This $39 gadget lets you play Fortnite, Fallout, Resident Evil, and more — straight from your TV

Want to play games on your TV but don't have the budget for a pricey console? This accessory might be the solution.

Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon has dropped the price of its Amazon Luna controller to just $39, making it the perfect accessory for cloud gaming on your TV more affordable than ever.

This controller is designed for Amazon's Luna cloud gaming service, which you can try out for no extra cost with an Amazon Prime subscription. All you need to complete your setup and start streaming Fortnite, Fallout, and more directly on your TV is a Fire TV Stick, which is currently 50% off on Amazon, down to just $24.

Amazon Luna controller: was $69 now $39 at Amazon Get the most out of your Amazon subscription with Amazon Luna cloud gaming. Right now, you can pick up the official Luna controller for the best experience, currently $30 off. This controller is designed specifically for Luna, with a dedicated Luna button, a mic for using Alexa, and Bluetooth/USB connectivity. Plus, the Luna controller also works as a standard game controller on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and mobile devices.

Amazon Luna could be the perfect gaming solution for you if you don't have the cash for a console but prefer to play games on your TV, rather than streaming them on your laptop or phone.

You still have to pay for games on Luna, but you don't have to worry about pricey hardware. All you need is a stable internet connection and a good controller. Right now, you can save on at least one of those.

Save up to 85% off on Amazon Luna Games, plus play Fallout 3 for free

If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can play some games on Amazon Luna for no extra charge, including Fortnite, Fallout 3, and Fallout: New Vegas. Since Luna is a cloud gaming service, you can play these games anywhere, regardless of your gaming hardware, including on your phone or TV.

You can also buy games on Luna to stream through cloud gaming, many of which are currently on sale at a huge discount. Here's a look at a handful of the best deals.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: was $69 now $14 at amazon.com The sequel to the hit Jedi: Fallen Order is down to just $14 on Amazon Luna right now. Jedi: Survivor picks up a few years after the first game left off, following Cal Kestis's quest to trace an ancient Jedi mystery while fighting off the Empire.

Moonlighter: was $19.99 now $2.99 at amazon.com Run a shop by day and dive into mysterious dungeons by night in this indie adventure game. Moonlighter is a blend of classics like Zelda and cozy slice of life games. The dungeons are challenging, but not too tough, making this a great pick if you like cozy games but want a little more action.

The Outer Worlds: was $29 now $9 at amazon.com With a sequel on the way later this year, now is the perfect time to play The Outer Worlds. This exciting and hilarious RPG from Obsidian takes you to a distant galaxy struggling under the weight of corrupt corporations. Can you save the galaxy with the help of your ragtag team of companions?

EA Sports FC 25: was $69 now $14 at amazon.com Kick off the summer with this huge discount on EA Sports FC 25, down to just $14 on Amazon Luna. This year's edition features the all-new 5v5 Rush mode, plus an updated AI model, and the addition of Women's Career mode which adds the world's top five women's professional leagues to the game.