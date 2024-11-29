This Xbox Series S expansion card just got a big Black Friday discount

The Xbox Series S is the best gaming console I've ever owned.

It does a lot: it's affordable, performant, and not as much of an eyesore as the beefed up Series X or the PlayStation 5.

One thing it does lack, however, is a ton of storage, which is a major problem given the sheer size of games nowadays. Luckily, there's a solution to storage woes, and while it might normally cost you a hefty premium, Black Friday will save you some major cash on the Xbox Series S' most crucial accessory: a high read/write storage card.

While I don't own this one in particular, I do own Seagate's version and it has been a complete game-changer and could not be easier to use — you just slot it right into the back of the console like you would a regular USB stick.

