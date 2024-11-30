19 best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals 2024 — save up to $600
Some Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals are here early, while other Black Friday deals have been extended through the weekend. If you're looking for a new gaming laptop, this is the best time of the year to find the best gaming laptops at their lowest prices.
Cyber Monday is big for tech in general, with gaming laptop deals at the lowest prices ever on select gaming-specific machines by Acer, Alienware, Asus, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and Razer. Additionally, retailers are backing their deals with holiday price guarantees through December 24 and extended return windows through January 2025.
Best Buy is offering the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 9 with RTX 4070 for $1,499 ($400 off). This is the lowest price ever on this slightly higher RTX 4070 laptop configuration with 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD. The lower configuration is our top pick for the best gaming laptop under $1,500, so you're getting an amazing deal on this laptop.
Looking to stay under $1,000? The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 with RTX 4060 is on sale $999 ($500 off) at Best Buy. In our review, we rate it 4 out of 5 stars for its best-in-class productivity performance, bright, colorful screen, and sturdy build.
One extended Black Friday gaming laptop deal that's $20 cheaper than it was yesterday is the Asus TUF Gaming A16 with Radeon RX7700S graphics for $679 ($430 off). This flash deal ends Sunday, December 1 so you'll want to get it today.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals are still available today at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. PC makers Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Razer also offer direct discounts on gaming laptops.
This is my sixth year covering post-Black Friday, and the gaming laptop deals are exceptional as we head into Cyber Monday. Here are the best extended Black Friday and early Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals you can get now.
Black Friday gaming laptop deals — Quick links
- Asus TUF Gaming A16 Radeon RX7700S: was $1,099 now $679 at Best Buy (ends Dec. 1)
- Acer Nitro V RTX 4050: was $849 now $749 at Best Buy (ends Dec. 1)
- Dell G15 RTX 4050: was $999 now $799 at Dell
- Dell G16 RTX 4060: was $1,499 now $999 at Dell
- Asus TUF Gaming A16 RTX 4070: was $1,799 now $1,299 at Amazon
- Gigabyte Aorus X16 RTX 4070: was $1,949 now $1,349 at Amazon
- Acer Predator Helios Neo 18 RTX 4070: was $1,749 now $1,429 at Amazon
- Asus ROG Strix G16 RTX 4070: was $1,899 now $1,614 at Amazon
- MSI Stealth A16 AI+ RTX 4070: was $1,999 now $1,699 at Best Buy
- Lenovo Legion Pro RTX 4080: was $2649 now $1999 at Walmart
- MSI Stealth 18 AI Studio RTX 4080: was $2,711 now $2,297 at Amazon
- Lenovo Legion Pro 7i RTX 4090: was $3,069 now $2,329 at Lenovo
- Razer Blade 18 RTX 4080: was $3,699 now $3,099 at Best Buy
Best overall
Best overall
The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i balances intense RTX 4080 graphics performance and relative affordability. And with few flaws, it makes for the best gaming laptop.
Best budget
Best budget
The Dell G16 (7630) is an absolute stunner. Its premium features, like a colorful display and mechanical keyboard, are priced at under $1,000. This is the best for the least.
Best battery life
Best battery life
The Asus TUF Gaming A14 rocks the gaming industry with the longest-lasting battery life we've tested in years. Thanks to its RTX 4060 GPU, all that battery life does not come at the expense of power.
Black Friday gaming laptop deals under $800
Best Buy is slashing $300 off the 2024 MSI Thin 15 gaming laptop for a limited time. We didn't get our hands on this exact laptop for a review, however, we've tested several MSI laptops. We're fond of the MSI Raider GE78, GT77 HX Titan, and Katana 15 and find that MSI laptops generally deliver powerful graphics and overall performance.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-13420H 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 512GB SSD, 720p HD webcam with microphone, 99-key keyboard with Anti-Ghost key and red-backlight, Windows 11 Home
The 2024 Acer Nitro V is now $350 off a sensible choice if you're looking for an entry-level RTX 4060 gaming laptop. Though we didn't test it, reviews from happy customers rate the Nitro V 4.4 out of 5 stars. Owners praise the laptop's amazing battery life, customizable audio setting specific to RPG, FPS games, and content streaming.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Save $338 on the Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop with RTX 4050 graphics. We didn't get to review it, however, the Lenovo LOQ earned 4 out of 5 stars in sister brand TechRadar's review. Toting solid gaming performance and fast refresh rate for AAA games, it's an exceptional value for the price. This deal includes 3 free months of Xbox PC Game Pass (valued at
Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 300-nit 144Hz anti-glare display, AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 6GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, 720p HD camera with dual microphone and e-privacy shutter, white backlit, eclipse black keyboard, Windows 11 Home
Black Friday gaming laptop deals under $1000
Save $320 on the Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop with RTX 4070. We didn't test it, however, the Lenovo LOQ earned a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars from our sister sites TechRadar and T3. Toting solid gaming performance and fast refresh rate for AAA games, it's an exceptional value for the price. It's a wise choice if you want a fast and responsive laptop that runs cool and quiet. Beyond gaming, it's perfect for video editing, and day-to-day multitasking.
Features: 15.6-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 350-nit 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7435HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 4070 GPU w/ 12GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
One of the best Cyber Monday gaming deals knocks $250 off the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop. This gamer laptop series is known for impressive gaming performance, sturdy build quality, and outstanding productivity potential.
Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync, Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU w/ 6GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, 720p RGB camera with dual-array microphones, dual speakers, Windows 11 Home
Save $250 on the Dell G16 with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics. In our Dell G16 review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars and called it an affordable powerhouse. Dell G16 series laptops are known for impressive gaming performance, sturdy build quality, and outstanding productivity potential.
Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Intel Core i9-13900HX 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
This extended Black Friday gaming deal slashes $400 off the 2024 Asus TUF Gaming F15 with RTX 4070 graphics. For just under $1000, you're getting strong gaming and productivity performance in a rugged machine.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Save $300 on the 2024 Asus TUF Gaming A15 RTX 4060 gaming laptop. In our hands-on review of the 14-inch version of this device, we appreciated the design and look forward to testing it further. Sister brand TechRadar called it a brilliant affordable gaming laptop and gave it their Editor's Choice Award.
Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, Windows Home 11
Black Friday gaming laptop deals under $1500
Lenovo's latest mid-tier Legion laptop is on a massive discount as part of B&H's Cyber Monday sale. With an Intel Core i9-14900HX and Nvidia RTX 4060, this is the best bargain we've seen on the Legion 5i yet.
Features: Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, Nvidia RTX 4060 8GB GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 16-inch 240Hz 2560x1600 IPS display.
This AMD gaming powerhouse features a Ryzen 9-7940HX processor and Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU. This is another incredible RTX 4070 deal this Cyber Monday season.
Features: AMD Ryzen 9-7940HX processor, Nvidia RTX 4070 8GB GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 16-inch 165Hz 2560X1600 LED display.
HP knocks $520 off its 2024 HP Omen 17 Gaming Laptop. Adventure awaits with a powerful combo of AMD processing brawn and high-performance Nvidia RTX 40 series graphics.
Features: 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 300-nit 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD.
Gigabyte's Aorus X16 is on a pretty significant discount for Cyber Monday, making it a solid play for our best gaming laptop deals. At $600 off, you can take home this mid-range gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7-14650HX processor and Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU. Other configurations are also on sale if you'd like to upgrade.
Features: Intel Core i7-14650HX processor, Nvidia RTX 4070 8GB GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 16-inch 165Hz 2560X1600 LCD display.
You can now save $400 on the AMD Ryzen AI 9-charged Asus TUF Gaming A14 with 32GB of RAM via Antonline. In our Asus TUF Gaming A14 (2024) review we awarded this laptop a 4.5 out of 5 stars and Editor's Choice ratings. We were shocked by how lightweight this thing is. Weighing in at just under 3 pounds and measuring 0.7 inches thick, it's nearly on par with an ultrabook. If you're on the hunt for a super-portable yet powerful laptop for gaming, creating, and productivity, the Asus TUF Gaming A14 is a wise choice.
Features: 14-inch 2.5K WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 400-nit 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 12-core CPU, AMD xDNA NPU, Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Black Friday gaming laptop deals under $2500
This update of the ROG Strix G16 offers powerful performance that's now at a wallet-friendly price. With an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor and Nvidia RTX 4070 under the hood, the Strix G16 is now beautiful on the inside and outside.
Features: Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, Nvidia RTX 4070 8GB GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 16-inch 240Hz 2560x1600 ROG Nebula LED display.
This thin gaming laptop has a sleek, minimalist design, and it's now available at an affordable price. The MSI Stealth 18 AI Studio features an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H AI PC processor and Nvidia RTX 4080 graphics.
Features: Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, Nvidia RTX 4080 12GB GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 18-inch 240Hz 2560X1600 LED display.
One of the best extended Black Friday gaming laptop deals at Best Buy takes $600 off the Acer Predator Helios 18. We reviewed the Predator Helios 18 and rated it 4 out of 5 stars, praising its sturdy design, gorgeous display, and powerful performance.
Specs: 18-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) display, 165Hz 500-nit display, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Now more than $600 off, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is a beast of a gaming laptop with a premium aesthetic. Besides AAA gaming, the RTX 4080 GPU makes this laptop great for video editing, photo editing, and other graphics-intensive tasks. It's Laptop Mag's 4.5 out of 5 star rated Editor's Choice laptop for gaming, productivity, and everything in between.
Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz 500-nit anti-glare IPS display, 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU with 12GB of VRAM, 16GB RAM, 1TB of storage
Black Friday gaming laptop deals under $3000
Save $600 on the Razer Blade 16 OLED gaming laptop with RTX 4080 graphics. In our Razer Blade 16 review, we gave it a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our hard-to-get Editor's Choice Award. We loved its strong overall performance and bright, stunning display with dual-mode functionality.
Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 400-nit 240Hz OLED display, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU w/ 8GB of VRAM
Save $600 on the 2024 Razer Blade 18 with RTX 4080 graphics. Featuring Intel's 14th Gen Core i9 processor and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics, the Razer Blade 18 packs plenty of power. In our hands-on Razer Blade 18 review, we were thrilled about the laptop's Thunderbolt 5 port, performance upgrades, and stunning display.
Features: 18-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 300Hz Mini-LED display, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU w/ 12GB VRAM, IR 5MP webcam, per-key RGB Razer Chroma backlit keyboard, precision glass touchpad, 6 speaker array, THX Spatial audio, Windows 11 Home
Price check: Amazon $2,799
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
