I found 7 Memorial Day deals on RTX 50-series gaming laptops that save you up to $560

Core gamers looking for a price break on an RTX 50-series gaming laptop, have I got good news for you. While browsing this weekend's Memorial Day sales from Dell, Lenovo and Newegg, I found seven fantastic deals on the latest gaming machines.

If you can afford to splurge, Newegg drops the Editor's Choice Award-winning MSI Raider 18 HX AI with RTX 5080 GPU to $3,999 ($400 off). This first-time discount is bundled with a free game, Civilian VII (valued at $160).

That's a total of $560 in savings and one of the best RTX 50-series gaming laptop deals you can get.

If you want desktop PC rivaling performance in a laptop, the Raider 18 HX is the one you want. It's the best overall gaming laptop to buy. Period.

In our MSI Raider 18 HX review, we rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its strong performance, smooth RTX 5080 graphics, bright, vivid mini-LED display, and hi-fi sound.

In our hands-on Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 review, we liked how it has the same off-set touchpad and full-sized arrow keys we've become accustomed to from the series. Like its predecessor, it's primed for gaming, video editing, photo editing, and other graphics-intensive tasks.

If spending upwards of $4,000 on an RTX 50-series gaming rig is out of the question, here's a less costly deal to consider.

Lenovo currently offers the Legion Pro 5 Gen 10 with up to RTX 5070 for $1,805 ($125 off). For Memorial Day, you can take an extra $40 off when you apply coupon "BUYMORELENOVO" at checkout. That drops its price to $1,765, making it the lowest price ever for this newly launched gaming notebook.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg. Keep scrolling to browse even bigger Memorial Day discounts on the latest high-tier RTX 50 gaming laptops.

MSI Vector 16 HX AI RTX 5070: was $3,029 now $2,679 at Newegg Newegg takes $350 off the MSI Vector 16 HX AI Gaming Laptop with RTX 5070 Ti GPU. We didn't test this new Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti model, however, last year's RTX 4080 MSI Vector 16 won us over. We rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars and gave it our Editor's Choice Award for its superb processing power, graphics capabilities, stunning display, and decent battery life. Features: 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX 24-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 TI GPU w/ 12GB VRAM, 2TB SSD, SteelSeries 24 zone RGB w/ Anti-Ghost Key (99 Key) backlit keyboard, IR FHD webcam with privacy shutter, Windows 11 Pro

Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 10 RTX 5060: was $1,960 now $1,805 at Lenovo USA Save $124 on the base model Legion Pro 5 Gen 10 with RTX 5060 graphics. The AMD Ryzen 9-powered gaming laptop is customiable with up to an RTX 5070 GPU and 16GB RAM. One of the highlights of the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 series is its innovative cooling system. Incorporated into its design are massive vents, turbocharged fans, and oversized 3D copper heat pipes. It all works in tandem to keep hardware cool and decrease exhaust noise levels. Key specs: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz 500-nit OLED display, AMD Ryzen 9 8945HX 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Alienware 16 Area-51 RTX 5070 Ti: was $3,099 now $2,849 at Dell Dell's Memorial Day sale knocks $250 off the Alienware 16 Area-51 gaming laptop with RTX 5070 Ti. It features the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPU with 16GB of dedicated memory and the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX 24-core processor. Key specs: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz 500-nit display, Nvidia G-SYNC + Advanced Optimus, 4K Camera, Intel Core Ultra 9 275HK 24-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU w/ 12GB VRAM, 2TB SSD, CherryMX ultra-low-profile mechanical keyboard with per-key AlienFX RGB lighting, Windows 11 Home

Alienware 18 Area-51 RTX 5080: was $3,399 now $3,199 at Dell If you prefer a larger display, save $200 on the 18-inch Alienware 18 Area-51 RTX 5080 gaming laptop. It upgrades the series with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPU with 16GB of dedicated memory and the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX 24-core processor. Key specs: 18-inch QHD+ (3200 x 1800) 300Hz display, Nvidia G-SYNC + Advanced Optimus, Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX 24-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPU w/ 16GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, CherryMX ultra-low-profile mechanical keyboard with per-key AlienFX RGB lighting, Windows 11 Home