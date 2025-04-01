Nintendo Switch 2 full reveal: News, rumors, and reactions

After years of anticipation, we're finally going to find out just about everything there is to know about Nintendo's sequel to the Switch.

At a Direct event on April 2, we expect Nintendo to elaborate on hardware, features, future games, and finally answer the many lingering questions from its Switch teaser event in January.

If you've been dying to know about the mysterious C button, or whether its new Joy-Con really doubles as a mouse, tune in to this live blog for a play-by-play update at 9 am Eastern on Tuesday, April 2.

Until then, here's some of our commentary leading up to Nintendo's big Switch 2 reveal.