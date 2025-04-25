Nintendo Switch 2 vs. Steam Deck: Which gaming handheld should you buy?

Nintendo finally revealed its highly-anticipated new console via the Switch 2 direct on April 2, but many fans were disappointed with its staggering $449 price tag. For many handheld gamers, the debate of buying the Switch 2 vs. a Steam Deck started almost instantly, trying to figure out which console is the better value.

The Nintendo Switch 2 and the Steam Deck are both gaming handhelds, but past that, these two consoles are pretty much a world away from each other.

The Switch 2 is capable of officially playing Nintendo titles, both new and old, on a shiny new display, but it comes with vast limitations. The Steam Deck is slightly more affordable, more customizable, and offers a larger game catalog, but it caters to a specific type of gamer.

There's no "wrong" decision here. While one console may objectively be considered better than the other, this is about more than hardware. With that, let's break down the biggest differences to consider between the Switch 2 and the Steam Deck.

Switch 2 vs Steam Deck: Pricing and configurations

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The long-awaited Nintendo Switch 2 upset many fans because of its higher price tag. Switch 2 pre-orders are live now, with the console's base model kicking off at $449 and shipping on June 5.

For that $150 increase over the original Switch, the Switch 2 promises a few worthy upgrades. Inside, it'll feature an improved custom Nvidia processor, 256GB of internal storage (up from 32GB and 64GB on Switch and Switch OLED models), and a larger 7.9-inch LCD screen with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a 1920 x 1080p resolution that can upscale to 4K (3840 x 2160) when in docked mode.

Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Best Buy The Switch 2 is available for pre-order and will ship out starting June 5, though Nintendo has said this ship date could be later for some buyers. Best Buy and most other retailers are currently sold out of the console, but keep checking around midnight every day for your best chance to snag one for yourself. Features: 7.9-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel LCD display with up to 120Hz VRR, 256GB of storage, Wi-Fi 6, 5220mAh battery (2-6.5 hours of gameplay, depending on the game)

The base Steam Deck model has just two things in common with Switch 2: 256GB of built-in storage and an LCD panel. The entry-level Steam Deck configuration features a slightly smaller 7-inch screen with a refresh rate of up to 60Hz and a 1280 x 800p resolution, along with an AMD Zen 2 4-core CPU and an RDNA 2 GPU.

With the same amount of storage, a more powerful CPU, and a smaller, lower-res display, the Steam Deck starts at $399 — $50 cheaper than the Switch 2. The Asus ROG Ally, a Windows-based console that we ranked as one of the best handheld gaming PCs, is also frequently discounted to $399.

That said, many people recommend springing for the more future-proof OLED Steam Deck model, which comes with 512GB of storage and a 7.4-inch OLED display that supports up to 90Hz. This mid-range model retails for $549.

Valve Steam Deck: $399 at store.steampowered.com Valve's base Steam Deck released over three years ago, but it's still one of the best gaming handhelds you can get your hands on today. The console rarely goes on sale, but it's worth every penny. Features: 7-inch, 1280 x 800-pixel LCD display with up to 60Hz refresh rate, 256GB of storage, Wi-Fi 5, 40Whr battery (2-8 hours of gameplay, depending on the game)

Switch 2 vs Steam Deck: Features

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Like its predecessor, the Switch 2 features two detachable, magnetic Joy-Cons, a Joy-Con controller, and a dock that allows you to connect the console to a TV or monitor for more comfortable couch gaming.

Conversely, the Steam Deck is an all-in-one unit that doesn't have detachable controllers. However, the handheld does feature four customizable back buttons and two trackpads that the Switch 2 doesn't have. You can also connect the Steam Deck to a TV or monitor, just like the Switch 2.

The Switch 2 also gains a few quality-of-life features, like an integrated chat system, mouse support built into the Joy-Cons, extra accessibility features like text-to-speech support, and a compatible camera you can purchase separately.

(Image credit: Rael Hornby / Laptop Mag)

The Steam Deck launched in February 2022 with many of these features. Through the Steam Deck, you can use Discord (the superior voice chat app), built-in text-to-speech features (although this support can vary based on the game you're playing), and a mouse via the trackpads. It also supports Bluetooth, so you can hook up an external keyboard and mouse if you'd like.

Nintendo is introducing a new Virtual Game Card feature with the Switch 2, which allows you to easily port over your Switch games to the Switch 2 and share your digital games with people for up to two weeks at a time. In comparison, the Steam Deck allows game sharing through Steam Families, shared libraries, and Remote Play Together.

One special feature the Steam Deck has that the Switch 2 doesn't is Desktop Mode, where you can treat the handheld like your own personal computer with a desktop, web browsers, and apps.

Switch 2 vs Steam Deck: Hardware

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo has released details on the Switch 2's 7.9-inch (1920 x 1080) LCD display and 256GB base storage capacity, but when it comes to the console's CPU and GPU, the company is a bit secretive.

Like the original Switch, the Switch 2 features a custom Nvidia chipset, but that's all we know officially. Nvidia does have a license to make custom ARM cores, so we think Switch 2 will have an arm-based CPU with an integrated GPU like the first Switch. We also don't officially know yet how much RAM the Switch 2 has.

Valve's Steam Deck is fully transparent about what's inside the Steam Deck, and even better, the company is clear on what you can upgrade or add to customize your handheld's hardware further.

(Image credit: Valve)

In addition to knowing the base Steam Deck comes with 256GB of storage and a 7-inch (1280 x 800) LCD panel, we know it comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 7nm AMD APU, which combines a 4-core Zen 2 CPU and an RDNA 2 GPU with 8 compute units.

You can swap out nearly every hardware component of the Steam Deck, short of the APU. Some components, like the motherboard and RAM, are much more difficult to swap out, and should only done by those incredibly comfortable with micro soldering and working with computer parts.

For budding hardware modders, however, there are a lot of hardware upgrades to explore. You can swap out the SSD (or just add extra storage via a microSD card like the Switch 2), the joysticks, the fans, the back cover, and even the display.

The amount of customization you can bring to the Steam Deck is something that Nintendo will likely never offer, so if that's important to you, the Steam Deck will likely make you happier than the Switch 2.

Switch 2 vs Steam Deck: Games

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Thanks to backward compatibility with the entire Nintendo Switch library and multiple Switch 2 titles set for launch, there's a huge catalog of games available for the Switch 2. A few Nintendo-exclusive titles we're aware of right now include Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza, and blockbuster third-party titles expected to hit the Switch 2 include Cyberpunk 2077 and Duskbloods.

Plus, with a Nintendo Switch Online membership, you'll have access to popular titles from past consoles, like NES, Super NES, Game Boy, and soon, Game Cube. This is the only official way to play emulated versions of old classics unless you have the original console and game.

Although the Switch 2 will indeed boast a vast game catalog, the amount of games available to play on the Steam Deck is unmatched.

(Image credit: Future)

At the time of writing, Steam is home to over 117,000 games. Of course, this is a mix of highly publicized AAA titles, popular indie games, and lesser-known indie titles. In essence, not every game you find through Steam will be a fully realized, beautiful experience, but the amount of games available is vast.

This access to Steam's massive library is something that most of the best handheld gaming PCs available have, like the MSI Claw 8 AI+ and the Asus ROG Ally X. Still, with Valve owning both Steam and the Steam Deck and creating a custom OS, the games run better on the Steam Deck than current competing handhelds.

Additionally, emulation is incredibly easy to do on the Steam Deck, especially with the help of popular apps like EmuDeck. By emulating titles you may have played in the past but no longer own the console for, the already massive catalog of games available for the Steam Deck expands substantially.

While there are over 117,000 games on Steam to choose from, not all of them are officially Steam Deck compatible. Most popular modern titles will be compatible, but older games or indie titles may not play well.

Bottom line

The Switch 2 is an ideal pick for those who know they'll want to buy multiple Nintendo-exclusive games in the future, already have a vast library of Switch games, or want the lighter handheld option between the Switch 2 and the Steam Deck.

For everyone else, the Steam Deck is a better handheld to invest in. For $50 less than the Switch 2, you'll get a gaming handheld that doubles as a computer, has a much larger game catalog (even without emulation) with titles that go on sale frequently, and is easy to customize, upgrade, and fix in the future if you need to.

Or, be like me and aim to own both consoles eventually. I already own a Steam Deck and an original Switch, and I plan on swapping out my Switch for a Switch 2 within the next year or so, but I'm holding out for a special edition colorway. And with Steam Deck 2 rumors stirring up, I may be swapping out my Steam Deck soon, too.