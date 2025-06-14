Woot is having a big gaming sale, here are 9 deals I would grab fast

Woot is having a huge gaming sale this weekend and it features epic deals on a wide range of gaming essentials. Act fast to score unprecedented discounts on video games and accessories for every platform.

Nintendo fans who are into playing Fortnite will like Woot's deals on PowerA accessories. For example, you can get the Cuddle Team Leader-theme Nintendo Switch Wireless Controller for just $27 ($20 off).

You also get a free download code for a rare On The Hook Emote which only sweetens the deal.

The PowerA manufactures some of the best officially licensed third-party controller for the Nintendo Switch. I own one and despite the modest price, I can tell you that it doesn't feel cheap.

Woot also sells the matching PowerA Slim Nintendo Switch Case for $9.99 ($6 off) for your storage and travel needs.

Another standout from Woot's sale which I'm considering getting for myself is a much-have accessory for the latest Meta Quest VR headset. I was thrilled to see the PowerA Charging Station for the Meta Quest 3 | 3S on sale for $49.99 ($30 off).

There's nothing worse than picking up your VR headset and seeing that dreadful low battery prompt. And don't get me started on the controllers.

This nifty gadget makes it easier to recharge your Meta Quest 3 or 3S VR headset and controllers. It includes two controller battery covers and two rechargeable controller batteries that last up to 30 hours on a full top up.

So if you're looking for a simple way to keep your Quest 3 headset and controllers fully powered, don't pass up this deal.

Woot's mega gaming sale ends June 15, stock permitting. See more of my favorite gaming deals Woot has going on this weekend.

Woot gaming deals

Playseat Puma Active Gaming Chair: was $170 now $60 at Woot! Woot takes a massive 65% off the Playseat Puma Active Gaming Chair in this amazing deal. TechRadar reviewed and rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its versaility and easy assembly. Though it has limited back support, it's a comfortable and flexibale gaming chair that's ideal for younger and shorter people. The Puma Active Gaming Chair has a MotionForce Base that guarantees a steady seat. All the while, its ergononmic design and breathable material offers optimal comfort and the freedom to move. Price check: B&H $60 (Red) | Playseat $170