New PlayStation handheld could go head-to-head with the Switch 2

Sony is reportedly back in the handheld game — for real this time.

Not another streaming-only companion like the PlayStation Portal, but a full-fledged portable gaming system that could launch alongside the PlayStation 6.

And while that might seem far off, early rumors suggest this isn’t some speculative skunkworks concept: Sony wants a piece of the handheld game currently dominated by Nintendo’s Switch and a wave of powerful Windows handhelds like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally.

But in a market that has changed so much in just a few years, simply showing up with a new console isn’t enough.

The Switch 2 is launching on June 5 with significant performance gains and full backward compatibility.

Valve’s next-gen Deck is likely already cooking. And even Xbox is reportedly exploring its own handheld ambitions. So, what does Sony need to get right, and what could give its new device an edge?

A real PlayStation handheld

The PlayStation Portal was a fascinating experiment, but it wasn’t the successor to the PSP or PS Vita fans were hoping for.

Limited to streaming PS5 games over Wi-Fi, the Portal was tethered to your home console like an overgrown remote. It didn’t run games natively, didn’t support Bluetooth audio, and lacked the flexibility that gamers expect from handhelds in 2025.

Now, multiple sources suggest Sony is finally prepping a true gaming handheld with onboard processing power, local game playback, and a tighter connection to the PlayStation ecosystem.

One leaker claimed it’s a “full-blown” handheld, not a companion device, and it may even be slated to launch alongside the PS6 in 2027 or 2028.

That kind of timing matters. It means Sony is potentially designing this handheld as part of its next-gen console strategy, rather than bolting it onto the aging PS5.

The Switch 2 will support existing Switch games like Zelda: Breath of the Wild from day one. (Image credit: Nintendo / Laptop Mag)

PS4 power on the go?

According to reports, Sony’s new device could land somewhere between a PS4 and a PS4 Pro in raw performance, making it powerful enough to run modern games like God of War (2018), Spider-Man, and Final Fantasy VII Remake natively.

That would already place it in the ballpark of the current Steam Deck and ROG Ally running similar titles on Windows.

More intriguing is the suggestion that Sony could lean heavily into streaming for newer PS5 titles. This is similar to how the Portal operates, but presumably with more robust hardware and faster connectivity (Wi-Fi 6E or 7, anyone?).

The idea would be to offer a hybrid experience: Local play for compatible games and high-fidelity streaming for next-gen blockbusters.

This model could also help keep costs down. Without needing to cram PS5 silicon into a portable form factor, Sony could offer excellent performance with better battery life and thermals than Windows-based devices, which often burn through a charge in two to three hours.

The bar is set high

The handheld gaming space is already fiercely competitive, and things are only just heating up.

Nintendo’s Switch 2 is launching on June 5, bringing a huge power upgrade to the best-selling hybrid console of all time. Features include a custom Nvidia chip with DLSS upscaling, ray tracing, and a 120Hz-capable 1080p display.

That’s a massive leap from the original Switch’s 720p screen and aging internals.

More importantly, it will support swathes of the existing Switch library on day one, meaning games like Breath of the Wild to Tears of the Kingdom, will be playable out of the box.

Sony’s rumored handheld won’t be able to match that legacy content catalog, but it could hit back with something Nintendo can’t offer: Raw performance and cinematic PlayStation titles.

If it really can run PS4 games locally and PS5 titles via streaming, it puts Sony in a strong position to offer high-fidelity gaming on the go, an area where Nintendo’s hardware lags behind.

Then there are Windows handhelds. The Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, and Lenovo Legion Go have proven that there’s a real appetite for portable PC gaming. These devices let you play AAA titles, access massive storefronts, and even stream via Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation’s PC ports. But they aren’t without flaws: They’re bulky, often confusing for casual players, and drain battery fast when pushed hard.

Even Valve’s Steam Deck struggles to hit four hours of gameplay in some titles

That’s where Sony can shine. By building a closed, console-optimized system it could offer more stability, better battery life, and a user-friendly interface. Unlike Windows-based handhelds that require constant tinkering, a PlayStation handheld could just work.

Swipe to scroll horizontally PS Handheld (Rumored) Nintendo Switch 2 (Confirmed) Steam Deck/ROG Ally (Current) Release Window 2027 - 2028 June 2025 Available now Performance Target PS4 / PS4 Pro-level PS4 Pro (DLSS) Comparable to PS4 / PS4 Pro Display 8-inch 1080p LCD / OLED 8-inch 1080p 120Hz LCD 7 - 8 inch LCD (60Hz) Battery Life 5 - 8 hours 2 - 6.5 hours 2 - 4 hours (AAA) 6+ hours (light) Game Library PS4 digital library, PS5 via streaming Full Switch library (eventually) Full PC library Price $399 - $499 $449 $399 - $699 OS PlayStation OS Nintendo OS SteamOS (Deck) Windows 11 (ROG)

Has Sony’s PC strategy hurt its exclusivity?

One lingering question is whether Sony’s aggressive PC porting undermines the appeal of a PlayStation handheld. Titles like Horizon Zero Dawn, Spider-Man, and The Last of Us Part I have all made their way to Steam, often within a couple of years of their console debuts.

That means gamers with a Steam Deck, or any PC for that matter, can already (eventually) play PlayStation games portably.

If Sony’s handheld doesn’t offer compelling day-one access to new first-party games, its value proposition shrinks. Why buy another device if your PC already does the job?

Still, Sony seems committed to keeping new titles console-exclusive for at least a year or two. And if its handheld integrates tightly with PS6 it may have enough differentiation to win over fans who want the full PlayStation experience in a more flexible form.