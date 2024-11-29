This Xbox Series S expansion card just got a big Black Friday discount
The Xbox Series S is the best gaming console I've ever owned.
It does a lot: it's affordable, performant, and not as much of an eyesore as the beefed up Series X or the PlayStation 5.
One thing it does lack, however, is a ton of storage, which is a major problem given the sheer size of games nowadays. Luckily, there's a solution to storage woes, and while it might normally cost you a hefty premium, Black Friday will save you some major cash on the Xbox Series S' most crucial accessory: a high read/write storage card.
While I don't own this one in particular, I do own Seagate's version and it has been a complete game-changer and could not be easier to use — you just slot it right into the back of the console like you would a regular USB stick.
The Xbox Series S and X are great consoles, but you might want more storage.
If you're sick of having to offload games or shuffle storage around, this expansion card from Western Digital is a huge upgrade.
With a high read/write speed you're able to play games directly off the card just like you would if you downloaded a game onto the console's onboard SSD.
And thanks to Black Friday you can get what's normally a fairly expensive upgrade for $50 off the usual price at Amazon.
