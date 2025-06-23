My favorite game I’ve never played is rumored to come to the Switch 2

Donkey Kong Bananza wasn’t enough for you? Well, Nintendo might be cooking up another Nintendo Direct slated for July that’ll throw some more meat on the bones that is the Switch 2’s GameCube catalog, and deliver some surprises that’ll make fans go wild.

My favorite game I’ve never played is, of course, Metaphor: ReFantazio, which feels more at home on the Switch 2 than it does any other console due to its Persona roots. I am unbelievably hyped to play that game — everything about it screams me, but I just haven’t had the time. If it jumps on the Switch 2, however, I can easily squeeze in some play time wherever I go.

But Metaphor: ReFantazio isn’t the only title rumored to drop on the Nintendo Switch 2. If Donkey Kong Bananza didn’t sell you on the Switch 2, this Nintendo Direct just might.

Editor's Choice Nintendo Switch 2 : $449 at Best Buy You can purchase the Nintendo Switch 2 for $449 at a Best Buy near you. Check your local Best Buy locations for stock status. In our Nintendo Switch 2 review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars and gave it our Editor's Choice Award for its sharp 120Hz display, powerful overall performance, and improved Joy-Con 2 controllers. Though we wish it had an OLED display, its solid speakers, decent battery life, and impressive TV mode performance make up for it. The Switch 2's significant performance upgrade makes it a worthy successor to the first-generation Switch. Key specs: 7.9-inch 1080p LCD touch screen, HDR support, up to 120 fps, TV dock supports 4K, GameChat, 256GB of storage, expandable via microSD Express cards.

The July Nintendo Direct and all its goodies

What most people are going to be excited for, however, is Animal Crossing.

The source of the leak is YouTuber Beatemups, who revealed it on the Nontendo Podcast (they didn’t disclose their source). Apparently, the icon Animal Crossing character Isabelle will appear and throw a “2026” at us. I cannot think of something to sell the Switch 2 faster than it already is than a new Animal Crossing game.

They also rattled off a list of titles that I’m so excited to see make their way to the Switch 2, including Death Stranding Director’s Cut and The Witcher 3 — these are a pair of peak AAA games that Nintendo fans deserve to experience.

Death Stranding feels especially great for a handheld experience — you can jog on a treadmill and play (actually, maybe don’t do that). Apparently, we’ll finally get the release date for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, as well.

(Image credit: ATLUS)

Then there’s the slew of GameCube games that’ll be shadow dropping during the Nintendo Direct. One leaked title tied to this is Pokémon Colosseum. I was obsessed with the original Pokémon Stadium on the Nintendo 64, and this is a spiritual successor that adds more RPG elements on top of the standard turn-based combat. It’s more in line with the average Pokémon title, minus random encounters. You get Pokémon by stealing them instead (wild, right?).

This is a pretty meaty Nintendo Direct, although there aren't any new titles here, except for Animal Crossing. Weirdly, companies struggle to align most of their new consoles with their flagship titles. Again, the biggest thing we got for the Switch 2 was Mario Kart World. However, Donkey Kong Bananza launches just a month later, and it looks to be quite the impressive game.

I hope the rumors about the July Nintendo Direct come to fruition, especially about Metaphor: ReFantazio, but you should take everything with a healthy dose of skepticism. Even if these plans were true at one point, plans change.