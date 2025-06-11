Look out for a Nintendo Switch 2 restock today at Best Buy

Since launching on June 5, the Nintendo Switch 2 has been going in and out of stock online and in stores. In just four days, over 3.5 million units have been sold worldwide, and retailers can't seem to keep them on the shelves.

If you want to buy a Nintendo Switch 2, don't give up hope just yet.

As announced in a customer email alert this morning, Best Buy is planning a Nintendo Switch 2 restock online today, June 11. The exact time of this shock drop is unknown, so I recommend you check the link often.

The Nintendo Switch 2 costs $449, whereas the Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle is priced at $499. Mario fans will want to go for the latter since it includes a full game download of Mario Kart World (valued at $80).

In our hands-on Switch 2 review, we liked its surprisingly lightweight design and new magnetic Joy-Cons, which have a satisfying click when connected.

As expected, once the pre-order flood gates opened back in April, it didn't take long for the Switch 2 to reach sold-out status. However, restocks on this high-demand handheld are inevitable, so don't give up hope.

If I wanted to buy Nintendo's new console, I'd head over to my local Best Buy, as the Nintendo Switch 2 and Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle are available in-store only. I recommend you call ahead to confirm stock status.

Walmart is another trusted retail source for the Switch 2 and Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle. I'd also snag some Switch 2 games and accessories while I'm at it.

So what's new with the Switch 2?

Nintendo's new game console features a larger 7.9-inch 1080p LCD touchscreen with HDR support and plays games up to 120 fps. What's more, the TV dock supports 4K to level the playing field with the PS5.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is backward compatible with physical and digital Nintendo Switch games. However, some existing games may not be fully compatible or have start-up issues on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Rest assured, Nintendo is continuously working hard to improve these compatibility issues.

If you want a gaming console that supports 4K and easily goes from TV mode to handheld, the Switch 2 is worth checking out.

Where to buy the Nintendo Switch 2

Best Buy

Nintendo Switch 2 : $449 at Best Buy As of noon on June 11, the Nintendo Switch 2 is now available for purchase online at Best Buy for in store pickup. You can purchase the Nintendo Switch 2 for $449 at a Best Buy near yet. Check your local Best Buy locations for stock status. Key specs: 7.9-inch 1080p LCD touch screen, HDR support, up to 120 fps, TV dock supports 4K, GameChat, 256GB of storage, expandable via microSD Express cards.

Nintendo Switch 2 + MarioKart World Bundle: $499 at Best Buy As of noon on June 11, the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart Bundle is now available for purchase online at Best Buy for in-store pickup. You may purchase Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle for $499 in-store at Best Buy. Check your local Best Buy locations for stock status. This bundle includes: a Nintendo Switch 2 Console, a full game download of Mario Kart World, a light blue Joy-Con 2, a light red Joy-Con 2 (R), a Nintendo Switch 2 AC adapter, a USB-C charging cable, a Nintendo Switch 2 Dock, a Joy-Con 2 Grip, 2 x Joy-Con 2 Straps, and an ultra high-speed HDMI cable. Key specs: 7.9-inch 1080p LCD touch screen, HDR support, up to 120 fps, TV dock supports 4K, GameChat, 256GB of storage, expandable via microSD Express cards.

Walmart

Nintendo Switch 2 : $449 at Walmart You can buy the Nintendo Switch 2 for $449 in store at Walmart. Check your local Walmart stores for stock status. Features: 7.9-inch 1080p LCD touch screen, HDR support, up to 120 fps, TV dock supports 4K, GameChat, 256GB of storage, expandable via microSD Express cards.

Nintendo Switch 2 + MarioKart World Bundle: $499 at Walmart You can buy the Nintendo Switch 2 + MarioKart World Bundle for $499 in store at Walmart. Check your local Walmart stores for stock status. Key specs: 7.9-inch 1080p LCD touch screen, HDR support, up to 120 fps, TV dock supports 4K, GameChat, 256GB of storage, expandable via microSD Express cards.

Amazon

Nintendo Switch 2 : $449 at Amazon Amazon's Nintendo Switch 2 listing has yet to go live, however, you can buy Switch 2 games and must-have Switch 2 accessories like protective carrying cases, screen protectors, steering wheels, and more. Features: 7.9-inch 1080p LCD touch screen, HDR support, up to 120 fps, TV dock supports 4K, GameChat, 256GB of storage, expandable via microSD Express cards.

Nintendo Switch 2 + MarioKart World Bundle: $499 at Amazon Amazon's listing for the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle has yet to go live. However, you can buy must-have Switch 2 accessories like protective carrying cases, screen protectors, steering wheels, and more. This bundle includes: a Nintendo Switch 2 Console, a full game download of Mario Kart World, a light blue Joy-Con 2, a light red Joy-Con 2 (R), a Nintendo Switch 2 AC adapter, a USB-C charging cable, a Nintendo Switch 2 Dock, a Joy-Con 2 Grip, 2 x Joy-Con 2 Straps, and an ultra high-speed HDMI cable. Features: 7.9-inch 1080p LCD touch screen, HDR support, up to 120 fps, TV dock supports 4K, GameChat, 256GB of storage, expandable via microSD Express cards.

GameStop

Nintendo Switch 2 : $449 at GameStop You can buy the Nintendo Switch 2 for $449 at GameStop. As of June 5, it's unavailable online, however, I would check my local GameStop for inventory status. Key specs: 7.9-inch 1080p LCD touch screen, HDR support, up to 120 fps, TV dock supports 4K, GameChat, 256GB of storage, expandable via microSD Express cards.

Nintendo Switch 2 + MarioKart World Bundle: $499 at GameStop You may buy the Nintendo Switch 2 + MarioKart World Bundle for $499 at GameStop. As of June 5, it's unavailable online, however, I would check my local GameStop for inventory status. Key specs: 7.9-inch 1080p LCD touch screen, HDR support, up to 120 fps, TV dock supports 4K, GameChat, 256GB of storage, expandable via microSD Express cards.

Switch 2 Accessories

Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector: $40 at Walmart Protect your investment with the Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case for $40. This is a must-have accessory if you plan on undocking your Switch 2 and taking your games to go. What's great about this official Nintendo Switch 2 case is that it's stylish and ships with a screen protector and cleaning cloth. Price check: Best Buy $40 (in store only)

Nintendo Switch 2 — FAQ

Will all Nintendo Switch games work on the Switch 2?

The good news is that the Nintendo Switch 2 is backward compatible with existing physical and digital Nintendo Switch games.

The bad news is that some games may not be fully compatible or have start-up issues on the Nintendo Switch 2. However, Nintendo is continuously working hard in conjunction with game developers to improve compatibility issues.

So far, Nintendo has confirmed its Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit is not compatible with the Switch 2.

Will Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons work on the Switch 2?

Yes, Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers with work on the Nintendo Switch 2.

You may pair them by connecting them wirelessly via Bluetooth to the console. Keep in mind that games have features unique to Joy-Con 2, like mouse controls.

Can I use the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller with the Switch 2?

Yes, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller will also work on the Nintendo Switch 2.

However, you might want to invest in the new $85 Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller to get the most out of the new Switch 2 console.

The Switch 2 Pro controller features HD Rumble 2, motion controls, built-in amiibo support, a capture button, a C Button for GameChat, mappable GL/GR buttons, and a 3.5mm audio jack.