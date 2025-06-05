Sony Project Defiant is coming: What it means for competitive fighting fans

Sony surprised us all this week during its State of Play event when it unveiled the company’s first-ever official wireless arcade fight stick. Codenamed Project Defiant, the fight stick is built for the PlayStation 5 and PC. But beyond simply joining the fray, Sony’s aiming to redefine the fight stick experience from the ground up.

Project Defiant Wireless Fight Stick - Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

A bold first move into the fight stick arena

Built around Sony's proprietary PlayStation Link wireless tech, Project Defiant promises ultra-low latency and performance solid enough for competitive play — a claim that’ll surely be put to the test by the fighting game community.

But whether you’re a die-hard fighting game enthusiast or just a casual contender, Sony wants their new fight stick to be your weapon of choice for games like Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, and the upcoming Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls.

With a slated 2026 release lining up alongside a resurgence in fighting titles, Project Defiant is a timely and tactical strike against third-party giants like Razer and Hori.

And if Sony plays this right, it might not be just another new controller, but the new meta.

Precision engineering by PlayStation

What stands out is the toolless gate swap system: Square, circle, and octagon options are all included, and they store right inside the controller.

At first glance, it might seem easy to write Project Defiant off as nothing more than an attempt by Sony to cash in on nostalgia. A retro-inspired nod to the arcade games, like its PS1-themed DualSense. But look below the surface and you’ll find that the engineering tells a different story.

Sony's digital stick is custom-designed and paired with mechanical switches across every button for that tactile snap fighting fans swear by. But what stands out is the toolless gate swap system: Square, circle, and octagon options are all included, and they store right inside the controller.

Get The Snapshot, our free newsletter on the future of computing Sign up to receive The Snapshot, a free special dispatch from Laptop Mag, in your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That kind of customization is rare in a first-party product, and it's clearly a nod to the high expectations of competitive players. Throw in a DualSense-style touchpad and full PlayStation button array — yes, including L3, R3, Share, and a PS Link button — and you’ve got a stick that doesn’t compromise ecosystem integration just because it’s built for brawling.

And then there’s the connectivity: wireless with ultra-low latency when used on PS5 via PS Link and wired USB-C for tournament-grade reliability. PC compatibility is here, too, though wireless perks stay locked to Sony’s platform, a reminder that this is, first and foremost, a PlayStation product.

Designed to travel, built to win

(Image credit: Sony)

Project Defiant is made to move. It includes a specialized sling carry case, complete with lever gap protection and space for all your restrictor gates. That’s a nice touch for anyone who’s ever juggled parts in an airport security line.

Sony’s also putting thought into the ergonomics. The chassis balances traditional arcade styling with comfort, and a black-and-white color scheme ties it visually to the PS5. It’s lighter than you’d expect and looks nothing like a budget brick. This is a premium product, with premium intentions (and let’s face it, probably a premium price tag — but let’s wait and see!)

There is one caveat: Battery life and thermal performance, while not fully known, could become sticking points for a wireless-first controller in marathon sessions. Sony still has time to iron that out before its 2026 debut, and given the community-centric approach to its announcement, tuning based on beta feedback seems likely.

Sony’s new competitive edge?

Sony entering the fight stick market might not sound seismic, but there’s no ignoring how incredibly rare it is for a platform holder to challenge an entrenched third-party niche. But with fighting games surging in popularity and cross-play standardizing online play, the timing couldn’t be better.

If Project Defiant can deliver on its promise of low-latency wireless performance, customization, and ecosystem synergy, it could become the gold standard, not just for PlayStation, but for fighting games in general.