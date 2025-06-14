Woot is having a big gaming sale, here are 9 deals I would grab fast
Woot's gaming sale offers epic deals on games and accessories for every platform.
Woot is having a huge gaming sale this weekend and it features epic deals on a wide range of gaming essentials. Act fast to score unprecedented discounts on video games and accessories for every platform.
Nintendo fans who are into playing Fortnite will like Woot's deals on PowerA accessories. For example, you can get the Cuddle Team Leader-theme Nintendo Switch Wireless Controller for just $27 ($20 off).
You also get a free download code for a rare On The Hook Emote which only sweetens the deal.
The PowerA manufactures some of the best officially licensed third-party controller for the Nintendo Switch. I own one and despite the modest price, I can tell you that it doesn't feel cheap.
Woot also sells the matching PowerA Slim Nintendo Switch Case for $9.99 ($6 off) for your storage and travel needs.
Another standout from Woot's sale which I'm considering getting for myself is a much-have accessory for the latest Meta Quest VR headset. I was thrilled to see the PowerA Charging Station for the Meta Quest 3 | 3S on sale for $49.99 ($30 off).
There's nothing worse than picking up your VR headset and seeing that dreadful low battery prompt. And don't get me started on the controllers.
This nifty gadget makes it easier to recharge your Meta Quest 3 or 3S VR headset and controllers. It includes two controller battery covers and two rechargeable controller batteries that last up to 30 hours on a full top up.
So if you're looking for a simple way to keep your Quest 3 headset and controllers fully powered, don't pass up this deal.
Woot's mega gaming sale ends June 15, stock permitting. See more of my favorite gaming deals Woot has going on this weekend.
- Meta Quest 3 | 3S Head Strap: was $25 now $8 at Woot
- PowerAintendo Switch Wireless Controller: was $47 now $27 at Woot
- Balatro Special Edition: was $30 now $18 at Woot
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset: was $50 now $40 at Woot
- SteelSeries Aerox 3: Gaming Mouse: was $115 now $40 at Woot
- Super Mario Party Jamboree: was $60 now $45 at Woot
- PowerA Meta Quest 3|3S Charging Station: was $80 now $50 at Woot
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons (L/R): was $80 now $65 at Woot
- 8BitDo Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard: was $120 now $75 at Woot
Woot gaming deals
This Woot deal takes $12 off Balatro: Special Edition for Xbox Series X and Xbox One. This 2024 GDCA Game of the Year Award winner is down its lowest price ever.
Balatro is a hypnotically satisfying deckbuilder where you play illegal poker hands, discover game-changing jokers, and trigger adrenaline-pumping, outrageous combos.
Price check: Amazon $25 | Best Buy $25
Woot is slashing $15 off Super Mario Party Jamboree for a limited time. The Mario Party series is back and more jam-packed than ever! With over 110 minigames, new online* and offline modes, and plenty of customization choices, there’s something for every kind of partygoer!
Price check: Amazon $49 | Best Buy $60 | Nintendo $60
Save $20 on a physical format New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe at Woot. Join Mario, Luigi, and their gang of pals for single-player or multiplayer fun with Super Mario Deluxe U. With its easy-to-use controls and new playable characters, this game is suitable for beginner and veteran players alike.
Price check: Amazon $49 | Best Buy $60 | Nintendo $60
Woot's gaming sale takes $21 off the Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming Headset. If you're looking for a lightweight gaming headset on a budget you can't go wrong with the BlackShark V2 X. Without sacrificing performance for price, the BlackShark V2 X offers amazing audio, superior mic clarity, and sound isolation approved by gaming pros.
Features: 50mm Razer TriForce Titanium drivers, hyperclear cardiod microphone, advanced passive noise cancellation, surround sound, 3.5mm connector, works with PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One
Price check: Amazon $40 | Best Buy $42
Save $75 on the : Faze Clan Edition Aerox 3 Wireless Gaming Mouse. This radiant gaming mouse has a honeycomb design and dazzles with 3-zone PrismSync RGB in beautiful colors.
Ultra-lightweight, it weighs a mere 2.4 ounces and is IP54-rated water-restitant and immune to damage from dust, dirt, and other elements.
Price check: Amazon $62 | Best Buy $85
Save $15 on Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons (L/R) in Pastel Pink/Pastel Yellow colorway. One controller or two, vertical or sideways, motion controls or buttons…Joy‑Con and Nintendo Switch give you total gameplay flexibility
Games come to life through easy-to-use motion controls and HD rumble—advanced vibration features built into each Joy‑Con. Depending on the game, you might use a single Joy‑Con in each hand—or even give the second one to a friend.
Price check: Walmart $80 | Nintendo $60 | GameStop $80
Now $30 off at Woot, this nifty PowerA Meta Quest 3 | 3S Charging Station has never been cheaper. Officially licensed, this charging station makes it easier to recharge your Meta Quest 3 VR headset and controllers.
It includes two controller battery covers and two rechargeable controller batteries that last up to 30 hours on a full top up.
Price check: Amazon $67
Woot takes a massive 65% off the Playseat Puma Active Gaming Chair in this amazing deal. TechRadar reviewed and rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its versaility and easy assembly. Though it has limited back support, it's a comfortable and flexibale gaming chair that's ideal for younger and shorter people.
The Puma Active Gaming Chair has a MotionForce Base that guarantees a steady seat. All the while, its ergononmic design and breathable material offers optimal comfort and the freedom to move.
Price check: B&H $60 (Red) | Playseat $170
Woot's mega gaming sale knocks $45 off the Xbox Edition 8BitDo Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard. Inspired by the classics, it features 87 Keys, RGB backlighting with 8 light modes, Kailh Jellyfish X switches, and fast-mapping on Super Buttons (no software required).
Officially licensed, the Xbox Edition 8BitDo Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard works with Windows 10 and later as well as Android 9 and up.
Price check: Amazon $108 via on-page coupon
