Dell takes $200 off our beloved Alienware 16 Area-51 laptop with RTX 5070 Ti graphics inside

Save $200 on the excellent Alienware 16 Area-51 with RTX 5070 Ti graphics
Alienware's new RTX 50 gaming laptops are seeing first-time discounts during Dell's Summer Upgrade savings event.
One standout deal knocks huge savings off our beloved Area-51 series.
For a limited time, you can get the Alienware Area-51 with RTX 5070 Ti GPU for $2,799 from Dell. It normally retails for $3000, so you're saving $200 on this powerhouse gaming machine.
This is the lowest price I've seen for this Alienware gaming laptop, which launched in April of this year. If you were hoping for a price break on an RTX 50-series laptop, this is one of the best deals available.
If you seriously want to level up your gameplay, the Alienware 16 Area-51 is the best gaming laptop to buy.
In our Alienware 16 Area-51 review, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its powerful performance, bright display, and satisfying mechanical keyboard with smooth touchpad.
While we wish we could've squeezed more playtime from it, we found its solid speakers and cool-looking aesthetic impressive. It's the Editor's Choice Award-winning laptop for competitive gaming.
If you have room in your budget to splurge, you can get the Alienware 16 Area-51 with RTX 5080 graphics for $3,049 ($400 off).
These Alienware gaming laptop deals are only as good as stock permits, so don't hesitate too long!
Today's best Alienware 16 Area-51 deal
You can now save $200 on the 2025 model Alienware 16 Area-51 gaming laptop with RTX 5070 Ti GPU.
Key specs: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-SYNC + Advanced Optimus, Intel Core Ultra 9 275HK 24-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU w/ 12GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, per-key AlienFX RGB keyboard, Windows 11 Home
Release date: April 2025
Price check: Only at Dell
Price history: This is the lowest price I've seen yet for this Alienware 16 Area-51 configuration.
Reviews: In our Alienware 16 Area-51 review, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars, citing its powerful performance, bright display, and satisfying mechanical keyboard with smooth touchpad. While we wish we could've squeezed more playtime from it, we found its solid speakers and cool-looking aesthetic impressive. It's the Editor's Choice Award-winning laptop for competitive gaming.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want a laptop that handles playing games at high refresh rates, and other graphics-demanding tasks like photo and video editing.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop solely for creating documents, web browsing, and managing emails. Visit our best laptops in 2025 buying guide for more options.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
