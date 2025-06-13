Act fast to save $50 on this excellent Meta Quest 3S Batman: Arkham Shadow VR headset bundle
The Meta Quest 3S Batman: Arkham Shadow Bundle is now more affordable than ever. However, you'll need to act fast as this deal won't be around for much longer.
For a limited time, you can get the Meta Quest 3S: Batman Arkham Shadow Bundle for $349 at Best Buy. It normally costs $400, so that's $50 off and the lowest ever price for this all-in-one VR headset.
This bundle includes a Meta Quest 3S headset 256GB, 2 Meta Quest Touch Plus Controllers (with AA batteries included), 2 x Wrist Straps), a free full-game download of Batman: Arkham Shadow (valued at $50) and a 3-month trial of Meta Quest Plus (valued at $70 total).
That's a combined savings of $170 and one of the best gaming deals I've seen all year.
I have the Meta Quest 3S, and it changed my mind about VR. While playing Creed: Rise to Glory Champion Edition with the Meta goggles, I felt like I was in a real boxing match. In our Meta Quest 3S review, we gave it a 4 out of 5-star rating for its solid passthrough and hand tracking. It's the most affordable Editor's Choice virtual reality headset.
Now $50 off, this Meta Quest 3S Batman: Arkham Shadow Bundle is an excellent value for the price. Especially with an extra $120 worth of freebies.
This deal ends June 16.
Save $50 on the Editor's Choice Award-winning Meta Quest 3S Batman: Arkham Shadow Bundle at Best Buy.
This bundle includes: a Meta Quest 3S headset 256GB, 2 Meta Quest Touch Plus Controllers (with AA batteries included), 2 x Wrist Straps, a free full-game download of Batman: Arkham Shadow VR, and a 3-month trial of Meta Quest Plus (valued at $70 total).
Cheaper alternative: Meta Quest 3S Batman: Arkham Shadow Bundle (128GB) for $269 ($30 off).
Features: Fresnel lens design, 1832 x 1920-pixel resolution per eye, 120Hz LCD, Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 8-core GPU, 8GB RAM, Adreno 740 GPU, 256GB of storage, 4,324 mAh battery, Touch Pro VR controllers
Release date: October 2024
Reviews: We gave the Meta Quest 3S our Editor's Choice award for its passthrough, hand tracking, and affordable price point.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want to try virtual reality for yourself, or you're looking for a fun and unique gift.
Don't buy it if: You prefer PC, console, or handheld gaming and have no interest in the VR platform.
