Best 2-in-1 Laptops 2019 (Tablet/Laptop Hybrids)

If you want to use a stylus for hand-written notes or drawings, then your best bet is to buy a 2-in-1 laptop with a touch screen. We've listed the best 2-in-1s below, including bendback laptops that flip back 360 degrees and detachables, or tablets that attach to a keyboard accessory.

For the best balance between portability and usability, consider a 2-in-1 laptop featured on our best 13-inch laptops page. Smaller laptops and those under $500 are great for kids and college students while these best 15-inch laptops and best 17-inch models provide lots of real estate for drawing or media viewing.

What you need to know about Black Friday

If you're in the market for a 2-in-1 PC, consider waiting for Black Friday on Nov 29. We've compiled all of the best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals and will update our hubs as soon as discounts become available. We expect to see savings on the new Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 and HP's Spectre x360, among other top models.

The best 2-in-1 laptops

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2019)

The best overall

CPU: Intel Core i3/Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel Iris Plus | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB | Display: 13.4-inch, 1920 x 1200 or 4K | Size: 11.7 x 8.2 x 0.5 inches | Weight: 2.9 pounds

Slim, ultraportable design

Strong performance

Bright 13.4-inch display

Long battery life

Few ports

Shallow keyboard

The new XPS 13 2-in-1 is the best 2-in-1 laptop around right now. It’s ridiculously sleek, it boasts strong performance, thanks to its 10th Gen Intel Core processor, and it has a gorgeous 16:10 display, emitting over 500 nits of brightness. On top of having a sequential hinge, it also features a variable torque that allows the lid to be lifted open without the machine wobbling or moving. Combine that with its 0.3~0.5-inch thin chassis, the XPS 13 2-in-1 is king.

See our full Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 review.

Microsoft Surface Go

The best value

CPU: Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y | GPU: Intel HD 615 | RAM: 4GB/8GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB | Display: 10-inch, 1800 x 1200-pixel | Size: 9.7 x 6.9 x 0.3 inches | Weight: 1.2 pounds

Colorful and bright display

Lightweight design

Comfortable keyboard with touchpad

Windows Hello login

Below-average battery life

Chunky bezels

Keyboard and pen not included

The Microsoft Surface Go has a fantastic 1800 x 1200 display that punches above its $400 price. It's not only the pixel count that has us impressed, the Surface Go's display also has outstanding qualities. It can reproduce 129.2 percent of the sRGB color gamut and its maximum display brightness tops out at 415 nits, well above the 245 nit average for a budget laptop.

The display is our favorite part of the Surface Go, but it's not the only thing this detachable 2-in-1 has going for it. At a lightweight 1.1 pounds, the Surface Go is easy to carry around your house or take on a trip. It also has a comfortable optional keyboard with a touchpad, and its Windows Hello support makes logging in a breeze. While we wished it lasted longer on a charge, the Surface Go is an enticing 2-in-1 with a top-notch display.

See our full Microsoft Surface Go review.

Asus Chromebook Flip C434

The best 2-in-1 Chromebook

CPU: Intel Core m3 | GPU: Intel HD 615 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | Display: 14-inch, 1080p | Size: 12.6 x 8 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 3.1 pounds

Sleek aluminum chassis

Thin display bezels

Vivid 14-inch touch screen

Long battery life

A tad pricey

Finicky touchpad

Asus regained its throne atop our Best Chromebook rankings with the new Chromebook Flip C434. New to this year's model is a larger 14-inch display, slimmer display bezels and improved performance thanks to a Core m3-8100Y CPU. This convertible doesn't just impress on paper, either. The 1080p display is plenty vivid and we got more than a day of battery life during our real-world testing. Sure, the $569 Flip C434 is a bit pricey for a Chromebook, but there is currently no better option on the market.

See our full Asus Chromebook Flip C434 review.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6

The best detachable 2-in-1 laptop

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB | Display: 12.3-inch, 2736 x 1824-pixel | Size: 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.3 inches | Weight: 1.7 pounds/2.4 pounds (with keyboard)

Long battery life

Excellent performance

Comfortable keyboard

Vivid, bright display

No USB-C port

Sluggish SSD

256GB SSD config is pricey

The Surface Pro 6 takes an excellent laptop in last year's Surface Pro and makes it even better. Battery life is improved by nearly 2 hours and the new quad-core CPUs provide outstanding performance. While the design hasn't changed much, a new sleek matte-black color variant shows off the slim and lightweight hardware better than ever. Microsoft still sells the comfortable Alcantara-clad Type Cover and the super-responsive Surface Pen, which makes it easy to draw or take notes on this tablet's vivid and bright 12.3-inch display.

What about the Surface Pro 7? We gave the newer model a positive review but can't recommend it above the Surface Pro 6 until its price drops.

See our full Microsoft Surface Pro 6 review.

HP Spectre x360

The best 15-inch laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7 | GPU: GeForce GTX 1050 Ti | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB | Display: 15.6-inch, 4K | Size: 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches | Weight: 4.6 pounds

Gorgeous design

Vivid panel

Comfortable keyboard

Strong performance

Long battery life

Display could be brighter

Muddy speakers

Our favorite 15-inch 2-in-1 of 2019 (so far), HP's Spectre x360 offers a powerful Core i7-8565U CPU and GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphics in a slim and sexy aluminum chassis. With gem-cut edges and chamfered corners, there is no mistaking the Spectre x360 for anything but a premium machine. But there's a lot more to the Spectre x360 than its looks, including an extremely comfortable keyboard, long battery life (more than 8 hours) and a vivid 4K panel.

See our full HP Spectre x360 (15-inch) review.

Lenovo Yoga C930

The best 14-inch laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB/12GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB | Display: 13.9-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 12.6 x8.9 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 3.1 pounds

Slim and attractive design

Long battery life

Strong performance

Powerful speakers

Webcam cover

Shallow keyboard

1080p display could be better

The Yoga C930 takes everything we loved about its predecessor — a gorgeous design, long battery life and fast performance — and added some awesome extras, including an in-chassis stylus slot and a sliding webcam cover. But of all the new features introduced to Lenovo's flagship consumer 2-in-1, the soundbar hinge stands out the most.

The unique speaker hinge not only allows the C930 to convert into a tablet, but it provides solid audio quality no matter what orientation you set the laptop in. Providing excellent performance to the Yoga C930 is an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and PCI SSD. The laptop's 13.9-inch display comes in either 1080p or 4K resolution.

See our full Lenovo Yoga C930 review.

HP Spectre Folio

The best design

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7 (Y-series) | GPU: Intel UHD 615 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB | Display: 13.3-inch/1080p or 4K | Size: 12.6 x 9.2 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 3.4 pounds

Luxurious leather chassis

Versatile 2-in-1 design

Good keyboard

Long battery life

Weak audio

Average performance

The HP Spectre Folio distracts from its middling performance with a stunning genuine leather chassis and innovative mechanism for transforming from a laptop into a tablet. Despite its small size, the Folio has a comfortable keyboard, and its Y-series CPU ensures a long battery life at more than 10 hours.

See our full HP Spectre Folio review.

HP EliteBook x360 1040 G5

The best business 2-in-1 laptop

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB | Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB | Display: 14-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 3 pounds

Slim, aluminum chassis

Punchy keyboard

Strong audio

Good performance

Long battery life

Hazy display

Bloatware

Want the convenience of an Ultrabook but the security features of a business laptop? Look no further than the HP EliteBook x360 1040 G5. This handsome machine's slick aluminum chassis is only 0.7 inches thick and it weighs just 3 pounds. Your fingers will appreciate the EliteBook's class-leading keyboard, and its battery life lasts a full day, so leave the charger at home. HP also throws in an Active Pen so you can draw on the EliteBook x360 1040 G5's 1080p, 14-inch touch screen display.

See our full HP EliteBook x360 1040 G5 review.

HP ZBook Studio x360 G5

Best Performance

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7/Core i9/Xeon | GPU: Intel UHD 630/Quadro P1000/Quadro P2000 | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB/64GB | Storage: Up to 4TB | Display: 15.6-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 14.2 x 9.7 x 0.8 inches | Weight: 4.9 pounds

Premium design

Gorgeous 4K display

Military grade durability

Great keyboard and stylus

Excellent performance and graphics

Long battery life

Lid flexes

Lackluster webcam

Expensive

The ZBook Studio x360 G5 armed with a powerful Intel Xeon processor and a Quadro P1000 GPU all packed into a slim 0.8-inch thick frame that can perform all the 360 degree flips. It has a gorgeous aluminum hood, a vivid 4K display, and 9-hour battery life. It also comes with an optional ZBook Pen, which features 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity as well as tilt controls and three customizable buttons.

See our full ZBook Studio x360 G5 review.

HP Chromebook x360 11 G1

Best 2-in-1 for Kids

CPU: Intel Celeron N3350 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 4GB/8GB | Storage: 32GB/64GB | Display: 11.6-inch, 1366 x 768-pixel | Size: 12 x 8.2 x 0.8 inches | Weight: 3.1 pounds

Long battery life

Durable construction

Good speakers

Solid webcam

Plastic materials

Dim display

If you want an inexpensive laptop for your kid, consider a Chromebook. Not only is Chrome OS secure, but Chromebooks are easy-to-use and typically cost less than their Windows counterparts. The standout laptop for kids in this growing segment is the HP Chromebook x360 11 G1.

This $400 2-in-1 has a rugged design, so you don't have to worry about it slipping out of your child's hands. For students, the x360 lasts nearly 10 hours on a charge, and the webcam is great for those who take virtual courses.

See our full HP Chromebook x360 11 G1 review.

Microsoft Surface Book 2

Best Splurge

CPU: Intel Core i7 | GPU: GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB VRAM) | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB | Display: 15-inch, 3240 x 2160-pixel | Size: 13.5 x 9.9 x 0.9 inches | Weight: 4.2 pounds

Vivid display

Best 2-in-1 graphics performance

Versatile detachable design

Long battery life

Expensive

No Thunderbolt 3

The 15-inch version of Microsoft's Surface Book 2 is a stunning technical achievement that packs a powerful, Nvidia GTX 1060 GPU into the base of a detachable 2-in-1. With that kind of graphics might, you can edit 4K videos or create professional 3D animations while you are connected to the keyboard and then pop the screen off for some drawing or note-taking. The Surface Book 2 also features a brilliant PixelSense display, a powerful Intel 8th-Gen Core i7 CPU and over 12 hours of battery life.

See our full Microsoft Surface Book 2 review.

Dell Latitude 7212

Best Rugged 2-in-1

CPU: Intel Core i3/Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel HD 620 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB | Display: 11.6-inch, 1080p | Size: 12.3 x 8.6 x 1.7 inches (with keyboard) | Weight: 2.6 pounds/3.5 pounds (with second battery)/5 pounds (with keyboard)

Survives 4-foot drops

Bright screen

Good battery life

Expensive

Fuzzy texture on screen

If you need a computer to take with you to a construction site, an oil rig or another place where drops and spills are likely, the Latitude 7212 is your best choice.In our tests, the Latitude survived 4-foot drops, without getting so much as a scratch. A super bright screen and nearly 10 hours of battery life (with dual batteries) round out this impressive package.

See our full Dell Latitude 7212 review.