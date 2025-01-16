Nintendo Switch 2 revealed: Here's everything we know

Refresh

(Image credit: Nintendo) The Nintendo Switch 2's sudden unveiling this morning is no shock considering how much of the console has already leaked, and there's plenty of details we can discern from this small video. The first big thing is that the Nintendo Switch 2 is backwards compatible with the original Nintendo Switch. This means that the games you own for the original console should work on the Switch 2. However, a disclaimer at the end of the video claims "Certain Nintendo Switch games may not be supported on or fully compatible with Nintendo Switch 2," which means some titles simply won't work. Nintendo claims it will share the full list of details on which games these are on its website at a later date, but for now, we're hoping the percentage of games that don't work is as low as possible.

Stay tuned for a closer look at #NintendoSwitch2 in #NintendoDirect: Nintendo Switch 2 – 4.2.2025, airing on April 2nd. The broadcast time will be shared at a later date. ► https://t.co/HQELjoos1U pic.twitter.com/ASRURXzwiHJanuary 16, 2025 Nintendo has announced that there will be a proper Nintendo Direct dedicated to the Switch 2 on April 2. It's not close by any means, as that's around two months, but we're expecting a deeper dive into new games, functionality, hardware, and hopefully a further breakdown on what that new, mysterious button actually is!

Go hands-on with #NintendoSwitch2 at Nintendo Switch 2 Experience events in New York, Los Angeles, and Dallas!A free Nintendo Account is required to register.Find out more: https://t.co/EECzR6hCk3 pic.twitter.com/Ky1NUaiDahJanuary 16, 2025 Register now on Nintendo's website to get a rare opportunity to go hands-on with the Nintendo Switch 2. The events will take place in New York, Los Angeles, and Dallas, while the ticket registration begins on January 17 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET.

(Image credit: Nintendo) While we can expect a deeper break down on the Nintendo Switch 2's functionality at a later date (specifically April 2), there's still plenty of theorizing to do now. On Wednesday I wrote about how the mysterious new button on the Nintendo Switch 2 may fail to impress, following leaks from the Nintendo Switch 2 Discord where the users successfully datamined the Switch OS, alongside SDK (Software Development Kit) leaks, that revealed the presence of chat functionality on the console. This is codenamed "Campus" and would be utilized through the heavily leaked "C" button. This leak suggested the inclusion of group chats of up to 12 users, alongside technology that allows screen sharing, but one part of the Nintendo Switch 2's unveiling is throwing us off: That new and mysterious button doesn't actually have a "C" on it. It's completely blank. While we're not entirely sure if this is just a result of the video being an early showcase and Nintendo doesn't want to reveal all of its cards quite yet, it is a bit curious. Perhaps this "Campus" functionality isn't actually real? Regardless, we won't know the truth until April 2.

(Image credit: Nintendo) How much will the Switch 2 cost? $399 could be the ballpark for this new device based on the $299 debut price of the Switch 1 in 2017 and the $349 debut cost of the Switch OLED in 2021. There will be a few factors driving any possible cost increases: Inflation, better technology, and any looming tariffs from the incoming Trump Administration on China. Although, in July news broke that Nintendo would move Switch production to Vietnam. This estimate is in line with previous leaks, as an employee who works at Micromania, which is a French retailer, claims that the Nintendo Switch 2 has a price point of $399. We expect the price to be same in USD. It also has 25 games ready for launch according to the same leak.

(Image credit: Nintendo) While the Nintendo Switch 2 teaser doesn’t give away many concrete details, it feeds into the narrative that in a past generation, this may have simply been the Nintendo Switch XL. It’s a bit larger and offers some small touches, like correcting the kickstand that was criticized from the moment the original Nintendo Switch launch trailer debuted. We do know about the existence of a new button, now confirmed by its clear presence in the announcement video. And while rumors are deeming it the "C" button, we're anticipating learning more about its function. All in all, Nintendo needs to do considerable work at its April 2 event to lay out eight years of advancements in this hardware.

(Image credit: Nintendo) With the Switch 2 finally revealed, we can all finally switch speculative gears from console to games. The tipster that originally hinted at today’s reveal earlier in the week, Nate The Hate, recently shared a list of titles we could expect to arrive on the console pointing to Mario Kart (which is also featured in today’s first-look trailer) as a launch title.



Other titles mentioned were Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Assassin’s Creed Mirage. With the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, Metal Gear Solid: Delta also expected to make its way to Switch 2 when it launches later this year.

(Image credit: Nintendo) Games, and specifically first-party Nintendo games, are the lifeblood of any new Nintendo console, and we only saw Mario Kart in this teaser. Obviously, this could be a huge piece of what Nintendo is holding back, either until the April 2 event, or it could drip out additional games between now and then to keep the Switch 2 in everyone’s mind until then. I was certainly among the many who could have simply had Breath of the Wild fused into my Switch when I bought it at launch, and it would have been the better part of a year before I had any complaints about that situation. I own and love Mario Kart, but it’s not a system seller. What is the game for the Switch 2 to force owners of the original Switch or a Switch OLED to upgrade?

(Image credit: Nintendo) Will it be OLED? Based on the teaser trailer released today, we don't know if the Nintendo Switch 2 will have an OLED screen. The Switch 1 memorably was re-released with an OLED screen in 2021. While our money is on the Switch 2 arriving with an OLED screen out of the gate, it will be interesting to see how Nintendo moves, considering that trading on Nintendo stock trading more than doubled the day of the Switch 1 OLED announcement on July 6, 2021. One rumor from 91mobiles via OnLeaks suggests that the Nintendo Switch 2 will launch with a larger, 8.4-inch OLED panel. While we're not sure how viable this is, the leaked renders of the Switch 2 as provided look pretty close to how the actual console appears in the announcement trailer, so it's possible that this is real. Regardless, we'll know the truth in April.

(Image credit: Nintendo) Another new flourish for the Joy-Cons is that they might actually operate as a mouse . While Nintendo hasn't necessarily confirmed this yet, a portion of the announcement video showcases the Joy-Cons gliding across a surface like race cars, and while it may simply seem like a silly Mario Kart nod, it could actually be hinting at the mouse functionality. Outside of some Mario Party mini-games or a new Mario Paint, I supposed that could make the Switch 2 more adept as a device for general web browsing.

(Image credit: Nintendo) There’s obviously still a lot we don’t know, and our bigger picture question remains: Will Nintendo’s upgrades all add up to a console that justifies the “2” moniker? Nintendo Switch revolutionized both handheld and console gaming, yielding what many consider to be the company's most successful hardware yet. In other words, it's a lot to live up to, and we can't help but wonder if its successor can live up to the hype. We’re not going to have an answer until closer to April most likely, but it’s nice to know that a verdict is around the corner.

First Nintendo Switch Commercial - YouTube Watch On The magnetic joy-con attachment on the Switch 2, instead of the original's click-in mechanism, gives way to a question about this new device: If it doesn’t click, is it a Switch? The “click” sound was a memorable part of the marketing for the original 2017. Of course, beyond us just being a bit silly, that doesn't matter anywhere near as much as functionality (although we'd definitely miss the satisfaction of the click). It’s easy to see the benefits of a Joy-Con that you can just snap on instead of having to slide in, but we're wondering about sturdiness – let’s hope those magnets really hold their place once you’re actually gaming on this thing.

(Image credit: Nintendo) Joy-con drift may be no more with the Switch 2! A year ago, Nintendo patented Hall effect switches, suggesting that the drift associated with Switch 1 may be a thing of the past. Due to how Hall effect functions, it physically won't suffer from the issues that lead to drift in the first place, like wear and tear. Utilizing magnetic fields could be a huge shift in the design for the Switch 2, and would result in a far more durable console and could address one of the original Switch's largest issues.

(Image credit: Nintendo) One small detail for all the Mario Kart fans out there is that the new game seemingly supports 24-player racing. Buckle up, shells are going to fly with that many people racing at once. While we don't know the official title, it's being deemed by fans as Mario Kart 9. However, it's entirely possible that the company opts does without the numbers and follows in the footsteps of Super Mario Party for Nintendo Switch, offering a soft reboot of such by simply calling it Mario Kart.

(Image credit: Nintendo) Earlier this month, photos leaked of a 60W dock for the Switch 2 emerged. We know for a fact that the machine will have better visuals and performance, but this could give us a rough idea of how big of a leap to expect. After all, the Switch 1 dock is powered by 39W. This also means that your old Switch 1 charging cable may not be totally compatible with the new dock because it won’t put through enough power to run your Switch 2 to its full potential.

(Image credit: Nintendo) While it's nice to see that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be backwards compatible with Nintendo Switch games, it's unclear whether the inverse is true. With regard to Xbox and PlayStation, there are still plenty of next-gen titles playable on last-gen hardware. Will people be forced to upgrade to play new games?