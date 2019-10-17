Best Asus Laptops 2019

Asus, which had a strong showing in our Best and Worst Laptop Brands 2019 battle, and it's not hard to see why. Its impressive innovations and affordably priced notebooks keep them high in the industry's esteem.

The Asus Chromebook Flip C434 is our top Chromebook overall, so we put it into head-to-head competition with a face-off against the Google Pixelbook. We've also pitted this laptop against its predecessor: Asus Chromebook Flip C434 vs. Flip C302CA.

Asus recently revealed the 1.9-pound Asus Pro B9 business laptop and the ROG Zephyrus S GX701 (which packs an insane 300Hz Display). Asus even won our best-of-IFA award with the Asus ProArt StudioBook Pro X, a crazy-fast workstation that sports a second display.

Our favorite Asus laptop, period.

CPU: Intel Core i5-8265U | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD | Display: 13.3 inches, 1920 x 1080 | Size: 11.9 x 7.4 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 2.7 pounds

Premium design

Solid performance

Great battery life

Dim display

Keyboard a bit cramped

Yes, you can get a premium laptop for less than a grand, thanks to Asus. The ZenBook 13 UX333FA isn't just one of the longest lasting laptops around, it's hundreds of dollars less expensive than competing options from Dell and Apple. Lasting nearly 11.5 hours on the Laptop Mag Battery Test, this 13-inch laptop isn't just a looker in Royal Blue, it's reliable too. It's also got a ton of ports, including both USB Type-C and USB Type-A, so you don't need to be stuck carrying a dongle everywhere you go.

Read our full Asus ZenBook 13 UX333FA review.

For those on a tighter budget

CPU: Intel Pentium N4200 | GPU: Intel HD graphics | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 128GB | Display: 14 inches, 1920 x 1080 | Size: 13.3 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 3.1 pounds

Great value

Lightweight aluminum design

Good port selection

Sharp 1080p display

Slippery touchpad

Low-res webcam

This 14-inch notebook offers two features you don't usually find in a super-affordable laptop: a 1080p screen and an aluminum-clad chassis. Best of all, the VivoBook E403NA weighs just 3.1 pounds and lasts over 8 hours on a charge, which makes it easy to carry with you. The Pentium CPU offers solid performance while a fingerprint reader lets you log into Windows 10 with one touch. Shoppers looking to make a dollar stretch should consider this the best Asus laptop for them.

Read our full Asus VivoBook E403NA review.

Asus's best Chromebook is also our favorite Chromebook

CPU: Intel Core m3-8100Y | GPU: Intel UHD 615 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB eMMC | Display: 14 inches, 1920 x 1080 | Size: 12.6 x 8 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 3.1 pounds

Sleek, premium design

Thin display bezels

Vivid, 14-inch touch screen

Long battery life

Finicky touchpad

A tad pricey

The 14.1-inch Chromebook Flip C434 fits its larger display in a chassis that's so much smaller than you'd expect. That's thanks to super-small bezels, which aren't just for high-end laptops and smartphones. It's also got an aluminum design and lasts nearly 10 hours on a single charge.

Read our full Asus Chromebook Flip C434 review.

Looking for a larger screen?

CPU: Core i7-8565U | GPU: Intel UHD 620 Graphics | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD | Display: 14-inch, 1080p | Size: 12.7 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.6 pounds

Compact and durable design

Luxurious aluminum chassis

Innovative LED numpad

Decent speakers

Dim display

Finicky touchpad

Poor webcam

No Thunderbolt 3

The 2.6-pound ZenBook 14 UX433 shows that Asus is looking to help budget and lighten your bags. Starting at $999, the UX433 fits a 14-inch screen in the chassis we expect for a 13-inch notebook, and tosses in a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, a competitive package for the price. Wetested the $1,198 config, which offers an equally great bang for your buck, with a Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD. The ZenBook's also got an ingenious touch: an LED-illuminated touchpad, which allows you to get a full num-pad in a mid-sized laptop, a complete rarity.

Read our full Asus ZenBook 14 UX433 review.

A complete beast for gaming

CPU: 2.2-GHz Intel Core i7-8750H | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB | RAM: 32GB | Storage: 256GB SSD/1TB HDD | Display: 15.6-inch 1080p | Size: 14.2 x 10.3 x 1 inches | Weight: 5.1 pounds

Stylish design

Vivid 144-Hz panel

Excellent keyboard

Awesome speakers

Webcam stares at your chin

Bottom runs hot

The Asus ROG Strix Hero II (GL504GM) gives you practically everything you need. Not only does its brushed metal lid make it look more stylish than most gaming notebooks, its 8th Gen Intel processors and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU are so brawny that your games will run super-smoothly. Also, your favorite games will look great on its vivid 144-Hz screen.

Read our full Asus ROG Strix Hero II (GL504GM) review.

A great Asus laptop for your kid

CPU: Celeron N3350 | GPU: Intel HD 500 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB eMMC | Display: 11.6 inches, 1136 x 768 | Size: 12.1 x 7.8 x 0.8 inches | Weight: 2.8 pounds

Flexible and durable design

Long battery life

Touch-screen display

Good sound

Average performance

Poor cameras

If you're trying to pick out a laptop for your child, the Flip C213SA's long-lasting battery, quality audio and comfortable keyboard make it an easy decision. Futher, its convertible design and camera in its keyboard deck allow the Chromebook to become your kid's first camera.

Read our full Asus Chromebook Flip C213SA review.

The Duo is for dual touchpads

CPU: Intel Core i9-9980HK processor | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU/Intel UHD Graphics 630 | RAM: 32GB | Storage: 1TB PCIe SSD | Display: 15.6 inches, 3840 x 2160 | Size: 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.9 inches | Weight: 5.5 pounds

Two beautiful 4K touch displays

Great overall and gaming performance

Dual-screen functionality easy to use

Speedy SSD

Chunky and heavy

Short battery life

Weak audio

How many laptops will you find with not one, but two, 4K touch screens? The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo is an amazing mix of performance and opulence, giving you everything to game and get stuff done. On top of that, it packs super-fast SSD storage in a chassis that stays cool while you game.

Read our full Asus ZenBook Pro Duo review.

Asus thinks you'll flip for this 2-in-1

CPU: Core i7-8550U | GPU: Nvidia GeForce MX150 | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 512GB PCIe SSD | Display: 14-inch, 1080p | Size: 12.9 x 8.9 x 0.5 inches | Weight: 3.3 pounds

Solid performance and discrete graphics

Stylish design

Beautiful display

Sweet audio

No Thunderbolt 3 port

Clunky stylus tip

The Asus ZenBook Flip 14 is a speedy and sleek bend-back hybrid with a whole lot to love. Not only does its screen produce beautiful images with vivid color, but its long battery life will keep it running all day long. It's also one speedy convertible, with a zippy 8th Gen Intel CPU and a discrete graphics card for solid gaming performance.

Read our full Asus ZenBook Flip 14 review.

You don't have to pay a lot for a lot of screen.

CPU: Core i5-8250U | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB | Display: 15.6 inches, 1920 x 1080 | Size: 14.2 x 9.6 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 3.7 pounds

Sleek design

Gorgeous color options

Good performance

Runs cool

Dull display

Lots of bloatware

Typically, you need to pay a pretty penny for a slick-looking big-screen laptop. Asus is changing that with the VivoBook S15, which sports thin bezels, bright, gorgeous colorways and spolid performance. And on top of all that, it's a mere $697. That includes a 256GB SSD and a Full HD 1920 x 1080-pixel screen.

Read our full Asus VivoBook S15 review.

Hey big spender, dig this masterpiece

CPU: Intel Core 2.4-GHz Intel Core i9-9980HK | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU/Intel UHD 630 Graphics GPU | RAM: 64GB | Storage: Dual 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 | Display: 17.3 inches, 3840 x 2160 | Size: 16.1 x 12.6 x 1.2 inches | Weight: 10.5 pounds

Excellent graphics and overall performance

Discussion-starting design

Stays cool while gaming

Great audio

Incredibly expensive

Lacks per-key lighting

The mother of all amazing (and expensive) crazy gaming laptops, the Asus ROG Mothership is one of a kind in so many ways (starting with its $5,499 starting price). Its bright, colorful 17.3-inch display sits in the half of the Mothership that would appear to be the underside, the 8-pound section of the beast contains the majority of its internals, while the 2.6-pound bottom half contains the keyboard. We also saw excellent performance out of its 2.4-GHz Intel Core i9-9980HK processor, 64GB of RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU.

Read our full Asus ROG Mothership review.