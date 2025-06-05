Recommended reading

Stop searching: The Switch 2 is on sale at Antonline

A hand holding the Switch 2 in handheld mode while running Mario Kart World at the Switch 2 NYC preview event on April 4, 2025
(Image credit: Photo by Stevie Bonifield for Laptop Mag)

Retailer Antonline has just stocked several bundles of Nintendo Switch 2 products, and Laptop Mag understands that stock will be replenished throughout the day to accommodate different time zones.

Five Nintendo Switch 2 bundles are available as of this writing, and all come with collectible figurines. Some have the Switch 2 Pro controller, some have digital editions of the two Legend of Zelda games, either in digital download or the physical game.

The search is over — snag up these Switch 2 bundles before they sell out.

Nintendo Switch 2 + 'Tears of the Kingdom' bundle
Nintendo Switch 2 + 'Tears of the Kingdom' bundle: $619.95 at antonline

Includes:

Nintendo Switch 2 Console

Includes The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Includes amiibo Riju: The Legend of Zelda Series

Includes amiibo Sidon: The Legend of Zelda Series

Includes amiibo Tulin: The Legend of Zelda Series

Nintendo Switch 2 'Breath of the Wild' bundle
Nintendo Switch 2 'Breath of the Wild' bundle: $609.95 at antonline

Includes:

Nintendo Switch 2 Console

Includes The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Includes amiibo Riju: The Legend of Zelda Series

Includes amiibo Sidon: The Legend of Zelda Series

Includes amiibo Tulin: The Legend of Zelda Series

Nintendo Switch 2 'Mario Kart World' bundle, Pro controller, 'Tears of the Kingdom' (digital)
Nintendo Switch 2 'Mario Kart World' bundle, Pro controller, 'Tears of the Kingdom' (digital): $724.95 at antonline

Includes:

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle

Includes Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller

Includes The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Digital Download)

Includes amiibo Riju: The Legend of Zelda Series

Includes amiibo Sidon: The Legend of Zelda Series

Nintendo Switch 2 'Mario Kart World' bundle, Pro controller, 'Tears of the Kingdom'
Nintendo Switch 2 'Mario Kart World' bundle, Pro controller, 'Tears of the Kingdom': $724.95 at antonline

Includes:

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle

Includes Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller

Includes The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Digital Download)

Includes amiibo Riju: The Legend of Zelda Series

Includes amiibo Sidon: The Legend of Zelda Series

Nintendo Switch 2 'Breath of the Wild' bundle (digital)
Nintendo Switch 2 'Breath of the Wild' bundle (digital): $664.95 at antonline

Includes:

Nintendo Switch 2 Console

Includes Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller

Includes The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Digital Download)

Includes amiibo Riju: The Legend of Zelda Series

Includes amiibo Sidon: The Legend of Zelda Series

Nintendo Switch 2 'Mario Kart World' bundle + 'Tears of the Kingdom' (digital)
Nintendo Switch 2 'Mario Kart World' bundle + 'Tears of the Kingdom' (digital): $724.95 at antonline

Includes: 

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle

Includes Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller

Includes The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Digital Download)

Includes amiibo Riju: The Legend of Zelda Series

Includes amiibo Sidon: The Legend of Zelda Series

