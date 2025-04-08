Nintendo's President has some ominous news about the Switch 2 price

The Nintendo Switch 2's unveiling brought exciting game announcements like Donkey Kong Bonanza and The Duskbloods, but hardware and software prices have left a sour taste in the mouths of fans around the world.

Switch 2 games like Mario Kart World will cost $79.99, alongside the console itself starting at $449.99, and these prices have kept many apprehensive.

That situation has since worsened as Nintendo delayed preorders for the Switch 2 in the U.S. on Friday from its initial date of April 9.

In a statement to outlets like IGN made on Friday, Nintendo claims that the company will no longer be hitting that date "in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions." Switch 2 will still launch June 5, however.

Nintendo President of America Doug Bowser has spoken to several outlets about the preorder delay, tariffs, and game prices, and it could point to an even more expensive future for the console.

NPR interviewed Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser about the Switch 2's pricing, and it cleared the air on some of our most pressing questions.

When asked if the high price of the Switch 2 was already accounting for global tariffs, Bowser made it clear that's not the case, as those prices "were made based on previous tariffs, and there was no impact from previous tariffs." Nintendo is still in the middle of "actively assessing what the impact" of the tariffs may be.

The expensive $449.99 base price of the Switch 2 does not account for Trump's new tariffs, which means the price could rise even higher if Nintendo adjusts costs to accomodate for them.

In the same NPR interview, Bowser claims that the company has been "able to build up inventories over the past few months and be in a good position as we head into the launch period." This is good news for now, as this initial stock might not be impacted.

Washington Post also interviewed Bowser, and we learned more about game prices. He claims that the $79.99 price point isn't one-size-fits-all, as it will change depending on the title. He said, "You can anticipate that there will be variable pricing, and we haven't set a benchmark."

This is in line with what Bill Trinen, Nintendo of America's Vice President of Product and Player Experience, said in an interview with IGN on Monday. Trinen said, "Our general approach is really just focus on what's the content, what's the value, and what's an appropriate price based on that."

In other words, Nintendo believes Mario Kart World is worth $79.99, but that won't reflect all future Switch 2 games.

What does this mean for the Switch 2?

Switch 2 preorders were delayed and are no longer going live April 9, and we now know that the current price of the console doesn't reflect the impact expected from Trump's tariffs.

Connecting these two events, it's possible that the pre-order delay is the result of Nintendo not being comfortable putting an official price point on the console as a result of the tariffs.

It could also be a sign that the $449.99 price point many found so expensive could only get worse.

Bowser even confirmed in his interview with NPR that "Things may change in the days ahead. So we're just watching and trying to understand what that impact might be and what actions we might have to take."

Analyst firm DFC Intelligence believes that we could see up to a 20% increase in cost for the console as a result of the 24% tariff on goods from Japan. This could mean the Switch 2's base model might get as expensive as $539.99.

Considering the original cost is already concerning fans, a price increase this drastic could be a hurdle that Nintendo struggles to overcome, but it looks like only time will tell just how expensive the Switch 2 actually is.