Wireless (2.4GHz), Bluetooth or USB-C wired connection, Razer Chroma RGB lighting, and up to 300 hours of battery life. Price Check: $149 at Best Buy | $149 at Razer