I found 7 Memorial Day deals on RTX 50-series gaming laptops that save you up to $560
Memorial Day deals on the latest RTX 50 series gaming laptops
Core gamers looking for a price break on an RTX 50-series gaming laptop, have I got good news for you. While browsing this weekend's Memorial Day sales from Dell, Lenovo and Newegg, I found seven fantastic deals on the latest gaming machines.
If you can afford to splurge, Newegg drops the Editor's Choice Award-winning MSI Raider 18 HX AI with RTX 5080 GPU to $3,999 ($400 off). This first-time discount is bundled with a free game, Civilian VII (valued at $160).
That's a total of $560 in savings and one of the best RTX 50-series gaming laptop deals you can get.
See also: Best Memorial Day gaming laptop deals
See also: Best Memorial Day tech deals
If you want desktop PC rivaling performance in a laptop, the Raider 18 HX is the one you want. It's the best overall gaming laptop to buy. Period.
In our MSI Raider 18 HX review, we rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its strong performance, smooth RTX 5080 graphics, bright, vivid mini-LED display, and hi-fi sound.
In our hands-on Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 review, we liked how it has the same off-set touchpad and full-sized arrow keys we've become accustomed to from the series. Like its predecessor, it's primed for gaming, video editing, photo editing, and other graphics-intensive tasks.
If spending upwards of $4,000 on an RTX 50-series gaming rig is out of the question, here's a less costly deal to consider.
Lenovo currently offers the Legion Pro 5 Gen 10 with up to RTX 5070 for $1,805 ($125 off). For Memorial Day, you can take an extra $40 off when you apply coupon "BUYMORELENOVO" at checkout. That drops its price to $1,765, making it the lowest price ever for this newly launched gaming notebook.
And that's just the tip of the iceberg. Keep scrolling to browse even bigger Memorial Day discounts on the latest high-tier RTX 50 gaming laptops.
RTX 50-series gaming laptop deals — Quick links
- Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 10 RTX 5060: was $1,960 now $1,805 at Lenovo + $40 off via coupon, "BUYMORELENOVO"
- Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 RTX 5090: was $2,909 ow $2,765 at Lenovo USA + 100 off via coupon, "BUYMORELENOVO"
- MSI Vector 16 HX AI RTX 5070: was $3,029 now $2,679 at Newegg
- Alienware 16 Area-51 RTX 5070 Ti: was now $2,849 at Dell
- MSI Raider 18 HX AI RTX 5080: $4,399 now $3,999 at Newegg
Top RTX 50-series gaming laptop deals — Quick links
Newegg takes $350 off the MSI Vector 16 HX AI Gaming Laptop with RTX 5070 Ti GPU. We didn't test this new Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti model, however, last year's RTX 4080 MSI Vector 16 won us over. We rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars and gave it our Editor's Choice Award for its superb processing power, graphics capabilities, stunning display, and decent battery life.
Features: 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX 24-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 TI GPU w/ 12GB VRAM, 2TB SSD, SteelSeries 24 zone RGB w/ Anti-Ghost Key (99 Key) backlit keyboard, IR FHD webcam with privacy shutter, Windows 11 Pro
Save $400 on the Editor's Choice Award-winning MSI Raider 18 HX AI with RTX 5080 GPU at Newegg. This discount is bundled with a free game, Civilian VII (valued at $160). That's a total of $560 in savings and one of the best RTX 50-series gaming laptop deals you can get. In our MSI Raider 18 HX review, we rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its strong performance, smooth RTX 5080 graphics, bright, vivid mini-LED display, and hi-fi sound. This is the best overall gaming laptop to buy if you have room in your budget to splurge.
Features: 18-inch (3840 x 2400) 120Hz mini-LED display, Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX 24-core CPU, 64GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPU w/ 16GB VRAM, 4TB SSD. Thunderbolt 5, SteelSeries 24-zone RGB w/ Anti-Ghost Key (99 Key) backlit keyboard, IR FHD webcam with privacy shutter, Windows 11 Home
Price check: Amazon $3,899
Save $124 on the base model Legion Pro 5 Gen 10 with RTX 5060 graphics. The AMD Ryzen 9-powered gaming laptop is customiable with up to an RTX 5070 GPU and 16GB RAM. One of the highlights of the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 series is its innovative cooling system. Incorporated into its design are massive vents, turbocharged fans, and oversized 3D copper heat pipes. It all works in tandem to keep hardware cool and decrease exhaust noise levels.
Key specs: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz 500-nit OLED display, AMD Ryzen 9 8945HX 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
This Lenovo Memorial Day deal knocks $145 off the new Lenovo Legion Pro 7i with RTX 5090. Take an extra $100 off with coupon, "BUYMORELENOVO" at checkout to drop its price to $2,664 ($245 off).
In our hands-on Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 review, we liked how it has the same off-set touchpad and full-sized arrow keys we've become accustomed to from the series. Like its predecessor, it's primed for gaming, video editing, photo editing, and other graphics-intensive tasks.
Key specs: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz 500-nit OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX 24-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU w/ 16GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Dell's Memorial Day sale knocks $250 off the Alienware 16 Area-51 gaming laptop with RTX 5070 Ti. It features the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPU with 16GB of dedicated memory and the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX 24-core processor.
Key specs: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz 500-nit display, Nvidia G-SYNC + Advanced Optimus, 4K Camera, Intel Core Ultra 9 275HK 24-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU w/ 12GB VRAM, 2TB SSD, CherryMX ultra-low-profile mechanical keyboard with per-key AlienFX RGB lighting, Windows 11 Home
If you prefer a larger display, save $200 on the 18-inch Alienware 18 Area-51 RTX 5080 gaming laptop. It upgrades the series with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPU with 16GB of dedicated memory and the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX 24-core processor.
Key specs: 18-inch QHD+ (3200 x 1800) 300Hz display, Nvidia G-SYNC + Advanced Optimus, Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX 24-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPU w/ 16GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, CherryMX ultra-low-profile mechanical keyboard with per-key AlienFX RGB lighting, Windows 11 Home
Dell's Memorial Day sale knocks $300 off the new 2025 Alienware 16 Area-51 gaming laptop. It features the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPU with 16GB of dedicated memory and the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX 24-core processor. This configuration also features an impressive 64GB of DDR5 RAM.
Dell also offers the Alienware 18 Area-51 with RTX 4090 GPU for $3,749 ($300 off).
Key specs: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-SYNC + Advanced Optimus, Intel Core Ultra 9 275HK 24-core CPU, 64GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPU w/ 16GB VRAM, 2TB SSD, CherryMX ultra-low-profile mechanical keyboard with per-key AlienFX RGB lighting, Windows 11 Home
Get The Snapshot, our free newsletter on the future of computing
Sign up to receive The Snapshot, a free special dispatch from Laptop Mag, in your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.