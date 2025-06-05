Stop searching: The Switch 2 is on sale at Antonline
Retailer Antonline has just stocked several bundles of Nintendo Switch 2 products, and Laptop Mag understands that stock will be replenished throughout the day to accommodate different time zones.
Five Nintendo Switch 2 bundles are available as of this writing, and all come with collectible figurines. Some have the Switch 2 Pro controller, some have digital editions of the two Legend of Zelda games, either in digital download or the physical game.
The search is over — snag up these Switch 2 bundles before they sell out.
Includes:
Nintendo Switch 2 Console
Includes The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
Includes amiibo Riju: The Legend of Zelda Series
Includes amiibo Sidon: The Legend of Zelda Series
Includes amiibo Tulin: The Legend of Zelda Series
Includes:
Nintendo Switch 2 Console
Includes The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
Includes amiibo Riju: The Legend of Zelda Series
Includes amiibo Sidon: The Legend of Zelda Series
Includes amiibo Tulin: The Legend of Zelda Series
Includes:
Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle
Includes Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller
Includes The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Digital Download)
Includes amiibo Riju: The Legend of Zelda Series
Includes amiibo Sidon: The Legend of Zelda Series
Includes:
Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle
Includes Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller
Includes The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Digital Download)
Includes amiibo Riju: The Legend of Zelda Series
Includes amiibo Sidon: The Legend of Zelda Series
Includes:
Nintendo Switch 2 Console
Includes Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller
Includes The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Digital Download)
Includes amiibo Riju: The Legend of Zelda Series
Includes amiibo Sidon: The Legend of Zelda Series
Includes:
Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle
Includes Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller
Includes The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Digital Download)
Includes amiibo Riju: The Legend of Zelda Series
Includes amiibo Sidon: The Legend of Zelda Series
