19 best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals 2024 — save up to $600

Some Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals are here early, while other Black Friday deals have been extended through the weekend. If you're looking for a new gaming laptop, this is the best time of the year to find the best gaming laptops at their lowest prices.

Cyber Monday is big for tech in general, with gaming laptop deals at the lowest prices ever on select gaming-specific machines by Acer, Alienware, Asus, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and Razer. Additionally, retailers are backing their deals with holiday price guarantees through December 24 and extended return windows through January 2025.

Best Buy is offering the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 9 with RTX 4070 for $1,499 ($400 off). This is the lowest price ever on this slightly higher RTX 4070 laptop configuration with 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD. The lower configuration is our top pick for the best gaming laptop under $1,500, so you're getting an amazing deal on this laptop.

Looking to stay under $1,000? The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 with RTX 4060 is on sale $999 ($500 off) at Best Buy. In our review, we rate it 4 out of 5 stars for its best-in-class productivity performance, bright, colorful screen, and sturdy build.

One extended Black Friday gaming laptop deal that's $20 cheaper than it was yesterday is the Asus TUF Gaming A16 with Radeon RX7700S graphics for $679 ($430 off). This flash deal ends Sunday, December 1 so you'll want to get it today.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals are still available today at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. PC makers Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Razer also offer direct discounts on gaming laptops.

This is my sixth year covering post-Black Friday, and the gaming laptop deals are exceptional as we head into Cyber Monday. Here are the best extended Black Friday and early Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals you can get now.

Black Friday gaming laptop deals under $800

MSI Thin 15 RTX 4050: was $899 now $599 at Best Buy Best Buy is slashing $300 off the 2024 MSI Thin 15 gaming laptop for a limited time. We didn't get our hands on this exact laptop for a review, however, we've tested several MSI laptops. We're fond of the MSI Raider GE78, GT77 HX Titan, and Katana 15 and find that MSI laptops generally deliver powerful graphics and overall performance. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-13420H 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 512GB SSD, 720p HD webcam with microphone, 99-key keyboard with Anti-Ghost key and red-backlight, Windows 11 Home

Acer Nitro V 15 RTX 4060: was $1,099 now $749 at Best Buy The 2024 Acer Nitro V is now $350 off a sensible choice if you're looking for an entry-level RTX 4060 gaming laptop. Though we didn't test it, reviews from happy customers rate the Nitro V 4.4 out of 5 stars. Owners praise the laptop's amazing battery life, customizable audio setting specific to RPG, FPS games, and content streaming. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo Legion LOQ 15 RTX 4060: was $1,137 now $799 at Lenovo USA Save $338 on the Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop with RTX 4050 graphics. We didn't get to review it, however, the Lenovo LOQ earned 4 out of 5 stars in sister brand TechRadar's review. Toting solid gaming performance and fast refresh rate for AAA games, it's an exceptional value for the price. This deal includes 3 free months of Xbox PC Game Pass (valued at Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 300-nit 144Hz anti-glare display, AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 6GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, 720p HD camera with dual microphone and e-privacy shutter, white backlit, eclipse black keyboard, Windows 11 Home

Black Friday gaming laptop deals under $1000

Lenovo LOQ RTX 4070: was $1,199 now $879 at Walmart Save $320 on the Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop with RTX 4070. We didn't test it, however, the Lenovo LOQ earned a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars from our sister sites TechRadar and T3. Toting solid gaming performance and fast refresh rate for AAA games, it's an exceptional value for the price. It's a wise choice if you want a fast and responsive laptop that runs cool and quiet. Beyond gaming, it's perfect for video editing, and day-to-day multitasking. Features: 15.6-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 350-nit 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7435HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 4070 GPU w/ 12GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Dell G16 RTX 4050: was $1,199 now $949 at Dell One of the best Cyber Monday gaming deals knocks $250 off the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop. This gamer laptop series is known for impressive gaming performance, sturdy build quality, and outstanding productivity potential. Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync, Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU w/ 6GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, 720p RGB camera with dual-array microphones, dual speakers, Windows 11 Home

Dell G16 RTX 4060: was $1,199 now $999 at Dell Save $250 on the Dell G16 with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics. In our Dell G16 review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars and called it an affordable powerhouse. Dell G16 series laptops are known for impressive gaming performance, sturdy build quality, and outstanding productivity potential. Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Intel Core i9-13900HX 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Black Friday deal Asus TUF Gaming F15 RTX 4070: was $1,399 now $999 at Best Buy This extended Black Friday gaming deal slashes $400 off the 2024 Asus TUF Gaming F15 with RTX 4070 graphics. For just under $1000, you're getting strong gaming and productivity performance in a rugged machine. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Asus TUF Gaming A15 RTX 4060: was $1,399 now $1,099 at Amazon Save $300 on the 2024 Asus TUF Gaming A15 RTX 4060 gaming laptop. In our hands-on review of the 14-inch version of this device, we appreciated the design and look forward to testing it further. Sister brand TechRadar called it a brilliant affordable gaming laptop and gave it their Editor's Choice Award. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, Windows Home 11

Black Friday gaming laptop deals under $1500

Asus TUF Gaming A16 (2024): was $1,799 now $1,299 at Amazon This AMD gaming powerhouse features a Ryzen 9-7940HX processor and Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU. This is another incredible RTX 4070 deal this Cyber Monday season. Features: AMD Ryzen 9-7940HX processor, Nvidia RTX 4070 8GB GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 16-inch 165Hz 2560X1600 LED display.

HP Omen 17 RTX 4070: was $1,799 now $1,299 at HP US HP knocks $520 off its 2024 HP Omen 17 Gaming Laptop. Adventure awaits with a powerful combo of AMD processing brawn and high-performance Nvidia RTX 40 series graphics. Features: 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 300-nit 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD.

Gigabyte Aorus X16 (2024): was $1,949 now $1,349 at Amazon Gigabyte's Aorus X16 is on a pretty significant discount for Cyber Monday, making it a solid play for our best gaming laptop deals. At $600 off, you can take home this mid-range gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7-14650HX processor and Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU. Other configurations are also on sale if you'd like to upgrade. Features: Intel Core i7-14650HX processor, Nvidia RTX 4070 8GB GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 16-inch 165Hz 2560X1600 LCD display.

Black Friday gaming laptop deals under $2500

MSI Stealth 18 AI Studio: was $2,711 now $2,297 at Amazon This thin gaming laptop has a sleek, minimalist design, and it's now available at an affordable price. The MSI Stealth 18 AI Studio features an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H AI PC processor and Nvidia RTX 4080 graphics. Features: Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, Nvidia RTX 4080 12GB GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 18-inch 240Hz 2560X1600 LED display.