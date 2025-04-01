Nintendo Switch 2 full reveal: News, rumors, and reactions
With Nintendo's Direct showcase incoming, we're about to find out what the Switch 2 is really bringing to the table
After years of anticipation, we're finally going to find out just about everything there is to know about Nintendo's sequel to the Switch.
At a Direct event on April 2, we expect Nintendo to elaborate on hardware, features, future games, and finally answer the many lingering questions from its Switch teaser event in January.
If you've been dying to know about the mysterious C button, or whether its new Joy-Con really doubles as a mouse, tune in to this live blog for a play-by-play update at 9 am Eastern on Tuesday, April 2.
Until then, here's some of our commentary leading up to Nintendo's big Switch 2 reveal.
Nothing to "C" here
There are many mysteries about the Switch 2, but one of the easiest ones to posit about is the "C" button on its new Joy-Con.
There have been plenty of guesses as to what that new button does, but one of my favorites so far proposes that it's actually a "connect" button that links the Switch 2 to your original console.
This would theoretically turn your old Switch into a second controller and even make true 3DS or Wii U emulation possible. That's all still firmly in the rumor category, but it could prove to be one the shining new features if it's true.
Mysteries abound
If it feels like there are a lot of unanswered questions about the Switch 2, well... that's because there are.
We still don't really know what's inside Nintendo's next-gen Switch, which is likely one of the biggest improvements over the original console. The Switch first debuted in 2017, so we can assume this year's iteration will see a significant performance boost over the last generation.
How much Nintendo focuses on performance is anyone's guess. How much that really matters to most Nintendo lovers is another question entirely. The Switch has never been about technical prowess, it's about playing Mario and Zelda games.
A boosted Switch would, however, be able to play ported games at a higher level and position the console better against handheld gaming PCs made by Asus, MSI, and Valve.
Switch 2: What we know so far
While there are still a ton of questions, Nintendo's last event gave us a little insight into what we can expect.
As far as games go, Nintendo confirmed Mario Kart 9. What would a modern Nintendo console be without Mario Kart?
It also showed off the look of the Switch 2 — the second-gen iteration is black and more "pro-like" compared to the first-gen. It also teased some updates to the Joy-Con, namely a magnetic attachment mechanism and a potential mouse feature.
This year's console is a little bit bigger, too and will be backwards compatible with all previous Switch games.
The Switch 2's mysterious "C" button might be more exciting than you think
The Switch 2 has me worried that Nintendo is missing the point