Switch 2 reviews: What the critics love — and don't love — about it

After months of anticipation, the Switch 2 is finally here, and the early reactions are good news for Nintendo and gamers alike.

Thursday was the launch day for the Switch 2, and even within the first 24 hours, we're already getting an idea of how it runs and feels outside of closely monitored Nintendo demos.

If you're still wondering whether it's worth waiting in a long line at your nearest gaming store to get your hands on a Switch 2, you may want to check restocks sooner rather than later because it sounds like you're missing out.

Here's a look at what the early reviews for the Switch 2 are saying, including the highlight that could win over reluctant Switch 1 owners.

The new Joy-Cons are a huge improvement

Nintendo Switch 2 Unboxing & First Gameplay! - YouTube Watch On

The new-and-improved Joy-Cons are arguably the most important highlight of the Switch 2 in early reviews.

In his unboxing video, YouTuber Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) said, "These Joy-Cons are so much better than the old ones."

He also praised the larger overall size of the new Joy-Cons, including the larger buttons and joysticks, and improved ergonomics. However, Brownlee raised the question of durability with the pins that connect the Joy-Cons to Switch 2. Attaching and removing the new Joy-Cons is more fluid, but that single pin connecting them does seem like it could be fragile if you aren't careful.

TechRadar's Lance Ulanoff shared similar praise for the new Joy-Cons, commenting in an X posts, "First impressions: It's relatively thin and light but has a density or heft to it that gives it a quality feel. The ergonomics are solid. Love that the Joy-Cons snap on and off magnetically."

Not everyone was totally satisfied with the design, though. YouTuber Austin Evans answered some FAQs in his hands-on video with the Switch 2, where he compared it to handheld gaming PCs and the Switch Lite.

"I think [the Switch 2] is slightly too big, if I'm honest with you, but you're talking to a guy who likes the Switch Lite," Evans said. He added, "The Switch Lite is still the superior size, but the Switch 2 is fine."

This is a valid criticism since the larger display may make the Switch 2 a bit more unwieldy to hold, especially for gamers with small hands. If you're used to the compact Switch Lite, the ergonomics of the larger Switch 2 may take some getting used to.

The 120Hz refresh rate looks great — when it's available

One of the Switch 2's biggest selling points is its larger, higher-quality display, which supports up to 4K resolution and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. However, you might have a hard time testing out those display options at first since you'll need a TV with a compatible resolution and games that support the higher resolution and refresh rate.

Austin Evans explained this in his video: "You can only do 120Hz if you're at 1080p or 1440p."

That applies to internal and external displays. Only a handful of games currently support those higher display options, though. As Brownlee pointed out in his unboxing video, Mario Kart World is the best way to experience the 120Hz display, at least for right now.

Brownlee praised the display, saying, "The 7.9-inch display looks way better; 120Hz looks so much better."

When comparing the Switch 2 to the Switch OLED, Brownlee also made a good point about the lack of OLED on the Switch 2: "At the end of the day, most people just want a bigger screen, and that's what the Switch 2 is delivering. We also fully expect, if we're being reasonable, there's probably going to be a Switch 2 OLED at some point."

As much as the Switch 2 is off to a good start, this is a crucial point to consider if you're considering buying one. If you don't mind waiting, you might be better off holding out for the Switch 2 OLED. By the time it comes out, perhaps a couple of years from now, many more games will be available specifically for the Switch 2 and designed to take advantage of the newer hardware.

The UI and eShop are noticeably smoother

While games and hardware are probably top-of-mind for most gamers, it's also nice to hear that the Switch 2's UI and eShop seem to be smoother and cleaner than they were on the Switch 1.

You might not notice the difference at first. As Evans remarked, "The Switch 2 seems to have almost the exact same software. It's a little different. You can see that the UI is a little cleaner-looking on [the] Switch 2 compared to Switch 1."

Tabitha Baker of GamesRadar+ agreed, saying, "This is pretty much the same deal as you'll find on the original, barring some GameChat functionality and slicker highlighting across the main screen."

TechRadar's Rhys Wood praised the new-and-improved eShop on the Switch 2 in his live review, saying, "I can confirm the [eShop] experience is a heck of a lot smoother now. Individual store listings can cycle trailers and screenshots very smoothly, and everything just seems to be organized a lot better. Additionally, I've noticed that download speeds appear to be much faster than they were on the base Switch model."

Should you buy the Switch 2?

People lined up along a Manhattan street on Wednesday, waiting to play the Switch 2 at an event at the Nintendo store. It went on sale Thursday. (Image credit: Future)

Considering all of these initial first impressions, is it worth waiting in those long lines or vigilantly watching restock notifications to try to get your hands on a Switch 2?

Possibly, although there are reasons to wait. The Switch 2 genuinely does have some major improvements over the original, specifically the greatly improved Joy-Cons and a much higher-quality display. If you can afford the price tag (at least $449) and you have an opportunity to purchase one, the Switch 2 offers a nice upgrade over its predecessor.

With that said, there are a couple of reasons it might be worth waiting on the Switch 2. For starters, buying one at launch is very challenging due to the sheer demand for this console. If you're happy with your current Switch, you can save yourself some trouble by waiting until this initial hype cools down. For instance, if you wait until Black Friday, you might even be able to get your Switch 2 on sale.

On a practical level, there aren't many games specifically for the Switch 2 available yet. So, you're not missing out on a lot at the moment. More games designed for this new hardware will be available as we get closer to the end of the year.

Lastly, as mentioned above, it's worth considering the possibility of a Switch 2 OLED down the line. If you recently purchased an original Switch or can't afford the Switch 2 right now, you might be better off saving your money until an even better Switch 2 with an OLED display comes along.

If you just can't wait to play the new Mario Kart, though, you can check live restock updates for your best shot at buying a Nintendo Switch 2.