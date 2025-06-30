Apple may launch Vision Air headset and smart glasses in next two years, analyst says

Apple could be coming out with some new headgear in 2027.

Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference in early June brought plenty of news about the company’s latest operating system updates across its devices. One device that received minimal attention, even though it's the newest product from the company, was the Apple Vision Pro.

The VR headset is just over a year old, and it has yet to catch on with the public thanks to its expensive price tag and lack of functionality. While the Apple Vision Pro inspired the company to introduce Liquid Glass across all upcoming software updates, the company had few features to reveal for the headset. It does appear, however, that Apple is coming for everyone's head, literally.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo posted about Apple's plans for the future, and it appears the company is going to focus on both eyewear and headsets. He says, "Apple views head-mounted devices as the next major trend in consumer electronics" and predicts the company will release multiple products for this trend starting in 2027.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple Vision Series and Smart Glasses Roadmap (2025–2028): Smart Glasses Set to Drive the Next Wave in Consumer ElectronicsFull story: https://t.co/41Moxlj1Ai pic.twitter.com/U2nQhBmEYgJune 29, 2025

It's going to be a busy 2027 for Apple

According to Kuo, Apple will release a lighter version of its Apple Vision Pro in 2027, which he refers to as Vision Air. This new VR headset will be more than 40% lighter. This new lighter headset would also come at a much lower price.

Before the release of the Vision Air, Kuo predicts Apple will release another Vision Pro with the same design but an upgraded M5 processor replacing the current M2 chip.

Then, in 2028, Kuo says Apple will release its second generation of the Vision Pro. This new headset will have a different design, lighter weight, and a lower price than the original, with a Mac-grade processor.

Get The Snapshot, our free newsletter on the future of computing Sign up to receive The Snapshot, a free special dispatch from Laptop Mag, in your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For smart glasses, Kuo predicts Apple will release its smart glasses in 2027, with projected shipments to be 3 to 5 million units. Apple has "made progress" on a specialty chip designed for smart glasses, which could include versions with and without AR functionality. These glasses would compete directly with Meta, the current market leader, and its Ray-Ban and upcoming Oakley models.

The smart glasses will offer multiple frame and material options, along with voice control and gesture recognition, according to Kuo. The glasses will also have audio playback, camera, video recording, and AI environmental sensing features.

The glasses don't stop there. Kuo predicts Apple will begin production of a pair of XR glasses in 2028. These will have the same voice control and gesture recognition as the smart glasses while also having a color display. Kuo also says Apple is working on another "display accessory" that could return to development. This accessory would tether to an Apple device, such as an iPhone, and display content.