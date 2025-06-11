Dell takes $200 off our beloved Alienware 16 Area-51 laptop with RTX 5070 Ti graphics inside

Alienware's new RTX 50 gaming laptops are seeing first-time discounts during Dell's Summer Upgrade savings event.

One standout deal knocks huge savings off our beloved Area-51 series.

For a limited time, you can get the Alienware Area-51 with RTX 5070 Ti GPU for $2,799 from Dell. It normally retails for $3000, so you're saving $200 on this powerhouse gaming machine.

Browse: Dell's entire sale

This is the lowest price I've seen for this Alienware gaming laptop, which launched in April of this year. If you were hoping for a price break on an RTX 50-series laptop, this is one of the best deals available.

If you seriously want to level up your gameplay, the Alienware 16 Area-51 is the best gaming laptop to buy.

In our Alienware 16 Area-51 review, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its powerful performance, bright display, and satisfying mechanical keyboard with smooth touchpad.

While we wish we could've squeezed more playtime from it, we found its solid speakers and cool-looking aesthetic impressive. It's the Editor's Choice Award-winning laptop for competitive gaming.

If you have room in your budget to splurge, you can get the Alienware 16 Area-51 with RTX 5080 graphics for $3,049 ($400 off).

These Alienware gaming laptop deals are only as good as stock permits, so don't hesitate too long!

Today's best Alienware 16 Area-51 deal