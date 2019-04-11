Trending

Gaming

Latest

Dell G5 15 SE

Project xCloud is coming to Windows 10 in 2020

By Rami Tabari

Microsoft just announced that Project xCloud will be coming to Windows 10. Now even a cheap laptop can be an Xbox.

Best Gifts for Gamers — Games, Accessories and More

By Rami Tabari

From the best gaming laptops to VR headsets, here are the top 10 gifts for gamers to get during the holidays.

SteelSeries Sensei Ten

SteelSeries Sensei Ten Review

By Phillip Tracy

A timeless design paired with a modern sensor makes the SteelSeries Sensei Ten an excellent ambidextrous gaming mouse.

Asus TUF GTX 1650 Gaming Laptop

Best Buy Black Friday: Asus GTX 1650 Gaming Laptop Now Just $579

By Hilda Scott

This Best Buy Black Friday deal drops this GTX 1650 gaming laptop by Asus to its lowest price yet.

Dell G3 15 (2019)

Dell G3 15 (2019) Review

By Rami Tabari

One of the best cheap gaming laptops you can buy

An Nvidia GeForce GTX graphics card.

Update your Nvidia GPU software now: Here's why

By Paul Wagenseil

Nvidia pushed out patches to its GPU drivers and GeForce Experience software to fix a dozen security flaws.

Alienware AW5520QF 55-inch OLED Gaming Monitor

Alienware AW5520QF 55-inch OLED Gaming Monitor Review

By Phillip Tracy

Alienware's AW5520QF 55-inch OLED is one of the best gaming monitors you can buy, but one of the most expensive.

Dell G3 15 vs. Dell G5 15 SE

Dell G3 15 vs. Dell G5 15 SE: Which Cheap Gaming Laptop Is Best?

By Rami Tabari

Dell gaming laptop face-off!

Acer Predator Helios 700 Review

By Rami Tabari

The Acer Predator Helios 700 is ridiculously powerful and has a comfortable keyboard, but its dull display and poor audio work against it.

17 Best Chromebook Games: Top Titles From the Google Play Store

By Henry T. Casey

You'll need to poke around the Google Play store to find the best games for Chromebooks — thank you Android emulation! Here are our picks.

Act Fast: Asus ROG Gaming Laptop $200 Off

By Hilda Scott

Killer Deal: $400 Off Razer Blade Stealth 13

By Hilda Scott

Killer Deal: The Excellent Asus ROG GM501 Is $700 Off

By Hilda Scott

Borderlands 3 Hands-On: Loot, Shoot and Laughter

By Sherri L. Smith

Ubisoft UPlay Plus Just Gave Me Subscription Fatigue

By Sherri L. Smith

PC Gaming Show 2019 News: Borderlands 3, Baldur's Gate 3 and More

By Rami Tabari

Project xCloud Hands-on: Is Xbox Streaming the Future of Games?

By Michael Andronico

Bethesda’s Orion Promises to Optimize Cloud Gaming: Here’s How

By Sherri L. Smith

Asus’ ROG Mothership Is the Weirdest and Wildest Gaming PC of the Year

By Sherri L. Smith

Nvidia Brings Ray Tracing to GTX Cards: Here's How to Enable It

By Phillip Tracy