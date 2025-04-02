The Switch 2 is competing with handheld gaming PCs in one unexpected way

The Nintendo Switch 2 is finally here — we got the full reveal, price, games, and specs. There is simply too much to talk about, but I want to focus on how Nintendo is getting competitive again.

At first, I found myself upset that Nintendo decided to go with an LCD screen instead of the OLED display that they launched more recently. However, my concerns were quickly alleviated when we learned the specs.

Nintendo isn’t messing around this time, and it’s not only competing with Xbox and PlayStation but also the best handheld gaming PCs .

Nintendo Switch 2 is out here swinging

We’re not only getting a 7.9-inch display but also 1080p resolution with 120Hz refresh rate. That’s the sweet spot for gaming handhelds, as it keeps the battery loss to a minimum while also being able to experience smooth, crisp gameplay.

What really shook me, however, was Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. When connected to the dock, you can experience Metroid in 4K clocked at 60 frames per second. There are AAA titles that launch on Xbox and PlayStation that can’t even do that (I’m looking at you, Starfield ).

You may argue that it’s not as graphically demanding as those titles, however, it doesn’t change the fact that Nintendo is elevating its exclusive games to the height of its competitors. Nintendo is also taking swings at other handhelds because they don’t support docks that can bring them to 4K.

Even its price, at $449, is technically competitive with other gaming handhelds. They tend to be closer to the $1,000 mark. However, I will admit, it’s pretty pricey compared with Xbox and PlayStation, so it’s not that great.

What makes this upgrade even better is that Nintendo started upgrading Switch games to the Switch 2 Edition. You need to pay an upgrade fee on the games you do own, but once you do, you can experience your favorite titles, like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, in 4K.

Now, what we didn’t hear much about was the battery life. Ideally, I’d like it to at least be on par with the Switch, but also last longer than other handhelds out there right now. The MSI Claw 8 AI+ is currently leading the charge at over 3 hours of battery life. If the Nintendo Switch 2 can beat that, it really has surpassed everything.

Let’s not forget about the features; my jaw practically dropped when Nintendo said that the Joy-Cons could be used as a mouse. A mouse! That felt like a fever dream for PC gamers across the globe.

I’m hyped all around for the Nintendo Switch 2. I may not be excited about a $449 console and $80 games (gulp), but I want to experience Nintendo games in 4K asap. Stay tuned for our hands-on experience coming soon.