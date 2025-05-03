Switch 2 is almost here, but a recent Switch update caused problems—here’s how Nintendo responded

The Nintendo Switch 2 is a little over a month away from the June 5 launch after a rollercoaster ride from the $80 price tag for Mario Kart World to the delay of preorders thanks to President Donald Trump's tariffs.

In preparation for the Switch 2 launch, Nintendo dropped a big update for the original Switch that was supposed to prep the console for the release of its successor so people can easily move their old library to the new console. Like everything else that happened in April, there was a problem.

Switch Firmware Update Version 20.0.0 went up on April 29 for download. The big change was the system transfer function, allowing those with an original Switch to do a system transfer to the Switch 2 via local communication. This is similar to when buying a new phone and transferring the data from the old phone to the new one. And like it's done on smartphones, once the transfer is complete, the old Switch reverts to factory settings.

The option also allows for the system data to be uploaded to a dedicated server. This lets someone save their settings to Nintendo's server, sell their Switch, and when they get the Switch 2, they'll be able to download their system data to the new console.

However, there was a problem.

After installing the update, some Switches began crashing and displaying Error Code 2206-1015.

Nintendo confirmed the issue, according to a translated tweet from May 2 on its support Twitter account.

"We are currently receiving inquiries from some customers about the occurrence of 'Error Code: 2206-1015' after updating to Nintendo Switch system version 20.0.0," the company wrote. "We are currently investigating how to deal with this issue. We apologize for the inconvenience, and ask that you wait for further information."

On May 2, Nintendo released firmware version 20.0.1, which specifically addressed the error from the previous firmware.

Aside from the system transfer option, firmware update 20.0.0 included a slew of other changes intended to get Switch owners ready for the Switch 2.

After the update is installed, purchased digital Switch games, DLC, and other free software will be displayed as virtual game cards. They can be loaded and ejected between two Switch systems, and lent to other members of a Nintendo Account family group. There is also a new option to restrict access to virtual game cards via a PIN or signing in to a Nintendo Account.

GameShare is also available after the update. This allows compatible software from a Switch 2 to be shared with other nearby consoles. Mario Kart World is one game with this new feature.

The Switch 2 will launch on June 5, starting at $450 for the console and $500 for the Mario Kart World bundle. Preorders for the Switch successor have been sold out at retailers, but Nintendo is offering those interested an option to purchase the console directly from the company. However, Nintendo did warn those who want to buy directly from Nintendo that the new console might be delivered sometime after June 5.