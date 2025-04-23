Nintendo Switch games are on sale for as cheap as $2, here are 9 deals I'd add to my collection

The Nintendo Store has games on sale from just $2 as the flood gates to Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders open. With new Nintendo Switch 2 prices set as high as $80, this savings event is a welcome smorgasbord of deals.

From now through April 28, save up to 60% on pre-order games, up to 94% on new releases, and up to 97% on all games and DLC. Nintendo Switch games rarely see discounts this generous, so it's a great opportunity to expand your library.

Browse: The Nintendo Store's entire sale

One standout deal I like offers Speedway Legends: Overdrive Racing for just $1.99 (11 off). This game just launched earlier this year in February, so I'm shocked to see it's already 84% off.

If you want a driving game that'll give you a Fast and Furious experience, Speedway Legends: Overdrive Racing is for you. This game tests your speed, skill, and style, and you make a name for yourself in competitive racing.

Grip the wheel and become a Speedway Legend with this high-octane driving game.

Another cheap game I'd add to my collection is Dave the Diver for just $12.99 ($7 off). It reminds me of my favorite underwater puzzle-adventure title, SILT, only that it's an all-in-one adventure, RPG, and management hybrid game.

By day, you explore the wonder of the Blue Hole, a beautiful 2D/3D deep-sea environment. By night, you manage a successful exotic sushi restaurant.

If you like quirky characters and humor in narrative, you'll love Dave the Diver. On the fence? Nintendo offers a free demo for you to try before you buy.

Whether you want to rack up on games for the Switch 2, your og Switch, Switch OLED, or Switch Lite, it's a great time to save big.

Nintendo Store game deals end April 28, so don't hesitate too long!

Top deals

Among Us: was $5 now $3 at nintendo.com Play with 4-15 players online or via local WiFi as you attempt to prepare your spaceship for departure, but beware as one or more random players among the Crew are Impostors bent on killing everyone! Price check: Walmart $5

NBA 2K25 (Digital): was $60 now $9 at nintendo.com Now 85% off, NBA 2K25 for Nintendo Switch is at its lowest price ever. From 2K Games: Stack wins, raise banners, and make history in NBA 2K25. Experience enhanced gameplay and command every court with ultimate control over how you play. Compete your way in MyCAREER, MyTEAM, MyLEAGUE, and Play Now with your favorite NBA and WNBA teams. Price check: Amazon $19

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft : Save 50% on Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft at the Nintendo Store. Experience the trilogy of classic Tomb Raider adventures for the first time on your Nintendo Switch. This 3-in-1 game bundle includes: Tomb Raider I + Unfinished Business, Tomb Raider II + Golden Mask, and Tomb Raider III + The Lost Artifact. Now just under $15, if we're crunching numbers, it's like getting three games for just $5 each. What a value!

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown: was $40 now $19 at nintendo.com Since its release in January 2024, it's been getting rave reviews from satisfied Switch owners. I played the demo when it launched and loved it so much that I ended up buying it for my collection. It has great action, epic boss battles, and smooth combat reminiscent of God of War and Heavenly Sword. If adventure games are your bag, add it to your collection and immerse yourself in a Persian mythological fantasy game.

Dave the Diver: was $20 now $13 at nintendo.com Save $7 on Dave the Diver and snag it for just under $13. I watched the trailer, and it reminded me of my favorite underwater puzzle-adventure game, SILT. The main difference is that Dave the Diver is an adventure, RPG, and management hybrid game all in one. By day, you explore the wonder of the Blue Hole, a beautiful 2D/3D deep-sea environment. By night, you manage a successful exotic sushi restaurant. If you like quirky characters and humor in narrative, you'll love Dave the Diver. If you're on the fence, Nintendo offers a demo for you to try before you buy.

Ace Attorney: Investigations Collection: was $39 now $29 at nintendo.com Here's another great value game in which you save $10 on Ace Attorney: Investigations Collection. Both games are optimized in Full HD and feature all-new designs for the chibi characters. If you're feeling nostalgic, the classic pixel art style is also available. Step into the shoes of Miles Edgeworth, the prosecutor of all prosecutors from the Ace Attorney mainline games!