You might think your Switch 2 preorder is safe. It might not be

Are you getting your Switch 2?

The Nintendo Switch 2 launches on June 5, and it's been a roller coaster of emotions for gamers. When the Switch follow-up was revealed on April 2, there were some concerns over the console's $450 price tag as well as the $80 price tag for Mario Kart World. Those concerns were quickly overshadowed when Nintendo announced a delay in preordering in the U.S. due to tariffs announced by President Donald Trump on the same day.

Nintendo did open preorders, and they quickly sold out. However, those retailers are now letting some customers know that Switch 2 consoles are not coming for them.

On the Switch 2 subreddit, thread after thread has appeared of individuals receiving notices from Walmart that their preorders have been canceled. There were other threads involving Target and Best Buy orders as well.

Why are Switch 2 preorders getting canceled?

A post dated May 31 claims a Walmart preorder was canceled and more cancellations were coming.

"Ended up as one of the fallen," the poster said. "Called immediately they said they’re canceling a ton of orders until the July restock."

Walmart didn't immediately respond to a request for confirmation about the Switch 2 preorder cancellations.

This, however, doesn't appear to be the case for some of the cancellations posted on Reddit. In many cases, the individuals confirmed there were issues with payment authorizations. Retailers have been sending emails confirming Switch 2 preorders over the past week, and with those confirmations, they are also charging the credit cards used for the original April orders. If there are any issues preventing a charge from being authorized, the result is a cancellation of the preorder.

U.K. gamers experienced a similar concern over preorders. Game posted a notice on May 29 that it was canceling orders.

"We understand how disappointing this is, especially for those who have been eagerly awaiting their order," the retailer said in its statement. "If your order was impacted, please know that we're doing everything we can and will be in touch with further updates and next steps."

What can gamers do if their Switch 2 preorder is canceled?

While retailers like Best Buy and Walmart are selling their Switch 2 units via preorders, other stores will have some consoles in stock on June 5.

GameStop, Target, Costco, and Staples confirmed they will have Switch 2 consoles at some of their stores. How many will be available is the big question, but it's likely that those wanting to buy a Switch 2 will head to the stores early.