Lenovo's Legion Go 2 might be here sooner than you think. Here's what we know so far.

If you're searching for the best handheld gaming PC in 2025, you might want to wait because Lenovo's next handheld gaming PC could be just a few months away.

The Lenovo Legion Go 2 made its debut at CES 2025 earlier this year, but updates have been sparse since then. That might not be the case for much longer, though, since a potential release date leaked over the weekend.

Here's a look at when the Lenovo Legion Go 2 is expected to launch, along with everything we know about it so far.

See also: Best gaming laptop deals in June 2025

Last week, a screenshot allegedly from Lenovo Latin America customer support was posted on Reddit, seemingly revealing the release date for the Lenovo Legion Go 2. The post suggests that the handheld gaming PC will be launched in September in Mexico.

Although this may be coming from an official Lenovo account, that doesn't necessarily mean it's the official release date or the global release date. At the time of writing, there has been no word from Lenovo about when the Legion Go 2 will launch or its price. Even if this release window is legitimate, it might differ from the release date for other regions.

With that said, there are a couple of reasons why this September release window could be accurate. For starters, the original Legion Go was officially unveiled on September 1, 2023, and launched almost two months later on October 31, 2023. So, it would make sense for Lenovo to announce the full details about the Legion Go 2 exactly two years later in September 2025.

Get The Snapshot, our free newsletter on the future of computing Sign up to receive The Snapshot, a free special dispatch from Laptop Mag, in your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Additionally, a September release date (or even an announcement in September with a proper launch in October or November) would put the Legion Go 2 ahead of the recently announced ROG Xbox Ally X. This rival handheld will likely be the Legion Go 2's biggest competitor. It's set to launch sometime in the holiday season at the end of 2025, which is roughly November through January.

A September launch for the Legion Go 2 could help Lenovo get an early edge over the Xbox Ally X.

Everything we know about the Lenovo Legion Go 2 so far

(Image credit: Future)

Even if the rumored September release window for the Lenovo Legion Go 2 doesn't pan out, there are a few other key details we know about it already, and there's a lot to be excited about.

For starters, the Legion Go 2 is expected to feature the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme, the sequel to the Z1 Extreme that powered the original Legion Go. Even a couple of years after its launch, the original Legion Go has held up surprisingly well compared to the other top handheld gaming PCs, which gives us a hint about the performance and longevity we can expect from the Z2 Extreme.

While we won't be able to run our in-depth benchmark tests on the Z2 Extreme until we get the Legion Go 2 to our test lab, a prototype of the handheld impressed us at CES 2025 with smooth demo performance.

(Image credit: Future)

featuresThe Legion Go 2 also sports an updated design, while retaining the Switch-style detachable controllers from the original. This feature is somewhat uncommon on handheld gaming PCs, but it can be convenient for people who get tired of holding the entire console in handheld mode.

Perhaps the most important design update is the display. The Legion Go 2 will have the same display size as the original (8.8 inches), but now with an OLED panel, which is a huge step up. The original Legion Go is currently Laptop Mag's pick for best display on a handheld gaming PC, but the OLED display on the Legion Go 2 will make it a strong contender to take that spot.

Those details are an exciting start, but unfortunately, there are still some blanks Lenovo hasn't filled in yet, like the price and official release date. A September release window seems like a reasonable possibility, but it isn't confirmed yet. The price is also difficult to predict considering the ever-shifting state of Trump administration trade tariffs, but the Legion Go 2 could easily cost more than the original, which would put it somewhere above $699.

We're keeping a close eye out for more details on the Legion Go 2, so stay tuned for more updates.